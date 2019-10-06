Chilton Capital Management Has Cut Boston Properties (BXP) Holding by $1.22 Million; Stock Price Declined; As Carolina Finl New (CARO) Share Price Declined, State Street Has Cut Position by $533,575

State Street Corp decreased its stake in Carolina Finl Corp New (CARO) by 3.28% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. State Street Corp sold 15,245 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.28% . The institutional investor held 449,806 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $15.82M, down from 465,051 at the end of the previous reported quarter. State Street Corp who had been investing in Carolina Finl Corp New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $792.54 million market cap company. The stock increased 1.85% or $0.64 during the last trading session, reaching $35.22. About 34,632 shares traded. Carolina Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:CARO) has declined 16.30% since October 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 16.30% the S&P500. Some Historical CARO News: 30/04/2018 – Carolina Financial 1Q EPS 19c; 23/03/2018 Report: Exploring Fundamental Drivers Behind Goldfield, Dicerna Pharmaceuticals, Deciphera Pharmaceuticals, WesBanco, Carolina; 19/04/2018 – DJ Carolina Financial Corp, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CARO)

Chilton Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Boston Properties Inc (BXP) by 6.22% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Chilton Capital Management Llc sold 9,506 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.60% . The institutional investor held 143,419 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $18.50 million, down from 152,925 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Chilton Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Boston Properties Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $19.51B market cap company. The stock increased 0.64% or $0.82 during the last trading session, reaching $128.71. About 478,747 shares traded. Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP) has risen 8.91% since October 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.91% the S&P500. Some Historical BXP News: 25/04/2018 – BOSTON PROPERTIES PRESIDENT DOUG LINDE SPEAKS ON CALL; 10/04/2018 – Real Deal NY: Boston Properties to join as partner in Moinian’s 3 Hudson Boulevard; 24/04/2018 – BOSTON PROPERTIES INC BXP.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $2.88, REV VIEW $2.66 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 25/04/2018 – BXP CEO SAYS IN MIDST OF NEGOTIATING COMMITMENT ON 3 HUDSON BVD; 25/04/2018 – Tony Wilbert: CoStar News Scoop: Boston Properties Bests Rivals With $616 Million Winning Bid for Santa Monica Business; 06/03/2018 Boston Bus Jrnl: Verizon’s Oath could anchor North Station office tower; 24/04/2018 – BOSTON PROPERTIES 1Q FFO/SHR $1.49, EST. $1.50; 04/04/2018 – MFS Global Real Estate Fund Adds Boston Properties; 24/04/2018 – BOSTON PROPERTIES INC BXP.N SEES FY 2018 FFO SHR $6.27 TO $6.36; 23/04/2018 – Boston Properties Announces New 2025 Energy, Emissions and Water Intensity Reduction Goals in 2017 GRI-Aligned Sustainability

Analysts await Carolina Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:CARO) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $0.73 earnings per share, up 8.96% or $0.06 from last year’s $0.67 per share. CARO’s profit will be $16.43M for 12.06 P/E if the $0.73 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.73 actual earnings per share reported by Carolina Financial Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.00% EPS growth.

State Street Corp, which manages about $1341.15 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Liquidia Technologies Inc by 91,800 shares to 160,438 shares, valued at $1.28M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Idex Corp (NYSE:IEX) by 13,925 shares in the quarter, for a total of 2.52 million shares, and has risen its stake in Kronos Worldwide Inc (NYSE:KRO).

Chilton Capital Management Llc, which manages about $1.18B and $1.16B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Citigroup Inc (NYSE:C) by 109,810 shares to 189,237 shares, valued at $13.25 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Americold Rlty Tr by 26,485 shares in the quarter, for a total of 351,155 shares, and has risen its stake in Washington Prime Group New.

Analysts await Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $1.76 EPS, up 7.32% or $0.12 from last year’s $1.64 per share. BXP’s profit will be $266.82 million for 18.28 P/E if the $1.76 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.79 actual EPS reported by Boston Properties, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -1.68% negative EPS growth.