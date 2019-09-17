Chilton Capital Management Has Lowered Its Stake in Simon Ppty Group New (SPG) by $379,374 as Valuation Declined; Fort Washington Investment Advisors Trimmed Its Stake in Wells Fargo & Co (WFC) by $352,265 as Stock Price Rose

Chilton Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Simon Ppty Group Inc New (SPG) by 1.39% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Chilton Capital Management Llc sold 2,386 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.75% . The institutional investor held 168,903 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $26.98 million, down from 171,289 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Chilton Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Simon Ppty Group Inc New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $47.48B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.16% or $0.25 during the last trading session, reaching $154.14. About 784,494 shares traded. Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG) has declined 5.62% since September 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.62% the S&P500.

Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc decreased its stake in Wells Fargo & Co (WFC) by 3.29% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc sold 7,495 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.37% . The hedge fund held 220,641 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $10.44M, down from 228,136 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc who had been investing in Wells Fargo & Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $214.75 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.49% or $0.24 during the last trading session, reaching $48.74. About 15.70M shares traded. Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) has declined 17.23% since September 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.23% the S&P500. Some Historical WFC News: 13/04/2018 – S&PGRBulletin: Wells Fargo & Co. Rtgs Unaffected By Penalties; 24/04/2018 – Scandal-plagued Wells Fargo faces shareholders and protestors at meeting in Des Moines; 06/04/2018 – ISS SUGGESTS WELLS FARGO SHAREHOLDERS TO VOTE FOR REPORT ON INCENTIVE BASED COMPENSATION AND RISKS OF MATERIAL LOSSES; 15/03/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-Wells Fargo faces sanctions for auto insurance payouts; 13/04/2018 – Wells Fargo earnings subject to change as $1bn penalty looms; 24/04/2018 – Wells Fargo Directors Win Easily Despite Criticisms; 19/04/2018 – Teachers union dumps Wells Fargo mortgage promotion for members over bank’s gun-industry ties; 05/03/2018 – SF Business Tms: Exclusive: Wells Fargo selling East Bay land zoned for hundreds of apartments; 05/04/2018 – WELLS FARGO SALES PUSH EXTENDED TO WEALTH UNIT, EX-WORKERS SAY; 24/05/2018 – ROWAN COMPANIES PLC RDC.N : WELLS FARGO RAISES TO OUTPERFORM FROM MARKET PERFORM

More notable recent Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) news were published by: Bizjournals.com which released: “One of Triad’s largest banks will close another local branch – Triad Business Journal” on August 19, 2019, also Csrwire.com with their article: “Wells Fargo Brings 75th LIFT Homeownership Program to New Jersey â€“ Press Releases on CSRwire.com – CSRwire.com” published on September 17, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Wells Fargo no longer a Buy at UBS – Seeking Alpha” on September 10, 2019. More interesting news about Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Better Buy: Berkshire Hathaway vs. Wells Fargo – Yahoo Finance” published on August 26, 2019 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “3 Warren Buffett Stocks to Buy Right Now – Motley Fool” with publication date: August 21, 2019.

Analysts await Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) to report earnings on October, 11. They expect $1.19 EPS, up 5.31% or $0.06 from last year’s $1.13 per share. WFC’s profit will be $5.24B for 10.24 P/E if the $1.19 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.30 actual EPS reported by Wells Fargo & Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -8.46% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.71 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.15, from 0.86 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 72 investors sold WFC shares while 642 reduced holdings. 100 funds opened positions while 408 raised stakes. 3.38 billion shares or 2.62% more from 3.29 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Pathstone Family Office Ltd Com, New Jersey-based fund reported 17,646 shares. Texas Yale Cap invested in 31,162 shares. Tru Of Oklahoma holds 0% or 7,300 shares in its portfolio. Van Strum Towne Inc accumulated 0.31% or 9,230 shares. Asset One invested in 0.57% or 2.44M shares. Moreover, Jaffetilchin Investment Lc has 0.11% invested in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) for 10,327 shares. 11,557 are held by Northeast Investment Management. 71,809 are held by Hrt Fin Ltd Llc. Pinebridge Invs Ltd Partnership holds 0.51% or 657,619 shares. Marathon Trading Inv Mngmt Ltd Liability Corporation stated it has 0.16% of its portfolio in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC). Premier Asset Mgmt Lc holds 0.33% or 30,037 shares. Meridian Inv Counsel reported 17,293 shares. Pacific Global Invest Mngmt Communication owns 11,361 shares for 0.13% of their portfolio. Hills Financial Bank And reported 39,354 shares. Moreover, Waters Parkerson & Co Ltd Liability Corporation has 0.23% invested in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC).

Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc, which manages about $44.90 billion and $8.98 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Premier Inc (NASDAQ:PINC) by 175,000 shares to 381,391 shares, valued at $14.92M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Jones Lang Lasalle Inc (NYSE:JLL) by 26,343 shares in the quarter, for a total of 845,097 shares, and has risen its stake in Rexnord Corp Common (NYSE:RXN).

More notable recent Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG) news were published by: Fool.com which released: “Simon Property Group Thriving Despite Retailers’ Troubles – The Motley Fool” on August 27, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Does Simon Property Group, Inc.’s (NYSE:SPG) CEO Salary Compare Well With Others? – Yahoo Finance” published on May 02, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG) Is About To Go Ex-Dividend, And It Pays A 1.4% Yield – Yahoo Finance” on August 11, 2019. More interesting news about Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Read This Before Buying Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG) For Its Dividend – Yahoo Finance” published on May 30, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “52-Week Company Lows – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: September 09, 2019.

Analysts await Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $3.05 EPS, 0.00% or $0.00 from last year’s $3.05 per share. SPG’s profit will be $939.48M for 12.63 P/E if the $3.05 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.99 actual EPS reported by Simon Property Group, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 2.01% EPS growth.

Chilton Capital Management Llc, which manages about $1.18B and $1.16 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Host Hotels & Resorts Inc (NYSE:HST) by 158,419 shares to 709,160 shares, valued at $12.92 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Consolidated Tomoka Ld Co (NYSEMKT:CTO) by 119,857 shares in the quarter, for a total of 137,087 shares, and has risen its stake in Tjx Cos Inc New (NYSE:TJX).