Chilton Capital Management Has Decreased Its Wells Fargo Co New (WFC) Position; Ceco Environmental (CECE) Shorts Increased By 7.94%

Chilton Capital Management Llc decreased Wells Fargo Co New (WFC) stake by 16.25% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Chilton Capital Management Llc sold 8,537 shares as Wells Fargo Co New (WFC)’s stock rose 0.37%. The Chilton Capital Management Llc holds 43,994 shares with $2.13 million value, down from 52,531 last quarter. Wells Fargo Co New now has $209.67 billion valuation. The stock increased 0.81% or $0.38 during the last trading session, reaching $47.44. About 20.16M shares traded or 5.81% up from the average. Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) has declined 17.23% since August 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.23% the S&P500. Some Historical WFC News: 20/04/2018 – Wells Fargo Fined $1 Billion For Auto Loan, Mortgage Violations — MarketWatch; 20/04/2018 – Star Tribune: BREAKING: Wells Fargo to pay $1 billion for mortgage, auto lending abuses; 30/05/2018 – Wells Fargo’s Bad News is Pretty Much All Out: CFO — Barrons.com; 20/04/2018 – CFPB ANNOUNCES SETTLEMENT WITH WELLS FARGO FOR AUTO-LOAN ADMINISTRATION AND MORTGAGE PRACTICES; 13/04/2018 – Dow drops 100 points, led by JP Morgan and Wells Fargo; 13/04/2018 – WELLS FARGO & CO QTRLY PRELIMINARY FINANCIAL RESULTS MAY NEED TO BE REVISED TO REFLECT ADDITIONAL ACCRUALS FOR CFPB/OCC MATTER; 24/04/2018 – WELLS FARGO CHAIRMAN DUKE SAYS RETURN ON EQUITY CAN BE IMPROVED; 24/04/2018 – Expensify Announces Collaboration With Wells Fargo to Launch ExpensifyApproved! Banks Program; 10/05/2018 – Wells Fargo & Co Buys Into Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure Class; 20/04/2018 – Wells Fargo to Pay $1 Billion to Settle Risk Management Claims — 4th Update

Ceco Environmental Corp (NASDAQ:CECE) had an increase of 7.94% in short interest. CECE’s SI was 1.12 million shares in August as released by FINRA. Its up 7.94% from 1.04 million shares previously. With 137,700 avg volume, 8 days are for Ceco Environmental Corp (NASDAQ:CECE)’s short sellers to cover CECE’s short positions. The SI to Ceco Environmental Corp’s float is 3.74%. The stock decreased 1.10% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $9.02. About 89,766 shares traded. CECO Environmental Corp. (NASDAQ:CECE) has risen 40.49% since August 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 40.49% the S&P500. Some Historical CECE News: 02/04/2018 – CECO ENVIRONMENTAL CORP – SALE OF STROBIC TO CINCINNATI FAN AND VENTILATOR COMPANY, INC. A PORTFOLIO COMPANY OF DOMINUS CAPITAL, L.P; 10/05/2018 – Ceco Environmental 1Q Adj EPS 5c; 02/04/2018 – CECO Environmental Announces the Sale of Strobic; 02/04/2018 – CECO ENVIRONMENTAL CORP – WILL USE NET PROCEEDS FROM SALE TO REDUCE DEBT; 15/05/2018 – MANGROVE CAPITAL BOOSTED AER, CECO, GPRE, VRTS, EQC IN 1Q: 13F; 08/03/2018 – Ceco Environmental 4Q Adj Loss/Shr 5c; 02/04/2018 – PRESS RELEASE – CECO ENVIRONMENTAL ANNOUNCES THE SALE OF STROBIC; 09/03/2018 – CECO Environmental Advances Most in Over a Year; 15/05/2018 – WYNNEFIELD CAPITAL ADDED WTTR, CECE IN 1Q: 13F; 16/04/2018 – In Celebration of Earth Day Week, CECO Environmental Releases the First in a Series of Blogs about the Opportunities to Improve

Investors sentiment increased to 0.86 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.33, from 0.53 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 54 investors sold WFC shares while 621 reduced holdings. 124 funds opened positions while 455 raised stakes. 3.29 billion shares or 3.51% less from 3.41 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Cubist Systematic Strategies Ltd Liability Corporation has invested 0.07% in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC). Cullen Capital Management Limited Liability Company has invested 2.06% of its portfolio in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC). Kj Harrison & Prns Incorporated holds 0.22% or 13,093 shares. Nuveen Asset Mgmt Limited Liability Company has invested 0.05% in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC). Pictet National Bank And Tru reported 2.57% of its portfolio in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC). Virtu Fin Llc holds 0.1% in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) or 37,493 shares. Iat Reinsurance invested in 0.41% or 50,000 shares. California-based Private Wealth Prtn Lc has invested 0.05% in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC). Maryland Cap Mngmt owns 60,450 shares for 0.36% of their portfolio. Guardian Mngmt reported 1.1% stake. Trust Of Virginia Va holds 15,096 shares. Financial Advisory Service reported 0.09% in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC). Addison holds 1.52% of its portfolio in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) for 41,395 shares. Citigroup accumulated 2.47 million shares. Wesbanco Bancshares Inc reported 128,102 shares or 0.31% of all its holdings.

