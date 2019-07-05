Chilton Capital Management Has Trimmed Boston Properties (BXP) Holding By $2.48 Million; Shorts at Kayne Anderson MLP/MIDSTREAM Investment Company CO (KYN) Lowered By 37.39%

Chilton Capital Management Llc decreased Boston Properties Inc (BXP) stake by 10.85% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Chilton Capital Management Llc sold 18,613 shares as Boston Properties Inc (BXP)’s stock rose 0.13%. The Chilton Capital Management Llc holds 152,925 shares with $20.47M value, down from 171,538 last quarter. Boston Properties Inc now has $20.17 billion valuation. The stock decreased 0.50% or $0.66 during the last trading session, reaching $132.38. About 151,140 shares traded. Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP) has risen 9.35% since July 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.92% the S&P500. Some Historical BXP News: 24/04/2018 – Boston Properties 1Q EPS $1.14; 24/04/2018 – Boston Properties Profit Rises, Reaches Deal for Santa Monica Business Park — Earnings Review; 24/04/2018 – Boston Properties Sees 2Q FFO $1.53/Shr-FFO $1.55/Shr; 15/03/2018 – Boston Properties Declares Regular Quarterly Dividends; 23/04/2018 – Boston Properties Announces New 2025 Energy, Emissions and Water Intensity Reduction Goals in 2017 GRI-Aligned Sustainability Report; 24/04/2018 – BOSTON PROPERTIES INC BXP.N SEES FY 2018 FFO SHR $6.27 TO $6.36; 24/04/2018 – BOSTON PROPERTIES INC BXP.N – PROJECTED EPS (DILUTED) FOR 2018 OF $3.28 – $3.37 PER SHARE; 24/04/2018 – Boston Properties to Pay $616 Million for Santa Monica Offices; 25/04/2018 – BXP SEES VERTICAL CONSTRUCTION ONCE ANCHOR TENANT SIGNED; 24/04/2018 – BOSTON PROPERTIES INC BXP.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $2.88, REV VIEW $2.66 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S

Kayne Anderson MLP/MIDSTREAM Investment Company CO (NYSE:KYN) had a decrease of 37.39% in short interest. KYN’s SI was 49,900 shares in July as released by FINRA. Its down 37.39% from 79,700 shares previously. With 617,900 avg volume, 0 days are for Kayne Anderson MLP/MIDSTREAM Investment Company CO (NYSE:KYN)’s short sellers to cover KYN’s short positions. The stock increased 1.48% or $0.23 during the last trading session, reaching $15.72. About 317,269 shares traded. Kayne Anderson MLP/Midstream Investment Company (NYSE:KYN) has declined 16.07% since July 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 20.50% the S&P500.

Among 4 analysts covering Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 75% are positive. Boston Properties had 11 analyst reports since January 9, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. BTIG Research upgraded it to “Buy” rating and $130 target in Wednesday, January 9 report. Wells Fargo maintained Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP) rating on Tuesday, February 19. Wells Fargo has “Buy” rating and $150 target. Robert W. Baird upgraded the stock to “Outperform” rating in Wednesday, January 9 report. Deutsche Bank maintained the shares of BXP in report on Wednesday, April 10 with “Hold” rating.

More notable recent Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Should You Worry About Boston Properties, Inc.’s (NYSE:BXP) CEO Pay Cheque? – Yahoo Finance” on June 12, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Hedge Funds Have Never Been This Bullish On Boston Properties, Inc. (BXP) – Yahoo Finance” published on June 20, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company (HPE)? – Yahoo Finance” on June 13, 2019. More interesting news about Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP) were released by: Prnewswire.com and their article: “Owen D. Thomas is the New Global Chairman of the Urban Land Institute – PRNewswire” published on July 01, 2019 as well as Businesswire.com‘s news article titled: “Boston Properties Declares Regular Quarterly Dividends – Business Wire” with publication date: June 10, 2019.

Analysts await Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP) to report earnings on July, 30. They expect $1.74 earnings per share, up 10.13% or $0.16 from last year’s $1.58 per share. BXP’s profit will be $265.17M for 19.02 P/E if the $1.74 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.72 actual earnings per share reported by Boston Properties, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 1.16% EPS growth.

Chilton Capital Management Llc increased Caterpillar Inc Del (NYSE:CAT) stake by 2,765 shares to 90,804 valued at $12.30M in 2019Q1. It also upped John Hancock Etf Trust stake by 9,864 shares and now owns 97,588 shares. Washington Prime Group New was raised too.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.36 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.46, from 0.9 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 28 investors sold BXP shares while 126 reduced holdings. 61 funds opened positions while 148 raised stakes. 136.07 million shares or 4.77% less from 142.89 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. One Trading Limited Partnership has invested 0% in Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP). Blair William Company Il stated it has 0.03% in Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP). Pension Serv holds 174,782 shares. Renaissance Technology Limited Co, New York-based fund reported 308,300 shares. Yhb Advsrs has 0.05% invested in Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP) for 2,175 shares. Madison Investment Inc holds 0.15% or 61,855 shares. Fort Washington Oh holds 5,700 shares. U S Glob Invsts reported 2,671 shares. Mackay Shields Limited Liability Company reported 30,226 shares. Mackenzie Corp reported 26,552 shares. Fort LP holds 949 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. Caisse De Depot Et Placement Du Quebec stated it has 0.05% of its portfolio in Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP). State Common Retirement Fund holds 0.05% of its portfolio in Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP) for 294,000 shares. Citadel Advisors Limited Liability Corporation reported 0.04% in Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP). Lombard Odier Asset (Europe) owns 0.02% invested in Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP) for 1,779 shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.05 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.26, from 0.79 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 21 investors sold Kayne Anderson MLP/Midstream Investment Company shares while 42 reduced holdings. 20 funds opened positions while 46 raised stakes. 26.32 million shares or 6.18% less from 28.06 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Jfs Wealth Advisors has invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Kayne Anderson MLP/Midstream Investment Company (NYSE:KYN). Clifford Swan Counsel Ltd holds 24,700 shares. First Allied Advisory Service has 0.01% invested in Kayne Anderson MLP/Midstream Investment Company (NYSE:KYN). Signature & Inv Advisors Limited Liability Corporation has 1.12% invested in Kayne Anderson MLP/Midstream Investment Company (NYSE:KYN). 22,341 were accumulated by Twele Mngmt. Cibc World Mkts Inc, a Ontario – Canada-based fund reported 10,800 shares. Welch And Forbes Llc has invested 0.4% in Kayne Anderson MLP/Midstream Investment Company (NYSE:KYN). 255,500 are owned by Bancorp Of Montreal Can. Smith Moore & has 10,557 shares for 0.04% of their portfolio. Cambridge Invest Rech Advisors Incorporated holds 0.01% in Kayne Anderson MLP/Midstream Investment Company (NYSE:KYN) or 79,714 shares. Telemus Cap Ltd Liability Co holds 10,000 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. 48,100 are owned by Tocqueville Asset Management Lp. Citigroup stated it has 5,800 shares. Assetmark reported 0% in Kayne Anderson MLP/Midstream Investment Company (NYSE:KYN). Tctc Liability Company reported 333,955 shares stake.

Kayne Anderson MLP Investment Company is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by KA Fund Advisors, LLC. The company has market cap of $1.97 billion. It is co-managed by Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors, L.P. It has a 22.95 P/E ratio. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States.

Since May 22, 2019, it had 3 insider buys, and 0 insider sales for $1.02 million activity. THACKER WILLIAM L bought 5,304 shares worth $80,515. Baker James C bought $305,234 worth of stock.