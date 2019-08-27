Chilton Capital Management Has Decreased Position in Thermo Fisher Scientific (TMO) by $350,259; Servicenow (NOW) Stock Price Rose While Lone Pine Capital Lowered Its Position by $230.31 Million

Chilton Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc (TMO) by 2.12% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Chilton Capital Management Llc sold 1,283 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.43% . The institutional investor held 59,359 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $16.25M, down from 60,642 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Chilton Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $109.41 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.85% or $2.29 during the last trading session, reaching $273.21. About 129,978 shares traded. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) has risen 20.35% since August 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 20.35% the S&P500.

Lone Pine Capital Llc decreased its stake in Servicenow Inc (NOW) by 35.43% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lone Pine Capital Llc sold 936,223 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.59% . The hedge fund held 1.71M shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $420.49 million, down from 2.64M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lone Pine Capital Llc who had been investing in Servicenow Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $50.23 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.49% or $1.31 during the last trading session, reaching $267.88. About 176,854 shares traded. ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) has risen 55.13% since August 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 55.13% the S&P500. Some Historical NOW News: 25/04/2018 – ServiceNow: Frank Slootman Decided to Step Down as Chair and Board Member; 25/04/2018 – ServiceNow: Fred Luddy to Be New Board Chair

More recent Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Do Thermo Fisher Scientific’s (NYSE:TMO) Earnings Warrant Your Attention? – Yahoo Finance” on June 17, 2019. Also Finance.Yahoo.com published the news titled: “Hedge Funds Have Never Been This Bullish On Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (TMO) – Yahoo Finance” on June 06, 2019. Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “At US$292, Is Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) Worth Looking At Closely? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 27, 2019 was also an interesting one.

Chilton Capital Management Llc, which manages about $1.18B and $1.13 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Anadarko Pete Corp (NYSE:APC) by 12,537 shares to 209,001 shares, valued at $9.51M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Allergan Plc by 35,809 shares in the quarter, for a total of 53,769 shares, and has risen its stake in Ishares Inc (IEMG).

Analysts await Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $2.88 earnings per share, up 9.92% or $0.26 from last year’s $2.62 per share. TMO’s profit will be $1.15 billion for 23.72 P/E if the $2.88 EPS becomes a reality. After $3.04 actual earnings per share reported by Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -5.26% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.96 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.07, from 0.89 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 37 investors sold TMO shares while 454 reduced holdings. 135 funds opened positions while 335 raised stakes. 337.12 million shares or 4.92% less from 354.55 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Natl Invest Services Inc Wi invested 3.42% of its portfolio in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO). Old National Bank In holds 0.97% or 67,665 shares. Hsbc Public Limited Company, a United Kingdom-based fund reported 476,655 shares. First Quadrant Lp Ca has invested 1.03% in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO). Natl Pension accumulated 0.41% or 392,704 shares. Adams Diversified Equity Fund accumulated 130,400 shares. Cibc Commercial Bank Usa has invested 0.14% in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO). Goldman Sachs Grp accumulated 1.65M shares or 0.14% of the stock. Alliancebernstein LP has 0.11% invested in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO). Gam Holding Ag holds 18,391 shares or 0.21% of its portfolio. 77,872 were reported by Artisan Limited Partnership. Shufro Rose And Limited Liability has invested 1.6% in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO). Cookson Peirce accumulated 0.45% or 19,486 shares. Natl Bank Pictet And Cie (Asia) Limited has 0.83% invested in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) for 6,409 shares. Davis R M Incorporated accumulated 1.63% or 160,212 shares.

Lone Pine Capital Llc, which manages about $34.98B and $17.11B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Mercadolibre Inc (NASDAQ:MELI) by 216,422 shares to 667,206 shares, valued at $338.76 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

More notable recent ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Should You Be Adding Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) To Your Watchlist Today? – Yahoo Finance” on August 26, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Stock Market Today: Biotech in Focus, Trade Talks Steady Stocks – Yahoo Finance” published on August 26, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Is There Now An Opportunity In Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc. (NYSE:IVR)? – Yahoo Finance” on August 27, 2019. More interesting news about ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Investors Who Bought ServiceMaster Global Holdings (NYSE:SERV) Shares Five Years Ago Are Now Up 137% – Yahoo Finance” published on August 23, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Evaluating The Kroger Co.â€™s (NYSE:KR) Investments In Its Business – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 26, 2019.

Analysts await ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $0.23 EPS, up 109.09% or $0.12 from last year’s $0.11 per share. NOW’s profit will be $43.12 million for 291.17 P/E if the $0.23 EPS becomes a reality. After $-0.01 actual EPS reported by ServiceNow, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -2,400.00% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.4 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.30, from 1.1 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 51 investors sold NOW shares while 157 reduced holdings. 106 funds opened positions while 186 raised stakes. 185.90 million shares or 7.95% more from 172.22 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Marvin And Palmer reported 4.04% stake. Boston Family Office Limited Liability Co holds 0.16% or 5,853 shares in its portfolio. Capital Invsts holds 2.32M shares or 0.25% of its portfolio. Shine Invest Advisory Svcs Inc holds 186 shares. Schroder Investment Management Grp reported 7,687 shares. Fmr Lc owns 0.03% invested in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) for 1.18M shares. 43,520 were accumulated by Stifel Fincl. 2,070 were accumulated by Old Natl Bancorp In. Tcw Gru Inc holds 1.09M shares. Hightower Advsrs Ltd Co reported 0.02% of its portfolio in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW). Putnam Investments Ltd holds 0.58% of its portfolio in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) for 1.01 million shares. First Quadrant LP Ca accumulated 1,065 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Dana Invest Advisors reported 0.03% of its portfolio in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW). Cap Investment Service Of America Inc has invested 1.95% in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW). World Investors invested 0.62% in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW).