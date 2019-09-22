Chilton Capital Management Has Cut By $541,127 Its Disney Walt Co (DIS) Stake; Shorts at JOLLIBEE FOODS CORPORATION ORDINARY SHAR (JBFCF) Lowered By 40%

JOLLIBEE FOODS CORPORATION ORDINARY SHAR (OTCMKTS:JBFCF) had a decrease of 40% in short interest. JBFCF’s SI was 600 shares in September as released by FINRA. Its down 40% from 1,000 shares previously. With 500 avg volume, 1 days are for JOLLIBEE FOODS CORPORATION ORDINARY SHAR (OTCMKTS:JBFCF)’s short sellers to cover JBFCF’s short positions. It closed at $4.265 lastly. It is down 0.00% since September 22, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Chilton Capital Management Llc decreased Disney Walt Co (DIS) stake by 3.18% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Chilton Capital Management Llc sold 3,893 shares as Disney Walt Co (DIS)’s stock rose 4.86%. The Chilton Capital Management Llc holds 118,673 shares with $16.57 million value, down from 122,566 last quarter. Disney Walt Co now has $238.27 billion valuation. The stock decreased 0.77% or $1.03 during the last trading session, reaching $132.27. About 25.17 million shares traded or 188.90% up from the average. The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) has risen 26.97% since September 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.97% the S&P500. Some Historical DIS News: 02/05/2018 – Comcast CEO wants Fox assets Disney is purchasing: Gasparino; 03/04/2018 – Will Murdoch’s gladhanding of Disney help in the Sky arm-wrestle?; 27/04/2018 – DISNEY PREDICTS $225M DOMESTIC OPENING WEEKEND IN FOR AVENGERS; 08/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Exclusive: Comcast readies bid for 21st Century Fox; 08/05/2018 – Disney to report earnings after the bell; 21/05/2018 – Fidelity Puritan Adds Disney, Exits U.S. Bancorp; 06/03/2018 – Former ESPN host sues network for “misogynistic” culture; 09/05/2018 – FOX – EXPECTS TO BE IN THE POSITION TO REQUEST SHAREHOLDER APPROVAL FOR DISNEY TRANSACTION AND CREATION OF NEW FOX THIS SUMMER-LACHLAN MURDOCH; 12/04/2018 – TWENTY-FIRST CENTURY FOX – NOTES ANNOUNCEMENT TODAY BY TAKEOVER PANEL REGARDING REQUIREMENT FOR WALT DISNEY COMPANY (DISNEY) TO MAKE A MANDATORY OFFER; 05/03/2018 – Disney names James Pitaro as new ESPN chief

Analysts await The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) to report earnings on November, 14. They expect $1.08 earnings per share, down 27.03% or $0.40 from last year’s $1.48 per share. DIS’s profit will be $1.95 billion for 30.62 P/E if the $1.08 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.35 actual earnings per share reported by The Walt Disney Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -20.00% negative EPS growth.

Jollibee Foods Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants in the Philippines and internationally. The company has market cap of $4.72 billion. It offers a range of dishes and food products. It has a 31.13 P/E ratio. The firm operates quick service restaurants under the Jollibee, Chowking, Greenwich, Red Ribbon, Mang Inasal, Burger King, Yonghe King, Hong Zhuang Yuan, Superfoods, Smashburger, Dunkin' Donuts, and 12 Hotpot names.