Chilton Capital Management Has Lowered Its Visa (V) Position; Bank Of New York Mellon Lifted By $21.43 Million Its Churchill Downs (CHDN) Holding

Chilton Capital Management Llc decreased Visa Inc (V) stake by 21.35% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Chilton Capital Management Llc sold 26,803 shares as Visa Inc (V)’s stock rose 13.45%. The Chilton Capital Management Llc holds 98,722 shares with $15.42M value, down from 125,525 last quarter. Visa Inc now has $406.28 billion valuation. The stock decreased 0.23% or $0.41 during the last trading session, reaching $180.33. About 7.08 million shares traded or 0.63% up from the average. Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) has risen 24.07% since July 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 19.64% the S&P500. Some Historical V News: 20/05/2018 – Russian Billionaire’s U.K. Visa Delayed Amid Diplomatic Tensions; 25/04/2018 – VISA CEO SAYS PAYPAL PARTNERSHIP GOING WELL, LOOKING TO EXPAND; 21/03/2018 – TTServices Awarded Contract to Provide Canadian Visa Application Centre Services in 21 Countries Across the Americas; 25/04/2018 – Visa 2Q Rev $5.1B; 25/04/2018 – Visa’s Profit Rises Sixfold as Card Spending Growth Continues; 02/05/2018 – Wells Capital Management Adds First Data, Exits Visa: 13F; 25/04/2018 – VISA – TECHNICAL MIGRATION WITH VISA EUROPE IS WELL UNDERWAY – CONF CALL; 16/04/2018 – Visa Inc expected to post earnings of $1.02 a share – Earnings Preview

Bank Of New York Mellon Corp increased Churchill Downs Inc (CHDN) stake by 127.17% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Bank Of New York Mellon Corp acquired 238,096 shares as Churchill Downs Inc (CHDN)’s stock rose 1.12%. The Bank Of New York Mellon Corp holds 425,316 shares with $38.39M value, up from 187,220 last quarter. Churchill Downs Inc now has $4.73 billion valuation. The stock increased 2.54% or $2.91 during the last trading session, reaching $117.64. About 136,870 shares traded. Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN) has declined 1.57% since July 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.00% the S&P500. Some Historical CHDN News: 25/04/2018 – CHURCHILL DOWNS 1Q NET REV. $189.3M, EST. $177.7M; 16/05/2018 – CHURCHILL DOWNS INC – PARTNERSHIP WILL ENABLE CDI TO ENTER MISSISSIPPI FOR SPORTS WAGERING; 16/05/2018 – CHURCHILL DOWNS ENTERS REAL MONEY ONLINE GAMING, SPORTS BETTING; 16/05/2018 – Churchill Downs To Enter Igaming, Sports Betting Markets — MarketWatch; 24/04/2018 – CHURCHILL DOWNS REPORTS ALEX RANKIN AS CHAIRMAN & KAROLE LLOYD; 15/05/2018 – SOROS REDUCED TIVO, CRC, LIVN, CHDN, TTWO IN 1Q: 13F; 25/04/2018 – Churchill Downs 1Q Rev $189.3M; 08/05/2018 – ELDORADO RESORTS – ISSUANCE OF REQUEST EXTENDS WAITING PERIOD UNDER HSR ACT UNTIL 30 DAYS AFTER CO, CDI SUBSTANTIALLY COMPLY WITH REQUEST; 16/05/2018 – CHURCHILL DOWNS REPORTS PACT WITH GOLDEN NUGGET TO ENTER NEW JE; 07/05/2018 – CHURCHILL DOWNS, ELDORADO GOT FTC REQUEST FOR MORE INFO ON DEAL

Investors sentiment increased to 7.58 in Q1 2019. Its up 6.56, from 1.02 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 20 investors sold CHDN shares while 6 reduced holdings. 35 funds opened positions while 162 raised stakes. 54.70 million shares or 446.53% more from 10.01 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Fuller Thaler Asset Mgmt accumulated 0% or 180 shares. Blackrock reported 0.02% stake. Commerce Natl Bank holds 0.01% or 8,075 shares. Tygh Cap Mngmt Incorporated invested in 0.71% or 44,853 shares. Mariner Limited Liability reported 2,336 shares. 275,355 are owned by Charles Schwab Investment Inc. Prudential holds 0.05% in Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN) or 344,260 shares. Par Capital Management holds 2.16M shares. J Goldman LP holds 62,818 shares or 0.32% of its portfolio. Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale reported 1,366 shares stake. Strs Ohio holds 3,200 shares. Teachers Retirement System Of The State Of Kentucky stated it has 0.01% in Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN). Voya Management Limited Liability Co has 0.01% invested in Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN) for 37,352 shares. Shelton holds 0.01% or 227 shares. Pnc Financial Svcs Gp holds 165,768 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio.

Bank Of New York Mellon Corp decreased Siriusxm C stake by 33,808 shares to 582,262 valued at $22.27 million in 2019Q1. It also reduced British American Tob (NYSEMKT:BTI) stake by 90,489 shares and now owns 3.07M shares. Kennametal Inc (NYSE:KMT) was reduced too.

Since March 22, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 selling transactions for $85,219 activity. Lloyd Karole bought 1,000 shares worth $85,219.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.05 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.05, from 1 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 49 investors sold V shares while 631 reduced holdings. 164 funds opened positions while 551 raised stakes. 1.54 billion shares or 4.83% less from 1.62 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Menora Mivtachim has 620,677 shares. Michigan-based Ls Invest Ltd Liability Co has invested 1.71% in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V). Frontier Investment Communication has invested 3.05% in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V). Athena Advsr invested 0.05% of its portfolio in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V). Calamos Lc holds 1.03 million shares or 1% of its portfolio. Qs Invsts Limited Liability Com holds 0.14% in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) or 78,887 shares. Gm Advisory Group reported 4,625 shares. Envestnet Asset Mngmt Inc reported 0.29% stake. Ycg Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 0.72% of its portfolio in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V). First Merchants reported 1.35% in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V). Zevenbergen Cap Limited Liability Corp invested 0.29% of its portfolio in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V). Rnc Management Limited Liability Company holds 0.05% in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) or 4,959 shares. Canada Pension Plan Invest Board stated it has 114,800 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. Southpoint Capital Ltd Partnership holds 500,000 shares or 3.31% of its portfolio. Moreover, Sg Americas Secs Ltd has 0.19% invested in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V).

Analysts await Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) to report earnings on July, 24. They expect $1.33 EPS, up 10.83% or $0.13 from last year’s $1.2 per share. V’s profit will be $3.00B for 33.90 P/E if the $1.33 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.31 actual EPS reported by Visa Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 1.53% EPS growth.

Since February 7, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 1 insider sale for $11.34 million activity. $11.34M worth of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) shares were sold by RICHEY ELLEN.

Among 9 analysts covering Visa (NYSE:V), 8 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 89% are positive. Visa had 16 analyst reports since January 29, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock has “Outperform” rating by Wells Fargo on Wednesday, July 10. Morgan Stanley maintained Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) on Thursday, July 11 with “Overweight” rating. The rating was maintained by UBS on Thursday, May 2 with “Neutral”. The firm has “Overweight” rating given on Thursday, April 25 by Morgan Stanley. The firm has “Outperform” rating given on Wednesday, April 17 by Oppenheimer. Stephens maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Monday, March 11 report. As per Thursday, April 25, the company rating was maintained by Wedbush. The rating was maintained by Jefferies with “Buy” on Monday, March 25. Deutsche Bank maintained it with “Buy” rating and $177 target in Thursday, March 21 report. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Thursday, April 25 by Nomura.

