Chilton Capital Management Has Cut Its Camden Ppty Tr (CPT) Holding by $1.31 Million as Stock Price Rose; Dollar Tree (DLTR) Holder Rockshelter Capital Management Trimmed Its Holding

Rockshelter Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Dollar Tree Inc. (DLTR) by 33.71% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Rockshelter Capital Management Llc sold 23,482 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.20% . The institutional investor held 46,171 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.85M, down from 69,653 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Rockshelter Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Dollar Tree Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $22.25B market cap company. The stock decreased 4.14% or $4.01 during the last trading session, reaching $92.86. About 3.73 million shares traded or 79.06% up from the average. Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) has risen 13.03% since August 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.03% the S&P500. Some Historical DLTR News: 07/03/2018 – Dollar Tree Sees FY18 Sales $22.7B-$23.12B; 07/03/2018 – Dollar Tree Sees FY18 EPS $5.25-EPS $5.60; 31/05/2018 – DOLLAR TREE INC SEES LOW SINGLE-DIGIT INCREASE IN SAME-STORE SALES IN FY 2018; 05/04/2018 – NEW DEAL: Dollar Tree $Benchmark; 2NC1 FRN, 5Y, 7Y, 10Y; 15/05/2018 – Lone Pine Capital Buys New 2.7% Position in Dollar Tree

Chilton Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Camden Ppty Tr (CPT) by 6.6% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Chilton Capital Management Llc sold 12,927 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.31% . The institutional investor held 183,033 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $18.58 million, down from 195,960 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Chilton Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Camden Ppty Tr for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $9.85B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.12% or $2.2 during the last trading session, reaching $101.74. About 658,543 shares traded or 41.60% up from the average. Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) has risen 14.89% since August 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 14.89% the S&P500. Some Historical CPT News: 08/03/2018 – PACIFIC EDGE GETS APPROVAL FOR NEW CPT CODES FROM AMA; 03/05/2018 – Camden Property Trust 1Q Rev $230.7M; 24/05/2018 – CPT DRIVES AND POWER PCL CPT.BK – ACKNOWLEDGES RESIGNATION OF CHAROONG SUPANPONG, THE CHAIRMAN OF BOARD; 30/05/2018 – JPMorgan Realty Income Adds Camden Property; 09/04/2018 – CPT TECHNOLOGY 000536.SZ SAYS MARCH CONSOLIDATED REVENUE AT 337.8 MLN YUAN; 03/05/2018 – CAMDEN PROPERTY SEES FY FFO/SHR $4.62 TO $4.82, EST. $4.75; 16/03/2018 – DIGNITANA AB DIGN.ST – HAS BEGUN PROCESS OF OBTAINING A CURRENT PROCEDURAL TERMINOLOGY (CPT®) CODE FOR FDA-CLEARED SCALP COOLING SYSTEMS; 11/04/2018 – CPT Responds to Labour Party Announcement on Free Bus Travel for Under 25s; 03/05/2018 – Camden Property Trust 1Q Net $40.5M; 03/05/2018 – CAMDEN PROPERTY TRUST CPT.N – EXPECT 2018 SAME PROPERTY NOI GROWTH TO BE 2.7% AT MIDPOINT OF GUIDANCE RANGE, COMPARED TO ORIGINAL OUTLOOK OF 2.5%

Chilton Capital Management Llc, which manages about $1.18B and $1.13 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Facebook Inc (NASDAQ:FB) by 1,985 shares to 75,618 shares, valued at $12.61M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ishares Tr (IWF) by 5,552 shares in the quarter, for a total of 9,701 shares, and has risen its stake in Anadarko Pete Corp (NYSE:APC).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.64 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.39, from 1.25 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 19 investors sold CPT shares while 87 reduced holdings. 51 funds opened positions while 123 raised stakes. 86.50 million shares or 1.19% more from 85.48 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) invested in 0.04% or 40,485 shares. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt has 865 shares. Voloridge Inv Management Lc has invested 0.03% in Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT). Virginia Retirement Sys Et Al owns 72,000 shares. Nuveen Asset Mgmt Limited Com, Illinois-based fund reported 813,492 shares. St Johns Mngmt Limited Co reported 0.01% in Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT). Oppenheimer Asset Mgmt Incorporated invested in 0.01% or 2,617 shares. Schulhoff & Co stated it has 3,727 shares. Adelante Capital Mngmt Llc owns 729,058 shares. First Manhattan Company holds 47,495 shares. Cipher Cap LP owns 15,726 shares or 0.13% of their US portfolio. Lazard Asset Limited holds 0.03% or 195,985 shares. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board reported 25,054 shares. Cubist Systematic Strategies has invested 0.04% in Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT). Mackay Shields Ltd holds 24,895 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio.

Analysts await Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $1.28 EPS, up 6.67% or $0.08 from last year’s $1.2 per share. CPT’s profit will be $123.94 million for 19.87 P/E if the $1.28 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.28 actual EPS reported by Camden Property Trust for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.00% EPS growth.

Since March 15, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 sales for $99,980 activity.