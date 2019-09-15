Chilton Capital Management Has Cut Boston Properties (BXP) Holding; Gallagher Fiduciary Advisors Decreased Fifth Third Bancorp (FITB) Stake By $15.65 Million

Gallagher Fiduciary Advisors Llc decreased Fifth Third Bancorp (FITB) stake by 9.6% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Gallagher Fiduciary Advisors Llc sold 579,636 shares as Fifth Third Bancorp (FITB)’s stock rose 4.18%. The Gallagher Fiduciary Advisors Llc holds 5.46M shares with $152.35 million value, down from 6.04M last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now has $20.40B valuation. The stock increased 1.25% or $0.35 during the last trading session, reaching $28.38. About 4.54 million shares traded. Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) has declined 0.20% since September 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.20% the S&P500. Some Historical FITB News: 21/05/2018 – Fifth Third Bancorp pays $4.7 bln for MB Financial’s Chicago muscle; 24/04/2018 – FIFTH THIRD BANCORP CFO SAYS EXPECT CORPORATE BANKING FEES TO INCREASE BETWEEN 20% AND 25% SEQUENTIALLY-CONF CALL; 24/04/2018 – Fifth Third Announces First Quarter 2018 Net Income to Common Shareholders of $689 Million, or $0.97 Per Diluted Share; 21/05/2018 – Fifth Third Pays Premium to Grab Bigger Share of Chicago Market; 25/04/2018 – FIFTH THIRD BANCORP FITB.O : KBW RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $36 FROM $34; 21/05/2018 – FIFTH THIRD BANCORP – TRANSACTION IS EXPECTED TO REDUCE FIFTH THIRD’S REGULATORY COMMON EQUITY TIER 1 (CET1) RATIO BY APPROXIMATELY 45 BASIS POINTS; 24/04/2018 – FIFTH THIRD BANCORP – AT QTR-END TIER 1 COMMON RATIO WAS 10.82 PCT VS 10.76 PCT REPORTED LAST YEAR; 21/05/2018 – FIFTH THIRD BANCORP TO MERGE WITH MB FINL CREATING A LEADING RE; 20/03/2018 – Brian Lamb Named One of the Top 100 Most Influential Blacks in Corporate America; 21/05/2018 – FIFTH THIRD SEES DEAL ADDING TO OPER EPS IN FIRST YR

Chilton Capital Management Llc decreased Boston Properties Inc (BXP) stake by 6.22% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Chilton Capital Management Llc sold 9,506 shares as Boston Properties Inc (BXP)’s stock declined 3.60%. The Chilton Capital Management Llc holds 143,419 shares with $18.50M value, down from 152,925 last quarter. Boston Properties Inc now has $20.31 billion valuation. The stock decreased 1.52% or $2.03 during the last trading session, reaching $131.4. About 840,195 shares traded or 27.24% up from the average. Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP) has risen 8.91% since September 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.91% the S&P500. Some Historical BXP News: 24/04/2018 – BOSTON PROPERTIES 1Q FFO/SHR $1.49, EST. $1.50; 25/04/2018 – BXP CEO SAYS INITIAL YIELD ON SANTA MONICA BUY `MID-HIGH 3%’; 24/04/2018 – Boston Properties 1Q EPS $1.14; 25/04/2018 – Tony Wilbert: CoStar News Scoop: Boston Properties Bests Rivals With $616 Million Winning Bid for Santa Monica Business; 25/04/2018 – OWEN THOMAS, BOSTON PROPERTIES CEO, SPEAKS ON CONFERENCE CALL; 24/04/2018 – Boston Properties 1Q FFO $1.49/Shr; 24/04/2018 – BOSTON PROPERTIES SAW FY FFO/SHARE OF $6.23 – $6.36; 25/04/2018 – BXP CEO SAYS IN MIDST OF NEGOTIATING COMMITMENT ON 3 HUDSON BVD; 25/04/2018 – BOSTON PROPERTIES PRESIDENT DOUG LINDE SPEAKS ON CALL; 10/04/2018 – Real Deal NY: Boston Properties to join as partner in Moinian’s 3 Hudson Boulevard

More notable recent Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Why Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP) Looks Like A Quality Company – Yahoo Finance” on September 02, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Boston Properties acquires property for $106M – Seeking Alpha” published on September 09, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Stocks To Watch: Apple, IPOs And German Auto – Seeking Alpha” on September 07, 2019. More interesting news about Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP) were released by: Businesswire.com and their article: “Boston Properties Prices $700.0 Million Offering of Senior Unsecured Notes – Business Wire” published on August 19, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Should You Worry About Boston Properties, Inc.’s (NYSE:BXP) CEO Pay Cheque? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 12, 2019.

