Chilton Capital Management Has Increased Bank Amer (BAC) Stake by $457,272 as Valuation Declined; As Owens Corning New (OC) Market Valuation Declined, Gotham Asset Management Cut by $2.67 Million Its Stake

Gotham Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Owens Corning New (OC) by 48.84% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gotham Asset Management Llc sold 56,891 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.32% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 59,582 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.81M, down from 116,473 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gotham Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Owens Corning New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $6.00 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.91% or $0.51 during the last trading session, reaching $55.26. About 340,650 shares traded. Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) has declined 25.99% since July 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 30.42% the S&P500. Some Historical OC News: 18/03/2018 – Texas Emissions: 280554 – OWENS CORNING INSULATING SYSTEMS WAXAHACHIE PLANT; 09/04/2018 – Rep. Larson: Larson Statement on the Passing of Judge Howard Owens; 30/03/2018 – OWENS CORNING MARCIO SANDRI PRESIDENT, COMPOSITES; 19/04/2018 – Owens Joins Hillman Board; 24/05/2018 – KNOW LABS APPOINTS (RET.) ADMIRAL BILL OWENS TO ITS BOARD OF DIRECTORS; 24/03/2018 – Texas Emissions: 280919 – OWENS CORNING ROOFING AND ASPHALT IRVING FACILITY; 04/05/2018 – OWENS CORNING – CREDIT AGREEMENT PROVIDES FOR A REVOLVING CREDIT FACILITY IN AN AGGREGATE PRINCIPAL AMOUNT OF $800 MLN; 09/05/2018 – Armanino’s Partner Jeff Owens Honored by Southern Methodist University with its Outstanding Young Alumni Award; 25/04/2018 – Owens Corning 1Q Net $92M; 17/05/2018 – Terrell Owens goes for Jason Garrett’s head

Chilton Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Bank Amer Corp (BAC) by 6.54% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Chilton Capital Management Llc bought 16,936 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.43% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 275,865 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.61M, up from 258,929 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Chilton Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Bank Amer Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $277.34B market cap company. The stock increased 1.65% or $0.48 during the last trading session, reaching $29.5. About 23.78M shares traded. Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) has declined 9.09% since July 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 13.52% the S&P500. Some Historical BAC News: 02/04/2018 – Global Loan Issuance Increases 15% This Year, BofA Leads; 19/03/2018 – ECB, BOJ seen holding rates as Fed plows ahead – Bank of America Merrill Lynch; 16/04/2018 – Global Loan Issuance Down 18% in 2018, BofA Leads; 05/03/2018 – Consumer discretionary overtook tech as the most crowded sector last month, data from Bank of America Merrill Lynch shows; 12/03/2018 – Carter’s, Inc. Announces Participation at the Bank of America Merrill Lynch 2018 Consumer & Retail Technology Conference; 02/04/2018 – Amphenol Names BofA Merrill’s Anne Clarke Wolff to Board; 14/05/2018 – LifePoint Presenting at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow; 15/05/2018 – Varex Imaging Presenting at Bank of America Conference May 17; 26/03/2018 – U.S. Loan Issuance Drops 42% This Year, BofA Leads; 19/03/2018 – RPT-ECB, BOJ SEEN LAGGING ABOUT 3 YEARS BEHIND FED IN POLICY NORMALIZATION AS INFLATION IN EUROPE, JAPAN WILL LIKELY REMAIN BELOW TARGET – BANK OF AMERICA MERRILL LYNCH

