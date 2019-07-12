Chilton Capital Management Has Lowered Stake in Macerich Co (MAC) by $1.09 Million as Valuation Declined; Monarch Alternative Capital LP Has Cut Its Position in Caesars Entmt (CZR) by $16.08 Million as Share Price Declined

Monarch Alternative Capital Lp decreased its stake in Caesars Entmt Corp (CZR) by 65.69% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Monarch Alternative Capital Lp sold 2.01M shares as the company’s stock declined 2.34% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 1.05 million shares of the hotels and resorts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.13M, down from 3.06 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Monarch Alternative Capital Lp who had been investing in Caesars Entmt Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $7.92B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.84% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $11.75. About 12.59M shares traded. Caesars Entertainment Corporation (NASDAQ:CZR) has declined 26.85% since July 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 31.28% the S&P500. Some Historical CZR News: 09/05/2018 – CAESARS ENTERTAINMENT – PARTIES EXPECT TO ANNOUNCE DEFINITIVE AGREEMENTS IN COMING WEEKS, TO CONSUMMATE TRANSACTION IN PHASES BY FALL OF 2018; 25/04/2018 – Caesars Entertainment Plans Resort in Puerto Los Cabos, Mexico; 02/05/2018 – Caesars Entertainment Announces Share Repurchase Authorization Of Up To $500 Million; 01/05/2018 – Caesars Entertainment Recognized by CIO as One of the CIO 100 Award Winners; 10/05/2018 – CAESARS PRESIDENT OF INTL DEVELOPMENT STEVEN TIGHT SAYS ON BTV; 20/03/2018 – ‘@timseymour is rolling the dice on Caesars Entertainment in his Fast Pitch $CZR; 02/05/2018 – CAESARS ENTERTAINMENT BOARD OKS BUYBACK OF UP TO $500M SHRS; 08/03/2018 – 15 Leading Esports Teams And Caesars Entertainment Team Up With The H1Z1 Pro League™ – The World’s First Professional “Battle Royale” Esport League; 02/05/2018 – CAESARS ENTERTAINMENT REPORTS SHARE BUYBACK AUTHORIZATION OF UP; 16/04/2018 – CAESARS ENTERTAINMENT – REPRICING OF SENIOR SECURED TERM LOAN FACILITY REPRESENTS REDUCTION OF 50 BASIS POINTS IN INTEREST RATE

Chilton Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Macerich Co (MAC) by 12.2% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Chilton Capital Management Llc sold 25,418 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.91% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 182,843 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.93M, down from 208,261 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Chilton Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Macerich Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.58B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.75% or $0.25 during the last trading session, reaching $33.06. About 505,533 shares traded. Macerich Company (NYSE:MAC) has declined 23.96% since July 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 28.39% the S&P500. Some Historical MAC News: 20/04/2018 – DJ Macerich Company, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (MAC); 26/04/2018 – Macerich: Robert Perlmutter, Former Chief Operating Officer, Has Departed; 23/05/2018 – New Research Coverage Highlights BlackRock Capital Investment, Tootsie Roll Industries, Catalyst Biosciences, Macerich, Quotien; 26/04/2018 – MACERICH CO – SCOTT KINGSMORE TO BECOME CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER; 24/05/2018 – MACERICH – DIANA LAING’S RESIGNATION AS DIRECTOR WAS NOT ACCEPTED BY BOARD ON RECOMMENDATION OF BOARD’S NOMINATING AND CORPORATE GOVERNANCE COMMITTEE; 26/04/2018 – MACERICH CO – O’HERN WILL SUCCEED ARTHUR COPPOLA; 30/03/2018 – Macerich Announces Appointment of Peggy Alford to Board of Directors; 20/03/2018 – Deason’s call for Xerox to waive advance notice bylaw has precedent; 19/04/2018 – MACERICH MAY ANNOUNCE COPPOLA RETIREMENT PLAN SOON AS THIS WEEK; 02/05/2018 – MACERICH 1Q FFO/SHR AS ADJ $82, EST. 81C

More notable recent Macerich Company (NYSE:MAC) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Zooming in on NYSE:MAC’s 7.1% Dividend Yield – Yahoo Finance” on May 16, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Air T Funding: An Unusual Trust Preferred Stock IPO Has Begun Trading On The Nasdaq – Seeking Alpha” published on June 21, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “Banco Santander hires Evertec as processor of its acquiring business – GlobeNewswire” on June 27, 2019. More interesting news about Macerich Company (NYSE:MAC) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Here is What Hedge Funds Think About Sonoco Products Company (SON) – Yahoo Finance” published on June 23, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Macerich: 7.5% Yield From World-Class Malls – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: May 30, 2019.

Chilton Capital Management Llc, which manages about $1.18B and $1.13 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Anadarko Pete Corp (NYSE:APC) by 12,537 shares to 209,001 shares, valued at $9.51M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Equinix Inc (NASDAQ:EQIX) by 23,525 shares in the quarter, for a total of 83,476 shares, and has risen its stake in The Charles Schwab Corporati (NYSE:SCHW).

Since May 8, 2019, it had 7 insider purchases, and 0 insider sales for $2.44 million activity. COPPOLA EDWARD C bought $116,706 worth of stock or 3,500 shares. The insider Stephen Andrea M bought $649,882.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.21 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.46, from 0.75 in 2018Q4.

Analysts await Macerich Company (NYSE:MAC) to report earnings on August, 7. They expect $0.86 EPS, down 10.42% or $0.10 from last year’s $0.96 per share. MAC’s profit will be $119.04 million for 9.61 P/E if the $0.86 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.81 actual EPS reported by Macerich Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 6.17% EPS growth.

Monarch Alternative Capital Lp, which manages about $6.62 billion and $1.42 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Spdr S&P 500 Etf Tr (Put) (SPY) by 385,500 shares to 3.09M shares, valued at $871.59 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Analysts await Caesars Entertainment Corporation (NASDAQ:CZR) to report earnings on August, 7. They expect $-0.02 EPS, down 150.00% or $0.06 from last year’s $0.04 per share. After $-0.32 actual EPS reported by Caesars Entertainment Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -93.75% EPS growth.