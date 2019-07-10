Chilton Capital Management Has Cut Its Position in Halliburton Co (HAL) by $481,342; At&T (T) Position Maintained by Oakwood Capital Management Llc

Chilton Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Halliburton Co (HAL) by 28.61% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Chilton Capital Management Llc sold 16,598 shares as the company’s stock declined 18.50% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 41,416 shares of the oilfield services and equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.21 million, down from 58,014 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Chilton Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Halliburton Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $20.60 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.38% or $0.32 during the last trading session, reaching $23.57. About 11.75 million shares traded. Halliburton Company (NYSE:HAL) has declined 51.26% since July 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 55.69% the S&P500. Some Historical HAL News: 27/03/2018 – HALLIBURTON SEES FRACK MARKET REMAININING TIGHT THROUGH 2018; 23/04/2018 – Halliburton 1Q Rev $5.7B; 23/05/2018 – News 5 WCYB: BREAKING: Kimber Halliburton resigns as Washington County, Tennessee Director of Schools effective May 31.…; 03/04/2018 – Halliburton Locks Up Top Talent as Oil Rivals Recruit (Correct); 18/05/2018 – Halliburton: Compensation Program Is Aligned With Creation of Shareholder Returns; 13/04/2018 – News 5 WCYB: BREAKING: Washington County Dir. of Schools Kimber Halliburton finalist for top public school post in Alabama.…; 23/04/2018 – HALLIBURTON SEES FRACK MARKET REMAINING TIGHT THRU REST OF ’18; 23/05/2018 – News 5 WCYB: BREAKING: Copy of Halliburton’s resignation letter available for review online at; 23/04/2018 – HALLIBURTON SAYS PRESSURE IN THE INTERNATIONAL MARKET TO LEAD TO SIMILAR 2Q DRILLING AND EVALUATIONS MARGINS AND REVENUES; 27/03/2018 – HALLIBURTON: SEES ‘REAL LIFT’ FOR ’19 INTL CASH FLOW, RETURNS

Oakwood Capital Management Llc increased its stake in At&T Inc (T) by 200.2% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Oakwood Capital Management Llc bought 83,954 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.73% with the market. The institutional investor held 125,889 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.95M, up from 41,935 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Oakwood Capital Management Llc who had been investing in At&T Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $244.78B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.59% or $0.2 during the last trading session, reaching $33.54. About 30.28 million shares traded or 8.73% up from the average. AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) has declined 2.92% since July 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.35% the S&P500. Some Historical T News: 25/04/2018 – AT&T 1Q Operating Expenses Were $31.8 Billion; 25/04/2018 – AT&T 1Q REV. $38.0B, EST. $39.39B; 19/04/2018 – US OPPOSES AT&T MOVE TO DISMISS DIRECTV FROM TIME WARNER SUIT; 18/04/2018 – AT&T Scraps IPO of Vrio Unit in Setback for Debt Reduction Push; 15/03/2018 – TAIWAN’S PEGATRON SAYS 2017 NET INCOME AT T$16.01 BLN; 11/05/2018 – Sarah N. Lynch: Exclusive: AT&T CEO says Cohen payments ‘big mistake,’ chief lobbyist retiring; 07/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Exclusive: Comcast preparing all-cash offer to upset Disney-Fox deal; 25/04/2018 – AT&T CFO: HIGHER PHONE UPGRADE RATES ARE `HISTORY’; 30/04/2018 – ANTITRUST CHIEF SAYS AT&T’S TIME WARNER DEAL MIGHT BE ALLOWED; 08/03/2018 – Charles Gasparino: Sources tell me that DOJ and AT&T are scheduled to release trial briefs on Friday as part of government’s

More notable recent Halliburton Company (NYSE:HAL) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Halliburton: Beaten-Down Dividend Stock – Seeking Alpha” on July 09, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “S&P downgrades Schlumberger credit rating, lowers Halliburton outlook – Seeking Alpha” published on May 24, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “Analysts Optimistic On Halliburton’s Outlook Following Q1 Report – Benzinga” on April 23, 2019. More interesting news about Halliburton Company (NYSE:HAL) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Halliburton Isn’t Out Of The Woods Yet – Seeking Alpha” published on April 28, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Oilfield Service Trucking Carriers Crushed By Evolving Demand – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 02, 2019.

Analysts await Halliburton Company (NYSE:HAL) to report earnings on July, 22 before the open. They expect $0.29 earnings per share, down 50.00% or $0.29 from last year’s $0.58 per share. HAL’s profit will be $253.46M for 20.32 P/E if the $0.29 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.23 actual earnings per share reported by Halliburton Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 26.09% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.44, from 0.66 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 56 investors sold HAL shares while 231 reduced holdings. 92 funds opened positions while 223 raised stakes. 653.08 million shares or 4.23% less from 681.92 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Cadence Mngmt Limited Liability Corporation holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Halliburton Company (NYSE:HAL) for 9,156 shares. Charles Schwab Inv Mgmt Inc owns 4.34M shares or 0.08% of their US portfolio. C M Bidwell And Limited holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Halliburton Company (NYSE:HAL) for 224 shares. Kornitzer Cap Mgmt Incorporated Ks has invested 0.01% in Halliburton Company (NYSE:HAL). Thrivent Fincl For Lutherans reported 1.77M shares. Jarislowsky Fraser has 0% invested in Halliburton Company (NYSE:HAL). 51,353 are owned by Laffer Invs. Metropolitan Life Ins Com Ny invested in 28,978 shares. Telemus Cap Limited owns 9,452 shares. Moors & Cabot holds 63,832 shares or 0.12% of its portfolio. State Of Tennessee Treasury Department invested in 218,327 shares or 0.03% of the stock. The Kentucky-based Field And Main Commercial Bank has invested 0.13% in Halliburton Company (NYSE:HAL). Delta Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability Com Tn reported 2,040 shares stake. Moreover, Bp Pcl has 0.04% invested in Halliburton Company (NYSE:HAL) for 36,400 shares. State Of Wisconsin Inv Board has invested 0.08% in Halliburton Company (NYSE:HAL).

Chilton Capital Management Llc, which manages about $1.18 billion and $1.13 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Equinix Inc (NASDAQ:EQIX) by 23,525 shares to 83,476 shares, valued at $37.83 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Facebook Inc (NASDAQ:FB) by 1,985 shares in the quarter, for a total of 75,618 shares, and has risen its stake in The Charles Schwab Corporati (NYSE:SCHW).

More notable recent AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Why You Should Consider Investing In AT&T Today – Seeking Alpha” on June 11, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Here’s Why I Think BB&T (NYSE:BBT) Might Deserve Your Attention Today – Yahoo Finance” published on July 09, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “AT&T’s New TV Service Is All About Profitability – Yahoo Finance” on June 10, 2019. More interesting news about AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) were released by: Investorplace.com and their article: “AT&T Stock Slides as Investors Mull Its Streaming Plans – Investorplace.com” published on June 11, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Do Apartment Investment and Management’s (NYSE:AIV) Earnings Warrant Your Attention? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 09, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.22 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.48, from 0.74 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 77 investors sold T shares while 570 reduced holdings. 118 funds opened positions while 669 raised stakes. 3.52 billion shares or 3.77% less from 3.65 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 243,571 are owned by Ccm Inv Advisers Limited Liability Company. Chemung Canal Tru holds 17,085 shares or 0.13% of its portfolio. The Kentucky-based Community & Invest has invested 2.45% in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T). Polaris Greystone Fin Ltd holds 698,201 shares or 1.68% of its portfolio. Duncker Streett & stated it has 108,776 shares or 0.79% of all its holdings. 384,538 are owned by Tocqueville Asset Lp. The Michigan-based Ww Asset Management has invested 0.91% in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T). Cutler Invest Counsel Ltd Liability has 1.32% invested in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T). Wetherby Asset accumulated 0.66% or 168,301 shares. Morgan Stanley has invested 0.47% in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T). Towercrest Capital Mngmt owns 0.08% invested in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) for 8,588 shares. Veritable Lp has invested 0.18% in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T). Moreover, Liberty Cap Mgmt Inc has 0.18% invested in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T). Lombard Odier Asset Mngmt (Switzerland) accumulated 58,135 shares. Atwood & Palmer Inc owns 509 shares.