Investors sentiment increased to 0.99 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.16, from 0.83 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 57 investors sold BAC shares while 577 reduced holdings. 154 funds opened positions while 474 raised stakes. 6.30 billion shares or 2.30% less from 6.44 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 17.98 million are held by Franklin Resources Incorporated. Deutsche Comml Bank Ag stated it has 0.79% in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC). First Amer Natl Bank accumulated 0.61% or 305,494 shares. South Texas Money Mngmt holds 2.08% of its portfolio in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) for 1.75M shares. The Massachusetts-based Modera Wealth Mgmt Ltd Co has invested 0.25% in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC). Moreover, Limited Ca has 0.15% invested in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC). Shufro Rose Limited Liability Company stated it has 71,949 shares or 0.2% of all its holdings. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage stated it has 5.21M shares or 0% of all its holdings. Schaller Inv Grp Inc Inc stated it has 0.2% of its portfolio in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC). Jefferies Gp Lc accumulated 203,642 shares or 0.05% of the stock. Provise Mngmt Grp Incorporated Limited owns 0.31% invested in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) for 81,108 shares. Bridgewater Associates LP stated it has 0.02% in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC). Fred Alger Mgmt has invested 0.01% in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC). Naples Glob Advsrs Ltd Co reported 0.09% of its portfolio in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC). Shoker Inv Counsel accumulated 0.3% or 14,718 shares.

Chilton Capital Management Llc, which manages about $1.18B and $1.13 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Visa Inc (NYSE:V) by 26,803 shares to 98,722 shares, valued at $15.42M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc (NYSE:TMO) by 1,283 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 59,359 shares, and cut its stake in Essex Ppty Tr Inc (NYSE:ESS).

More notable recent Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Stress tests put bank dividends on watch – Seeking Alpha” on June 21, 2019, also Fool.com with their article: “The History of the War on Cash – The Motley Fool” published on June 13, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “New To Banking? Here Are Some Of The Best Banks For College Students – Benzinga” on July 11, 2019. More interesting news about Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) were released by: Marketwatch.com and their article: “Bank stocks are back in vogue and the rally isnâ€™t over, analysts say – MarketWatch” published on July 03, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Bank Of America Cut To Neutral – Something Important Has Changed – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: April 07, 2019.

Analysts await Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) to report earnings on July, 24. They expect $1.16 EPS, down 0.85% or $0.01 from last year’s $1.17 per share. OC’s profit will be $125.95M for 11.91 P/E if the $1.16 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.54 actual EPS reported by Owens Corning for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 114.81% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.17 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.25, from 0.92 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 33 investors sold OC shares while 88 reduced holdings. 52 funds opened positions while 90 raised stakes. 97.31 million shares or 2.15% less from 99.45 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. New York-based First Manhattan Com has invested 0% in Owens Corning (NYSE:OC). Lpl Ltd has invested 0% of its portfolio in Owens Corning (NYSE:OC). 1,920 are held by American Int Group Inc. Fmr Ltd Limited Liability Company accumulated 693,589 shares or 0% of the stock. Taylor Asset Incorporated holds 2.02% or 65,900 shares in its portfolio. Blackrock owns 6.31 million shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Citigroup stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in Owens Corning (NYSE:OC). Meeder Asset Mgmt Inc accumulated 1,888 shares. Carroll Financial Associate Inc invested in 0% or 3 shares. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement Sys holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) for 157,703 shares. Engineers Gate Manager Ltd Partnership holds 34,744 shares or 0.1% of its portfolio. Canada Pension Plan Board reported 1.23M shares. American Inv Advsrs owns 44,635 shares. The United Kingdom-based Legal & General Public Ltd Limited Liability Company has invested 0.01% in Owens Corning (NYSE:OC). Cipher Lp holds 0.08% or 21,471 shares in its portfolio.

More notable recent Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Owens Corning Q1 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” on April 23, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Hedge Funds Have Never Been This Bullish On Alteryx, Inc. (AYX) – Yahoo Finance” published on June 21, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Did Hedge Funds Drop The Ball On Skechers USA Inc (SKX) ? – Yahoo Finance” on June 20, 2019. More interesting news about Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Stocks To Watch: Jobs Day, Tesla Deliveries And Dazzling Dividends – Seeking Alpha” published on June 29, 2019 as well as Streetinsider.com‘s news article titled: “Beacon Roofing Supply (BECN) Appoints Julian G. Francis as President and CEO and to Its Board – StreetInsider.com” with publication date: July 03, 2019.