Chilton Capital Management Has Lifted Northrop Grumman (NOC) Holding By $881,244; Pimco California Municipal Income Fund III (PZC) Has 0.88 Sentiment

Chilton Capital Management Llc increased Northrop Grumman Corp (NOC) stake by 10.1% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Chilton Capital Management Llc acquired 3,276 shares as Northrop Grumman Corp (NOC)'s stock rose 19.45%. The Chilton Capital Management Llc holds 35,719 shares with $9.63M value, up from 32,443 last quarter. Northrop Grumman Corp now has $62.78B valuation. The stock increased 1.31% or $4.8 during the last trading session, reaching $371.03. About 248,402 shares traded. Northrop Grumman Corporation (NYSE:NOC) has risen 17.21% since September 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.21% the S&P500.

Pimco California Municipal Income Fund III (PZC) investors sentiment increased to 0.88 in 2019 Q1. It’s up 0.18, from 0.7 in 2018Q4. The ratio is better, as 7 investment managers opened new or increased equity positions, while 8 cut down and sold holdings in Pimco California Municipal Income Fund III. The investment managers in our database reported: 636,571 shares, down from 739,541 shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of investment managers holding Pimco California Municipal Income Fund III in top ten equity positions was flat from 0 to 0 for the same number . Sold All: 5 Reduced: 3 Increased: 4 New Position: 3.

The stock decreased 0.79% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $11.37. About 45,838 shares traded or 33.58% up from the average. PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund III (PZC) has 0.00% since September 4, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Guggenheim Capital Llc holds 0.02% of its portfolio in PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund III for 224,923 shares. Hollencrest Capital Management owns 16,213 shares or 0.02% of their US portfolio. Moreover, D.A. Davidson & Co. has 0.01% invested in the company for 49,655 shares. The California-based Reilly Financial Advisors Llc has invested 0.01% in the stock. Stratos Wealth Partners Ltd., a Ohio-based fund reported 26,296 shares.

PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund III is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. The company has market cap of $253.47 million. It is co-managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. It currently has negative earnings. The fund invests in fixed income markets.

Among 3 analysts covering Northrop (NYSE:NOC), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 67% are positive. Northrop has $41800 highest and $30000 lowest target. $362.67’s average target is -2.25% below currents $371.03 stock price. Northrop had 10 analyst reports since March 8, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm earned “Equal-Weight” rating on Friday, June 14 by Morgan Stanley. UBS maintained it with “Neutral” rating and $30000 target in Thursday, April 25 report. Barclays Capital maintained Northrop Grumman Corporation (NYSE:NOC) on Thursday, May 16 with “Overweight” rating. Barclays Capital maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Friday, March 8 report. On Tuesday, August 6 the stock rating was upgraded by Morgan Stanley to “Overweight”. UBS maintained the stock with “Neutral” rating in Wednesday, July 10 report.