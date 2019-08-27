Chilton Capital Management Has Cut By $2.48 Million Its Boston Properties (BXP) Stake; Rare Hospitality International Has 2.58 Sentiment

Rare Hospitality International Inc (RARE) investors sentiment increased to 2.58 in 2019 Q1. It’s up 1.57, from 1.01 in 2018Q4. The ratio increased, as 103 investment managers increased or started new holdings, while 40 sold and decreased equity positions in Rare Hospitality International Inc. The investment managers in our database now hold: 57.27 million shares, up from 49.53 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of investment managers holding Rare Hospitality International Inc in top ten holdings was flat from 0 to 0 for the same number . Sold All: 15 Reduced: 25 Increased: 75 New Position: 28.

Chilton Capital Management Llc decreased Boston Properties Inc (BXP) stake by 10.85% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Chilton Capital Management Llc sold 18,613 shares as Boston Properties Inc (BXP)’s stock declined 3.60%. The Chilton Capital Management Llc holds 152,925 shares with $20.47 million value, down from 171,538 last quarter. Boston Properties Inc now has $19.59 billion valuation. The stock decreased 0.23% or $0.29 during the last trading session, reaching $126.74. About 87,206 shares traded. Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP) has risen 8.91% since August 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.91% the S&P500. Some Historical BXP News: 14/03/2018 – Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP Commences Investigation on Behalf of Boston Properties, Inc. Investors (BXP); 25/04/2018 – OWEN THOMAS, BOSTON PROPERTIES CEO, SPEAKS ON CONFERENCE CALL; 25/04/2018 – BXP SEES VERTICAL CONSTRUCTION ONCE ANCHOR TENANT SIGNED; 25/04/2018 – BXP: CEO CONFIRMS ON CALL BXP INVOLVEMENT IN 3 HUDSON PROJECT; 25/04/2018 – BXP CEO SAYS INITIAL YIELD ON SANTA MONICA BUY `MID-HIGH 3%’; 25/04/2018 – BOSTON PROPERTIES TO ASSUME OPERATIONAL CONTROL OF 3 HUDSON BVD; 24/04/2018 – BOSTON PROPERTIES INC BXP.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $2.88, REV VIEW $2.66 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 24/04/2018 – Boston Properties Sees FY FFO $6.27/Shr-FFO $6.36/Shr; 25/04/2018 – Boston Business Journal: EXCLUSIVE: Google could anchor next big Boston Properties office tower in Kendall; 24/04/2018 – Boston Properties 1Q EPS $1.14

Among 2 analysts covering Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP), 0 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 0 are positive. Boston Properties has $138 highest and $11600 lowest target. $128.33’s average target is 1.25% above currents $126.74 stock price. Boston Properties had 9 analyst reports since February 28, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Neutral” rating given on Wednesday, August 14 by Citigroup. As per Wednesday, April 10, the company rating was maintained by Deutsche Bank.

Chilton Capital Management Llc increased Caterpillar Inc Del (NYSE:CAT) stake by 2,765 shares to 90,804 valued at $12.30M in 2019Q1. It also upped Spdr S&P 500 Etf Tr (Put) (SPY) stake by 3,000 shares and now owns 31,000 shares. Host Hotels & Resorts Inc (NYSE:HST) was raised too.

The stock decreased 2.82% or $1.53 during the last trading session, reaching $52.75. About 77,231 shares traded. Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. (RARE) has declined 22.30% since August 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 22.30% the S&P500. Some Historical RARE News: 23/05/2018 – Ultragenyx Pharma: Phase 2 Study Results Demonstrate Crysvita Improved Outcomes in Children With X-linked Hypophosphatemia; 07/05/2018 – Ultragenyx Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 17/04/2018 – ULTRAGENYX, KYOWA KIRIN CONFIRM FDA APPROVED CRYSVITA; 23/05/2018 – Ultragenyx and Kyowa Kirin Announce Publication of Phase 2 Study Results Demonstrating that Crysvita® (burosumab) Improved Outcomes in Children with X-linked Hypophosphatemia in the New England Journal of Medicine; 23/04/2018 – ULTRAGENYX PHARMACEUTICAL INC – ENROLLMENT IN PHASE 1/2 STUDY OF DTX401 TO BEGIN IN H1 2018, WITH DATA FROM FIRST COHORT EXPECTED IN H2 OF 2018; 07/03/2018 – ULTRAGENYX TO ADVANCE STUDY TO SECOND, HIGHER-DOSE COHORT; 07/03/2018 – ULTRAGENYX – IN DTX301 COHORT 1, AS OF FEB 15, THERE WERE NO INFUSION-RELATED ADVERSE EVENTS & NO SERIOUS ADVERSE EVENTS REPORTED; 17/05/2018 – ULTRAGENYX PHARMACEUTICAL INC – PHASE 3 STUDY OF CRYSVITA® (BUROSUMAB) MET ITS PRIMARY ENDPOINT; 17/04/2018 – FDA: Granted Approval of Crysvita to Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc; 17/04/2018 – Ultragenyx and Kyowa Kirin Announce FDA Approval of Crysvita for Treatment of X-Linked Hypophosphatemia (XLH)

Ecor1 Capital Llc holds 3.18% of its portfolio in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. for 497,899 shares. Highline Capital Management L.P. owns 610,063 shares or 2.66% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Rock Springs Capital Management Lp has 1.55% invested in the company for 580,000 shares. The Norway-based Sector Gamma As has invested 0.73% in the stock. Capital Impact Advisors Llc, a Massachusetts-based fund reported 37,858 shares.

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the identification, acquisition, development, and commercialization of various products for the treatment of rare and ultra-rare genetic diseases in the United States. The company has market cap of $3.04 billion. The firm is developing various biologics product candidates, including KRN23, a human monoclonal antibody that in Phase III adult study to bind and reduce the biological activity of fibroblast growth factor 23 to enhance abnormally low phosphate levels in patients with X-linked hypophosphatemia, as well as for the treatment of tumor-induced osteomalacia. It currently has negative earnings. The Company’s biologics product candidates also comprise recombinant human beta -glucuronidase , an enzyme replacement therapy, which completed the Phase 3 clinical study for the treatment of mucopolysaccharidosis 7; and recombinant human protective protein cathepsin-A (rhPPCA), an enzyme replacement therapy, which is in preclinical development for galactosialidosis.