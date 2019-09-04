Chilton Capital Management Has Trimmed American Tower New (AMT) Stake; Pimco New York Municipal Income Fund Has 0.8 Sentiment

Chilton Capital Management Llc decreased American Tower Corp New (AMT) stake by 10.88% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Chilton Capital Management Llc sold 14,216 shares as American Tower Corp New (AMT)’s stock rose 9.70%. The Chilton Capital Management Llc holds 116,449 shares with $22.95M value, down from 130,665 last quarter. American Tower Corp New now has $106.91B valuation. The stock increased 1.54% or $3.67 during the last trading session, reaching $241.51. About 640,269 shares traded. American Tower Corporation (NYSE:AMT) has risen 48.28% since September 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 48.28% the S&P500.

Pimco New York Municipal Income Fund (PNF) investors sentiment decreased to 0.8 in 2019 Q1. It’s down -1.20, from 2 in 2018Q4. The ratio turned negative, as 4 hedge funds increased or started new stock positions, while 5 sold and reduced their holdings in Pimco New York Municipal Income Fund. The hedge funds in our database now own: 322,881 shares, down from 381,886 shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of hedge funds holding Pimco New York Municipal Income Fund in top ten stock positions was flat from 0 to 0 for the same number . Sold All: 4 Reduced: 1 Increased: 2 New Position: 2.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.28 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.15, from 1.13 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 33 investors sold AMT shares while 307 reduced holdings. 115 funds opened positions while 321 raised stakes. 400.84 million shares or 1.44% less from 406.71 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Penobscot Investment Inc holds 10,750 shares or 0.45% of its portfolio. 11,424 are owned by Wetherby Asset Mngmt. Bbr Ltd Com accumulated 1,048 shares or 0.03% of the stock. Endurance Wealth Mngmt reported 34 shares stake. Somerville Kurt F holds 0.04% or 1,050 shares. Japan-based Norinchukin Bank The has invested 0.21% in American Tower Corporation (NYSE:REIT). Kornitzer Cap Mgmt Ks owns 12,905 shares. Barr E S And Communications accumulated 0.47% or 22,968 shares. Cambridge Invest Advsr owns 31,105 shares for 0.06% of their portfolio. Miles Inc reported 0.35% stake. Royal Fincl Bank Of Canada invested in 0.05% or 547,664 shares. Jarislowsky Fraser Limited stated it has 2,000 shares. Bamco Ny holds 0.08% or 97,828 shares. First Midwest Bank Division reported 0.26% stake. Philadelphia Company accumulated 1,583 shares or 0.03% of the stock.

Chilton Capital Management Llc increased Facebook Inc (NASDAQ:FB) stake by 1,985 shares to 75,618 valued at $12.61M in 2019Q1. It also upped American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) stake by 86,218 shares and now owns 497,703 shares. Ishares Inc (IEMG) was raised too.

Among 6 analysts covering American Tower (NYSE:AMT), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 4 Hold. Therefore 33% are positive. American Tower has $25300 highest and $185 lowest target. $218.17’s average target is -9.66% below currents $241.51 stock price. American Tower had 13 analyst reports since March 6, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. On Wednesday, March 6 the stock rating was maintained by RBC Capital Markets with “Outperform”. The company was downgraded on Friday, June 7 by UBS. The rating was maintained by JP Morgan with “Neutral” on Thursday, August 1. The rating was maintained by KeyBanc Capital Markets with “Overweight” on Monday, July 15. The stock has “Outperform” rating by RBC Capital Markets on Thursday, May 9. The firm has “Equal-Weight” rating given on Monday, May 20 by Morgan Stanley. Morgan Stanley maintained American Tower Corporation (NYSE:REIT) on Monday, March 11 with “Equal-Weight” rating. KeyBanc Capital Markets maintained American Tower Corporation (NYSE:REIT) rating on Monday, August 19. KeyBanc Capital Markets has “Overweight” rating and $25300 target. The stock of American Tower Corporation (NYSE:REIT) earned “Hold” rating by Citigroup on Friday, March 22.

The stock decreased 0.57% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $13.88. About 1,988 shares traded. PIMCO New York Municipal Income Fund (PNF) has 0.00% since September 4, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

PIMCO New York Municipal Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. The company has market cap of $108.13 million. It is co-managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. It currently has negative earnings. The fund invests in fixed income markets.

Guggenheim Capital Llc holds 0.02% of its portfolio in PIMCO New York Municipal Income Fund for 148,798 shares. Bank Of America Corp De owns 20,898 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Citigroup Inc has 0% invested in the company for 4,700 shares. The Switzerland-based Credit Suisse Ag has invested 0% in the stock. Focused Wealth Management Inc, a New York-based fund reported 1,050 shares.