Chilton Capital Management Has Raised Stake in Unitedhealth Group (UNH); Facebook (FB) Shareholder Eagle Capital Management Has Lifted Holding by $21.58 Million

Eagle Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Facebook Inc (FB) by 2.83% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Eagle Capital Management Llc bought 130,006 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.62% . The hedge fund held 4.72M shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $787.16 million, up from 4.59 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Eagle Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Facebook Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $520.25 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.79% or $3.41 during the last trading session, reaching $187.49. About 15.23 million shares traded. Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) has risen 13.54% since September 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.54% the S&P500. Some Historical FB News: 19/03/2018 – Facebook has suspended Cambridge Analytica, the data analytics firm that helped Donald Trump get elected Cambridge Analytica used Facebook data it promised Facebook it had deleted, the company claims; 21/03/2018 – HuffPost Canada: Facebook Whistleblower Christopher Wylie Oversaw Project With Federal Liberals In 2016; 06/05/2018 – New York Post: Facebook’s dating service could be great; 20/03/2018 – jason: LEADERSHIP! Exclusive: Mark #Zuckerberg AWOL From Facebook’s Data Leak Damage Control Session; 28/03/2018 – INDIA SEEKS MORE INFO FROM FACEBOOK ON REPORTS OF DATA BREACH; 28/03/2018 – TV Networks Fail to Capitalize on Facebook’s Terrible Year; 10/04/2018 – Sen. Mark Warner on Honest Ads Act, Facebook, Syria, Mueller (Video); 08/03/2018 – Artifical Intelligence (AI) Influence on Internet of Things (IoT) and Mesh Technology Transforming Tech Industry; 01/05/2018 – Zuckerberg Speaking at Facebook’s Annual Developer Conference; 26/03/2018 – GERMAN JUSTICE MINISTER BARLEY SAYS FACEBOOK MUST COMPLETELY CHANGE THE WAY IT REQUESTS USERS’ PERMISSION TO USE THEIR DATA

Chilton Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Unitedhealth Group Inc (UNH) by 2.26% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Chilton Capital Management Llc bought 1,393 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.36% . The institutional investor held 62,942 shares of the medical specialities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $15.56 million, up from 61,549 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Chilton Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Unitedhealth Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $221.19B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.26% or $0.59 during the last trading session, reaching $229. About 4.09M shares traded or 12.46% up from the average. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) has declined 1.90% since September 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.90% the S&P500.

Eagle Capital Management Llc, which manages about $23.89 billion and $26.39B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Berkshire Hathaway Inc (BRKB) by 211,432 shares to 9.23M shares, valued at $1.85 billion in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ecolab Inc (NYSE:ECL) by 653,879 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.38M shares, and cut its stake in Oracle Corp (NYSE:ORCL).

Since August 22, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 1 sale for $4.05 million activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.15 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.44, from 0.71 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 70 investors sold FB shares while 592 reduced holdings. 174 funds opened positions while 590 raised stakes. 1.69 billion shares or 2.26% less from 1.73 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Chilton Capital Management Llc, which manages about $1.18B and $1.13 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc (NYSE:TMO) by 1,283 shares to 59,359 shares, valued at $16.25 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Sba Communications Corp New by 4,196 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 70,335 shares, and cut its stake in Alliancebernstein Holding Lp (NYSE:AB).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.2 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.10, from 1.1 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 63 investors sold UNH shares while 497 reduced holdings. 146 funds opened positions while 524 raised stakes. 782.62 million shares or 7.34% less from 844.66 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.