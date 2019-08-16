Chilton Capital Management Has Increased Stake in American Homes 4 Rent (AMH); Pioneer Nat Res Co Com (PXD) Shareholder Thompson Investment Management Boosted Stake by $559,360

Chilton Capital Management Llc increased its stake in American Homes 4 Rent (AMH) by 20.95% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Chilton Capital Management Llc bought 86,218 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.38% . The institutional investor held 497,703 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $11.31M, up from 411,485 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Chilton Capital Management Llc who had been investing in American Homes 4 Rent for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $7.41 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.69% or $0.41 during the last trading session, reaching $24.65. About 1.81M shares traded or 1.55% up from the average. American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) has risen 10.30% since August 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.30% the S&P500. Some Historical AMH News: 29/03/2018 AMERICAN HOMES 4 RENT: CONVERSION OF 5.500% SERIES C PFD SHRS; 03/05/2018 – American Homes 4 Rent Announces Distributions; 03/05/2018 – American Homes 4 Rent 1Q EPS 2c; 14/05/2018 – LONG POND ADDED AMH, LQ, VICI, APLE, GPT IN 1Q: 13F; 03/05/2018 – AMERICAN HOMES 1Q REV. $258.0M, EST. $251.3M; 24/05/2018 – American Homes 4 Rent to Participate in NAREIT RElTweek 2018 Conference; 24/05/2018 – American Homes 4 Rent CFO Diana Laing to Resign; 23/04/2018 – DJ American Homes 4 Rent Class A, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (AMH); 23/05/2018 – AMERICAN HOMES 4 RENT NAMES CHRISTOPHER LAU AS CFO; 03/05/2018 – American Homes 4 Rent 1Q Rev $258M

Thompson Investment Management Inc increased its stake in Pioneer Nat Res Co Com (PXD) by 49.23% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Thompson Investment Management Inc bought 3,680 shares as the company’s stock declined 12.62% . The institutional investor held 11,155 shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.70 million, up from 7,475 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Thompson Investment Management Inc who had been investing in Pioneer Nat Res Co Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $20.56 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.24% or $0.29 during the last trading session, reaching $123.01. About 1.16 million shares traded. Pioneer Natural Resources Company (NYSE:PXD) has declined 27.83% since August 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 27.83% the S&P500. Some Historical PXD News: 09/04/2018 – PXD PLANS TO OPERATE 20 HORIZONTAL RIGS IN PERMIAN BASIN IN ’18; 03/05/2018 – PIONEER EXPECTS BIDS FOR EAGLE FORD ASSETS BY MAY: CEO DOVE; 09/04/2018 – PIONEER SEES 2018 PERMIAN OIL OUTPUT GROWTH 19%-24%: SLIDES; 06/03/2018 – PIONEER CEO: CONVERSATION WITH OPEC AT DINNER WAS `FRUITFUL’; 13/03/2018 – Pioneer Natural: Fire Resulted in Extensive Damage to the Facility; 26/03/2018 – Pioneer Natural Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 06/03/2018 PIONEER CEO SAYS AVERAGE COST PER CRUDE BARREL WAS $19 IN 2017; 27/03/2018 – PRESS RELEASE – PIONEER NATURAL RESOURCES COMPANY ANNOUNCES SALE OF SELECTED EAGLE FORD SHALE ACREAGE FOR $102 MILLION; 09/05/2018 – Dir Cates Gifts 250 Of Pioneer Natural Resources Co; 03/05/2018 – PIONEER NATURAL RESOURCES CO PXD.N CEO SAYS SEEING SOME PERMIAN OILFIELD SERVICE COST INFLATION

Chilton Capital Management Llc, which manages about $1.18B and $1.13B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Liberty Ppty Tr (NYSE:LPT) by 30,843 shares to 266,941 shares, valued at $12.93 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Regency Ctrs Corp (NYSE:REG) by 17,842 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 188,542 shares, and cut its stake in Essex Ppty Tr Inc (NYSE:ESS).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.97 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.20, from 0.77 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 16 investors sold AMH shares while 84 reduced holdings. 30 funds opened positions while 67 raised stakes. 246.41 million shares or 3.47% more from 238.15 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.28 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.37, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 48 investors sold PXD shares while 187 reduced holdings. 78 funds opened positions while 222 raised stakes. 144.67 million shares or 1.57% less from 146.98 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.