Analysts await Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $1.76 EPS, up 7.32% or $0.12 from last year’s $1.64 per share. BXP’s profit will be $272.04 million for 18.66 P/E if the $1.76 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.79 actual EPS reported by Boston Properties, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -1.68% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.04 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.32, from 1.36 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 36 investors sold BXP shares while 143 reduced holdings. 42 funds opened positions while 144 raised stakes. 377.98 million shares or 177.78% more from 136.07 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Nomura Asset Management accumulated 123,690 shares. Guardian Life Insurance Com Of America invested in 437 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Earnest Partners Limited Liability Company invested in 0.23% or 197,253 shares. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board reported 0.07% in Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP). Lederer And Assoc Counsel Ca reported 0.33% in Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP). Fund Sa has 0.01% invested in Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP) for 11,367 shares. Massmutual Tru Company Fsb Adv reported 0% of its portfolio in Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP). Proshare Advsrs Ltd Liability stated it has 59,475 shares or 0.05% of all its holdings. Parametric Portfolio Assocs Ltd Liability Corporation owns 307,725 shares or 0.03% of their US portfolio. Panagora Asset Inc holds 0.24% or 413,504 shares. Cwm Ltd Liability Corp holds 0% of its portfolio in Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP) for 528 shares. Cbre Clarion Secs Ltd Llc holds 22,577 shares or 0.06% of its portfolio. Ubs Asset Mngmt Americas has invested 0% in Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP). Apg Asset Mgmt Us Incorporated holds 6.21% of its portfolio in Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP) for 6.53M shares. Pensionfund Dsm Netherlands invested 0.38% in Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP).

Among 3 analysts covering Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP), 0 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 0 are positive. Boston Properties has $138 highest and $11600 lowest target. $127.75’s average target is -2.78% below currents $131.4 stock price. Boston Properties had 8 analyst reports since March 25, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. As per Wednesday, April 10, the company rating was maintained by Deutsche Bank. As per Wednesday, August 14, the company rating was maintained by Citigroup. As per Tuesday, September 10, the company rating was upgraded by Morgan Stanley.

Chilton Capital Management Llc increased Astrazeneca Plc (NYSE:AZN) stake by 8,278 shares to 286,237 valued at $11.82M in 2019Q2. It also upped Americold Rlty Tr stake by 26,485 shares and now owns 351,155 shares. Noble Energy Inc (NYSE:NBL) was raised too.

Since September 4, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 sales for $103,720 activity. Bayh Evan bought $103,720 worth of stock.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.93 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.74, from 1.67 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 42 investors sold FITB shares while 213 reduced holdings. 68 funds opened positions while 169 raised stakes. 548.17 million shares or 5.58% less from 580.59 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Conning holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) for 12,549 shares. Cibc Mkts has 69,884 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. New York-based Qci Asset New York has invested 0% in Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB). Pinebridge Investments Ltd Partnership, New York-based fund reported 1.58M shares. 147,608 were accumulated by Jane Street Grp Lc. 103,705 were reported by Mason Street Advisors Limited Company. Cornercap Inv Counsel holds 88,263 shares or 0.32% of its portfolio. Fjarde Ap owns 0.07% invested in Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) for 191,058 shares. Todd Asset Limited Liability holds 666,038 shares. Alphamark Advsrs Ltd Liability accumulated 139,813 shares. Gotham Asset Mngmt stated it has 13,896 shares. 23,000 were reported by Legg Mason Asset Mngmt (Japan) Ltd. Cibc Asset Management has invested 0.01% in Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB). Principal Finance Group has invested 0.03% in Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB). Verition Fund Management Limited Liability Corporation holds 0.03% in Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) or 32,499 shares.

Among 8 analysts covering Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 5 Hold. Therefore 38% are positive. Fifth Third Bancorp has $3400 highest and $3000 lowest target. $31.75’s average target is 11.87% above currents $28.38 stock price. Fifth Third Bancorp had 14 analyst reports since March 22, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. As per Wednesday, July 24, the company rating was maintained by Wedbush. Wood upgraded Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) on Thursday, April 4 to “Outperform” rating. The firm has “Equal-Weight” rating by Barclays Capital given on Wednesday, April 24. The stock of Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) has “Neutral” rating given on Tuesday, July 9 by JP Morgan. The company was maintained on Wednesday, April 24 by UBS. BMO Capital Markets maintained the shares of FITB in report on Thursday, April 25 with “Market Perform” rating. The stock of Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) earned “Market Perform” rating by Wells Fargo on Tuesday, June 4. The firm earned “Outperform” rating on Wednesday, July 24 by Raymond James.