Analysts await Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) to report earnings on October, 11. They expect $1.19 EPS, up 5.31% or $0.06 from last year’s $1.13 per share. WFC’s profit will be $5.26 billion for 9.97 P/E if the $1.19 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.30 actual EPS reported by Wells Fargo & Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -8.46% negative EPS growth.

Among 8 analysts covering Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC), 2 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 5 Hold. Therefore 25% are positive. Wells Fargo & Co had 23 analyst reports since March 7, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) earned “Hold” rating by Deutsche Bank on Monday, April 15. Deutsche Bank downgraded the shares of WFC in report on Friday, March 29 to “Hold” rating. Deutsche Bank maintained Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) rating on Tuesday, May 21. Deutsche Bank has “Hold” rating and $4600 target. BMO Capital Markets maintained Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) rating on Monday, April 15. BMO Capital Markets has “Market Perform” rating and $63 target. The stock of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) earned “Equal-Weight” rating by Morgan Stanley on Monday, April 15. Buckingham Research maintained it with “Neutral” rating and $4700 target in Wednesday, July 17 report. The firm has “Equal-Weight” rating by Morgan Stanley given on Wednesday, July 17. Barclays Capital maintained Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) on Monday, April 15 with “Overweight” rating. The firm has “Buy” rating by UBS given on Wednesday, July 17. JP Morgan maintained the shares of WFC in report on Tuesday, July 9 with “Underweight” rating.

More notable recent Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Volatility 101: Should Wells Fargo (NYSE:WFC) Shares Have Dropped 14%? – Yahoo Finance” on July 15, 2019, also Streetinsider.com with their article: “Wells Fargo (WFC) Raises Quarterly Dividend 13.3% to $0.51; Increases Buyback by 350M Shares – StreetInsider.com” published on July 23, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Wells Fargo: Unforgiven Sins Yield 15% – Seeking Alpha” on July 06, 2019. More interesting news about Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Wells Fargo Donates $500,000 for Chicago Housing, Education and Neighborhood Revitalization – Yahoo Finance” published on August 01, 2019 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “A Foolish Take: Bank Dividends Are Soaring – The Motley Fool” with publication date: July 08, 2019.

Chilton Capital Management Llc increased Ishares Inc (IEMG) stake by 7,184 shares to 53,916 valued at $2.79M in 2019Q1. It also upped John Hancock Etf Trust stake by 12,666 shares and now owns 96,246 shares. Royal Dutch Shell Plc was raised too.

Since March 8, 2019, it had 2 insider buys, and 0 insider sales for $64,570 activity. $35,650 worth of CECO Environmental Corp. (NASDAQ:CECE) was bought by Liner David B on Friday, March 8. 4,000 shares valued at $28,920 were bought by Sadlowski Dennis on Thursday, March 28.

More notable recent CECO Environmental Corp. (NASDAQ:CECE) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “CECE vs. SMED: Which Stock Should Value Investors Buy Now? – Nasdaq” on July 25, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Should You Worry About CECO Environmental Corp.’s (NASDAQ:CECE) CEO Salary Level? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 12, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Sealed Air’s (SEE) Earnings Trump Estimates in Q2, View Up – Nasdaq” on August 02, 2019. More interesting news about CECO Environmental Corp. (NASDAQ:CECE) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Ball Corp’s (BLL) Earnings and Sales Miss Estimates in Q2 – Nasdaq” published on August 01, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Terex (TEX) Misses on Q2 Earnings & Revenues, Lowers Guidance – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 31, 2019.

Among 4 analysts covering CECO Environmental (NASDAQ:CECE), 4 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. CECO Environmental had 8 analyst reports since February 12, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by H.C. Wainwright with “Buy” on Friday, March 8. Maxim Group maintained the shares of CECE in report on Friday, March 8 with “Buy” rating. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Tuesday, June 11 by Roth Capital. The stock has “Buy” rating by FBR Capital on Wednesday, March 13. As per Tuesday, February 26, the company rating was maintained by Maxim Group.