Chilton Capital Management Has Increased Holding in Northrop Grumman (NOC) by $881,244; Dish Network Class A (DISH) Shareholder New South Capital Management Raised Its Holding

Chilton Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Northrop Grumman Corp (NOC) by 10.1% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Chilton Capital Management Llc bought 3,276 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.95% with the market. The institutional investor held 35,719 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.63M, up from 32,443 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Chilton Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Northrop Grumman Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $55.95 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.42% or $4.6 during the last trading session, reaching $329.53. About 631,600 shares traded. Northrop Grumman Corporation (NYSE:NOC) has declined 7.60% since July 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 12.03% the S&P500. Some Historical NOC News: 25/04/2018 – NORTHROP GRUMMAN CORP QTRLY AEROSPACE SYSTEMS SALES OF $3,280 MLN, UP 10 PCT; 30/03/2018 – Northrop Grumman: Victor H. Fazio to Retire From Board; 25/04/2018 – Northrop Grumman Beats Profit And Sales Expectations, Raises Outlook — MarketWatch; 08/05/2018 – NORTHROP GRUMMAN CORP: GOLDMAN SACHS ADDS TO CONVICTION BUY LIST – TRADERS; 05/04/2018 – U.S. STATE DEPARTMENT HAS APPROVED POSSIBLE $2.5 BLN SALE OF TRITON UNMANNED AIRCRAFT SYSTEMS TO GERMANY -PENTAGON; 28/03/2018 – Northrop Grumman: Poland Is First International Partner Country to Purchase the IBCS; 23/05/2018 – Northrop Grumman to Participate in Bernstein’s 34th Annual Strategic Decisions Conference; 05/03/2018 NORTHROP GRUMMAN WINS $475 MLN U.S. DEFENSE CONTRACT -PENTAGON; 04/05/2018 – InsideDfnse[Reg]: Air Force to sole-source early SBIRS follow-on work to Lockheed, Northrop; 28/03/2018 – Poland Signs Agreement to Purchase Northrop Grumman Integrated Air and Missile Defense Battle Command System

New South Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Dish Network Corp Class A (DISH) by 16.78% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. New South Capital Management Inc bought 179,021 shares as the company’s stock rose 20.89% with the market. The institutional investor held 1.25 million shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $39.48M, up from 1.07M at the end of the previous reported quarter. New South Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Dish Network Corp Class A for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $19.67 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.57% or $1.05 during the last trading session, reaching $41.87. About 1.37 million shares traded. DISH Network Corporation (NASDAQ:DISH) has risen 9.61% since July 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.18% the S&P500. Some Historical DISH News: 04/04/2018 – DISH FILES AMENDMENTS TO NORTHSTAR PACTS WITH SEC; 19/04/2018 – Fitch Downgrades DISH’s IDR to ‘B+’; Outlook Negative; 01/05/2018 – Dish DBS CDS Widens 45 Bps, Most in 6 Weeks; 08/05/2018 – DISH Network 1Q Rev $3.46B; 04/04/2018 – Dish Network Terminates Trademark License Agreements With Northstar Wireless, SNR Wireless; 08/05/2018 – DISH 1Q EPS 70C; 08/05/2018 – DISH: SLING TV ADDED 91K USERS FOR TOTAL OF 2.3M UP FROM 1.7; 04/04/2018 – Dish Network: American AWS-3 Wireless II and American AWS-3 Wireless III Units Terminate Management Services Agreements With Northstar Wireless, SNR Wireless; 08/05/2018 – DISH EXECUTIVES SPEAKING ON EARNINGS CONFERENCE CALL; 02/05/2018 – DISH app now on Android TV

Chilton Capital Management Llc, which manages about $1.18B and $1.13B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Aptiv Plc by 110,425 shares to 11,123 shares, valued at $884,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Macerich Co (NYSE:MAC) by 25,418 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 182,843 shares, and cut its stake in Sba Communications Corp New.

New South Capital Management Inc, which manages about $3.52 billion and $3.46 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Howard Hughes Corp (NYSE:HHC) by 26,228 shares to 849,777 shares, valued at $93.48M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Discovery Inc Cl A (NASDAQ:DISCA) by 92,618 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 4.44 million shares, and cut its stake in Travelport Worldwide Ltd (NYSE:TVPT).

