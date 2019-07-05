Chilton Capital Management Has Lifted Its American Homes 4 Rent (AMH) Holding; Swiss National Bank Cut Suncor Energy New (SU) Holding By $822,400

Chilton Capital Management Llc increased American Homes 4 Rent (AMH) stake by 20.95% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Chilton Capital Management Llc acquired 86,218 shares as American Homes 4 Rent (AMH)’s stock rose 4.97%. The Chilton Capital Management Llc holds 497,703 shares with $11.31 million value, up from 411,485 last quarter. American Homes 4 Rent now has $7.48 billion valuation. The stock increased 0.53% or $0.13 during the last trading session, reaching $25.16. About 673,348 shares traded. American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) has risen 16.21% since July 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.78% the S&P500. Some Historical AMH News: 03/05/2018 – AMERICAN HOMES 4 RENT SEES FULL YEAR 2018 CORE NOI AFTER CAPITAL EXPENDITURES GROWTH 3.0% – 4.0%; 03/05/2018 – American Homes 4 Rent Announces Distributions; 23/04/2018 – DJ American Homes 4 Rent Class A, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (AMH); 23/05/2018 – American Homes 4 Rent Appoints Christopher Lau As Chief Financial Officer; 24/05/2018 – American Homes 4 Rent to Participate in NAREIT RElTweek 2018 Conference; 03/05/2018 – AMERICAN HOMES 1Q CORE FFO/SHR 25C, EST. 26C; 24/05/2018 – American Homes 4 Rent CFO Diana Laing to Resign; 29/03/2018 AMERICAN HOMES 4 RENT: CONVERSION OF 5.500% SERIES C PFD SHRS; 03/05/2018 – American Homes 4 Rent 1Q EPS 2c; 23/05/2018 – AMERICAN HOMES 4 RENT NAMES CHRISTOPHER LAU AS CFO

Swiss National Bank decreased Suncor Energy Inc New (SU) stake by 0.46% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Swiss National Bank sold 25,700 shares as Suncor Energy Inc New (SU)’s stock declined 0.74%. The Swiss National Bank holds 5.62 million shares with $182.16 million value, down from 5.64 million last quarter. Suncor Energy Inc New now has $49.56B valuation. The stock increased 0.48% or $0.15 during the last trading session, reaching $31.44. About 1.43 million shares traded. Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU) has declined 21.99% since July 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 26.42% the S&P500. Some Historical SU News: 02/05/2018 – SUNCOR CAN EXPECT TO SEE DIVIDENDS RISING YEAR ON YEAR; 02/05/2018 – Suncor Energy reports voting results from Annual General Meeting; 02/05/2018 – SUNCOR KEEPS AN `ACTIVE LOOK’ IN MARKET FOR MNA; 06/03/2018 – Suncor Sees Little Room for Further Syncrude Acquisitions; 02/05/2018 – SUNCOR HAS PIPELINE ACCESS FOR ALL OIL-SANDS PRODUCTION; 02/05/2018 – SUNCOR ENCOURAGED BY SUPPORT FOR TRANS MOUNTAIN EXPANSION; 01/05/2018 – Suncor Ramping Up Megaprojects as Refining Unit Protects Prices; 02/05/2018 – SUNCOR DOESN’T EXPECT SIGNIFICANT EXPOSURE TO LIGHT-HEAVY DIFF; 02/05/2018 – SUNCOR CONCLUDES FIRST-QUARTER CONFERENCE CALL; 29/05/2018 – SUNCOR ON TRANS MOUNTAIN PIPELINE DEAL – SUPPORT IMPROVING MARKET ACCESS TO ENSURE CANADA ACHIEVES “FAIR RECOGNITION AND FULL VALUE” FOR ENERGY RE

Investors sentiment increased to 0.97 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.20, from 0.77 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 16 investors sold AMH shares while 84 reduced holdings. 30 funds opened positions while 67 raised stakes. 246.41 million shares or 3.47% more from 238.15 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Nelson Van Denburg And Campbell Wealth Management Gp Limited Liability Company reported 0% in American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH). Fil Ltd holds 0.03% in American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) or 890,622 shares. Chilton Cap Limited Liability Company accumulated 497,703 shares. Ftb Advisors has invested 0% in American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH). Legal General Grp Inc Public Ltd Liability stated it has 0.01% in American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH). Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) holds 0.02% of its portfolio in American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) for 88,081 shares. Swiss Retail Bank reported 0.01% in American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH). Aew Capital Management LP invested in 2.61M shares. State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue holds 113,289 shares or 0.05% of its portfolio. Gideon Cap Advisors has 0.12% invested in American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) for 14,869 shares. Metropolitan Life Insur New York has invested 0% in American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH). Verition Fund Mngmt Ltd Company holds 11,085 shares. M&T Bancorp holds 0% in American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) or 13,005 shares. Grs Advsrs Ltd Liability Com invested 4.94% of its portfolio in American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH). Brinker Capital Inc holds 0.01% or 9,469 shares.

Chilton Capital Management Llc decreased Wells Fargo Co New (NYSE:WFC) stake by 8,537 shares to 43,994 valued at $2.13M in 2019Q1. It also reduced Cyrusone Inc (NASDAQ:CONE) stake by 16,070 shares and now owns 297,004 shares. American Tower Corp New (NYSE:AMT) was reduced too.

Swiss National Bank increased Bluebird Bio Inc (NASDAQ:BLUE) stake by 3,800 shares to 99,607 valued at $15.67M in 2019Q1. It also upped Cbre Group Inc (NYSE:CBG) stake by 30,200 shares and now owns 1.08M shares. Anadarko Pete Corp (NYSE:APC) was raised too.

Analysts await Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU) to report earnings on July, 24. They expect $0.64 EPS, up 12.28% or $0.07 from last year’s $0.57 per share. SU’s profit will be $1.01 billion for 12.28 P/E if the $0.64 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.58 actual EPS reported by Suncor Energy Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 10.34% EPS growth.