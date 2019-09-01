Chilton Capital Management Has Lowered Its Cyrusone (CONE) Holding by $835,640; Share Price Rose; As Cisco Sys (CSCO) Market Value Declined, Heathbridge Capital Management LTD Lowered Position

Chilton Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Cyrusone Inc (CONE) by 5.13% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Chilton Capital Management Llc sold 16,070 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.92% . The institutional investor held 297,004 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $15.58M, down from 313,074 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Chilton Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Cyrusone Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $8.06B market cap company. The stock increased 0.52% or $0.38 during the last trading session, reaching $73.46. About 623,866 shares traded. CyrusOne Inc. (NASDAQ:CONE) has declined 8.72% since September 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 8.72% the S&P500. Some Historical CONE News: 02/05/2018 – CyrusOne 1Q Normalized EPS 85c; 21/05/2018 – CYRUSONE, ZENIUM AGREE TO EXTEND LONG STOP DATE TO MAY 25; 27/04/2018 – CYRUSONE – AFTER MAY 18 EITHER PURCHASER OR SELLERS MAY TERMINATE SALE & PURCHASE AGREEMENT IF GERMAN REGULATORY APPROVAL HAS NOT BEEN OBTAINED; 02/05/2018 – CYRUSONE 1Q REV. $196.6M, EST. $185.8M; 02/05/2018 – CyrusOne 1Q EPS 45c; 29/03/2018 – CYRUSONE INC – $1.0 BLN INCREASE IN TOTAL SIZE OF FACILITY WITH EXTENDED MATURITY DATES, LOWER BORROWING RATES; 02/05/2018 – CyrusOne Backs FY18 Normalized EPS $3.18-$3.28; 21/05/2018 – CYRUSONE INC – PURSUANT TO THE AMENDMENT, PARTIES HAVE AGREED TO EXTEND LONG STOP DATE TO MAY 25, 2018 – SEC FILING; 18/04/2018 – Cramer also sits down with the CEOs of CyrusOne and Revance Therapeutics; 29/03/2018 – CyrusOne Inc. Announces New $3.0 B Unsecured Credit Facility

Heathbridge Capital Management Ltd decreased its stake in Cisco Sys Inc (CSCO) by 17.98% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Heathbridge Capital Management Ltd sold 135,025 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.32% . The institutional investor held 615,925 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $33.25 million, down from 750,950 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Heathbridge Capital Management Ltd who had been investing in Cisco Sys Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $198.58 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.03% or $0.49 during the last trading session, reaching $46.78. About 19.25 million shares traded. Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) has risen 31.37% since September 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.37% the S&P500. Some Historical CSCO News: 19/03/2018 – CED Magazine: Verizon Tests Cisco Open-Source Networking Technology; 08/03/2018 – CenturyLink expands Unified Communications and Collaboration service offerings with Cisco Spark, earns Cisco Powered Cisco Spark Service Provider designation; 05/04/2018 – Cisco Talos really sounding some alarm bells here. “Some of these attacks are believed to be associated with nation-state actors, such as those described in U.S. CERT’s recent alert.”; 22/03/2018 – Cisco Systems Moving Too Slowly to Recurring Revenue, Says BMO — Barron’s Blog; 16/05/2018 – CISCO 3Q ADJ EPS 66C, EST. 65C; 04/04/2018 – CISCO SYSTEMS INC IS CONCERNED TRUMP ADMINISTRATION TARIFFS “MAY HARM AMERICAN CONSUMERS AND THE US ECONOMY MORE THAN IMPACTING ALLEGED CHINESE TRADE PRACTICES” – COMPANY SPOKESWOMAN; 16/05/2018 – Cisco Systems Sees Total Pretax Cash Charges of $300M for Restructurin; 26/04/2018 – Learn to Secure Network Equipment against Attacks and Malware at May 16 TCG Webcast with Cisco Systems, Inc., Huawei and; 08/03/2018 – Light Reading: Cisco on the Packet-Optical Prowl – Rumor; 17/05/2018 – Tech Down After Cisco Outlook — Tech Roundup

Since June 7, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 selling transactions for $557,404 activity.

Heathbridge Capital Management Ltd, which manages about $500.29M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Toronto Dominion Bk Ont (NYSE:TD) by 9,650 shares to 468,300 shares, valued at $25.41 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Transcanada Corp (NYSE:TRP) by 11,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 629,050 shares, and has risen its stake in Mitsubishi Ufj Finl Group In (NYSE:MTU).

