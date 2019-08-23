Chilton Capital Management Has Raised Equinix (EQIX) Stake by $10.66 Million; Icon Plc (ICLR) Holder Bank Of New York Mellon Has Boosted Position

Chilton Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Equinix Inc (EQIX) by 39.24% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Chilton Capital Management Llc bought 23,525 shares as the company’s stock rose 11.58% . The institutional investor held 83,476 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $37.83 million, up from 59,951 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Chilton Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Equinix Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $46.93 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.62% or $3.44 during the last trading session, reaching $550.98. About 153,926 shares traded. Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX) has risen 16.05% since August 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.05% the S&P500.

Bank Of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Icon Plc (ICLR) by 1.07% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bank Of New York Mellon Corp bought 3,054 shares as the company’s stock rose 16.14% . The institutional investor held 288,687 shares of the commercial physical & biological resarch company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $39.43M, up from 285,633 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bank Of New York Mellon Corp who had been investing in Icon Plc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $8.33 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.49% or $2.33 during the last trading session, reaching $153.98. About 93,755 shares traded. ICON Public Limited Company (NASDAQ:ICLR) has risen 13.42% since August 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.42% the S&P500. Some Historical ICLR News: 17/04/2018 – ICON Announces Agreement with Intel Allowing Integration of the lntel® Pharma Analytics Platform for Clinical Trials; 14/05/2018 – Icon Presenting at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow; 03/04/2018 – ICON Announces Launch of Government and Public Health Solutions to Support Global Public Health; 21/05/2018 – ICON launches FIRECREST Financial Disclosure to Reduce Administrative Costs and Increase Regulatory Compliance; 14/05/2018 – ICON CLINICAL RESEARCH PARTNERSHIP W/ DUPAGE MEDICAL GROUP; 02/05/2018 – ICON 1Q ADJ EPS $1.44, EST. $1.42; 17/04/2018 – ICON PACT W/INTEL ALLOWING INTEGRATION OF PHARMA ANALYTICS; 30/05/2018 – Icon at Goldman Sachs Global Health Care Conference Jun 14; 02/05/2018 – ICON SEES FY EPS $5.91 TO $6.11, EST. $6.03; 17/04/2018 – ICON Announces Agreement with Intel Allowing Integration of the Intel® Pharma Analytics Platform for Clinical Trials

Bank Of New York Mellon Corp, which manages about $357.29 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Aramark (NYSE:ARMK) by 41,154 shares to 1.30 million shares, valued at $38.46 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Citigroup Inc (NYSE:C) by 3.08 million shares in the quarter, leaving it with 36.42 million shares, and cut its stake in Orbcomm Inc (NASDAQ:ORBC).

Chilton Capital Management Llc, which manages about $1.18 billion and $1.13 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Camden Ppty Tr (NYSE:CPT) by 12,927 shares to 183,033 shares, valued at $18.58M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Vanguard Bd Index Fd Inc (BND) by 11,794 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 52,678 shares, and cut its stake in Macerich Co (NYSE:MAC).