More notable recent Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Technology Sector Update for 08/29/2019: MFGP, NTNX, ESTC, MSFT, AAPL, IBM, CSCO, GOOG – Nasdaq” on August 29, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “5 Top Stock Trades for Thursday: NVDA, GOOGL, CSCO, REAL – Nasdaq” published on August 14, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Cisco to lay off 488 – Seeking Alpha” on August 16, 2019. More interesting news about Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) were released by: Marketwatch.com and their article: “Ciscoâ€™s stock had its worst single-day drop in almost six years – MarketWatch” published on August 17, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “U.S. STOCKS ON THE MOVE-Walmart, GE, Cisco, Tapestry – Nasdaq” with publication date: August 15, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.83 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.08, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 58 investors sold CSCO shares while 739 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 519 raised stakes. 3.03 billion shares or 4.61% less from 3.17 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Bristol John W & New York reported 1.86M shares or 2.75% of all its holdings. Sandy Spring Fincl Bank holds 0.95% of its portfolio in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) for 206,914 shares. Guardian Life Insurance Of America holds 12,695 shares. Royal Comml Bank Of Scotland Gru Public Ltd Co accumulated 55,432 shares. Rampart Mngmt Com Limited Liability Corporation stated it has 173,719 shares. 13,098 are owned by Signalpoint Asset Mngmt Llc. Research And Mgmt Company invested in 7,231 shares. Moreover, Freestone Cap Llc has 1.79% invested in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Alpha Cubed Invs Limited Company has invested 2.32% in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Maryland-based Fort Ltd Partnership has invested 0.53% in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Qci Asset Mngmt New York stated it has 296,457 shares. Pictet & Cie (Europe) owns 0.04% invested in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) for 4,470 shares. First Fiduciary Invest Counsel stated it has 4.96% in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Martingale Asset Management LP holds 0.03% in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) or 51,479 shares. Cidel Asset Management holds 8,705 shares.

Chilton Capital Management Llc, which manages about $1.18 billion and $1.13 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in John Hancock Etf Trust by 12,666 shares to 96,246 shares, valued at $2.70 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Caterpillar Inc Del (NYSE:CAT) by 2,765 shares in the quarter, for a total of 90,804 shares, and has risen its stake in Northrop Grumman Corp (NYSE:NOC).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.37 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.06, from 1.43 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 28 investors sold CONE shares while 88 reduced holdings. 54 funds opened positions while 105 raised stakes. 108.11 million shares or 1.56% less from 109.82 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Rmb Cap Mngmt Limited Company owns 57,639 shares for 0.08% of their portfolio. Automobile Association invested in 16,415 shares. Citigroup holds 0.01% or 135,913 shares in its portfolio. Macquarie Gru invested in 0% or 42,200 shares. Fred Alger Management Inc holds 0% in CyrusOne Inc. (NASDAQ:CONE) or 19,269 shares. The New York-based Oppenheimer Asset has invested 0.03% in CyrusOne Inc. (NASDAQ:CONE). Texas Permanent School Fund owns 73,505 shares. Weiss Multi holds 1.31% or 1.00 million shares in its portfolio. Sageworth stated it has 0% of its portfolio in CyrusOne Inc. (NASDAQ:CONE). Cbre Clarion Secs Lc has invested 0.24% in CyrusOne Inc. (NASDAQ:CONE). Ls Investment Limited Liability Company owns 0.02% invested in CyrusOne Inc. (NASDAQ:CONE) for 7,326 shares. American Assets Inv Mgmt Llc holds 71,000 shares or 0.6% of its portfolio. Whittier Trust accumulated 0% or 10 shares. Marlowe Ptnrs LP accumulated 77,174 shares. The Texas-based Employees Retirement Of Texas has invested 0.3% in CyrusOne Inc. (NASDAQ:CONE).

More notable recent CyrusOne Inc. (NASDAQ:CONE) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Italian Achromatopsia Association Increases Global Awareness of Achromatopsia, a Rare Genetic Eye Disease, With an Expedition to Pingelap, the Island of the Color Blind – Nasdaq” on August 14, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “CyrusOne (CONE) Surpasses Q1 FFO Estimates – Nasdaq” published on May 01, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Should CyrusOne Inc. (NASDAQ:CONE) Be Part Of Your Dividend Portfolio? – Yahoo Finance” on May 17, 2019. More interesting news about CyrusOne Inc. (NASDAQ:CONE) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Looking for a Growth Stock? 3 Reasons Why CyrusOne (CONE) is a Solid Choice – Nasdaq” published on August 19, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “CyrusOne Inc (CONE) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for December 31, 2018 – Nasdaq” with publication date: December 28, 2018.

Since March 11, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 sales for $99,901 activity.