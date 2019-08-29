Chilton Capital Management Has Boosted Its Position in Tjx Cos New (TJX) by $583,477; As Ecolab (ECL) Market Value Rose, Shareholder Mcdonald Capital Investors Trimmed by $5.80 Million Its Holding

Mcdonald Capital Investors Inc decreased its stake in Ecolab Inc (ECL) by 4.22% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mcdonald Capital Investors Inc sold 32,972 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.61% . The hedge fund held 749,111 shares of the package goods and cosmetics company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $132.25M, down from 782,083 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mcdonald Capital Investors Inc who had been investing in Ecolab Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $59.48B market cap company. The stock increased 0.94% or $1.92 during the last trading session, reaching $206.7. About 527,267 shares traded. Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) has risen 43.34% since August 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 43.34% the S&P500. Some Historical ECL News: 30/04/2018 – Ecolab Provided 665 Tons of In-Kind Product Donations in 2017 to Aid Global Disaster Relief; 18/04/2018 – Ecolab Reclassifies Certain Costs From SG&A Expenses to Cost of Sales; 01/05/2018 – Ecolab 1Q Net $247.3M; 03/04/2018 – Alcide Announces General Availability of Its Cloud-Native Security Platform to Secure Modernized Data Centers & Cloud Ops; 27/03/2018 – Ecolab Schedules Webcast and Conference Call on May 1; 23/04/2018 – DJ Ecolab Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ECL); 25/04/2018 – Ecolab to Webcast Annual Meeting on May 3, 2018; 18/04/2018 – Ecolab Adopts Accounting Standards Codification Topic 606 Revenue from Contracts With Customers; 17/04/2018 – Seifert oversaw Ecolab’s lobbying shop; 07/03/2018 – ECOLAB INC – TERMS OF TRANSACTION WERE NOT DISCLOSED

Chilton Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Tjx Cos Inc New (TJX) by 5.87% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Chilton Capital Management Llc bought 11,009 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.15% . The institutional investor held 198,505 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.56M, up from 187,496 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Chilton Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Tjx Cos Inc New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $67.28B market cap company. The stock increased 1.59% or $0.87 during the last trading session, reaching $55.48. About 3.08 million shares traded. The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) has risen 12.76% since August 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.76% the S&P500. Some Historical TJX News: 22/05/2018 – TJX Cos 1Q Net $716.4M; 04/04/2018 – TJX COS. BOOSTS QTR DIV/SHR TO 39C FROM 31.25C, EST. 35C; 04/04/2018 – TJX Companies Raises Quarter Dividend to 39c; 04/04/2018 – TJX COMPANIES SAYS IS EXPECTING SUBSTANTIAL CASH BENEFIT FROM RECENT CHANGES IN U.S. FEDERAL TAX LAW; 22/05/2018 – TJX COMPANIES TJX.N CFO – MODELING SECOND QUARTER CONSOLIDATED SALES OF ABOUT $9 BILLION – CONF CALL; 29/05/2018 – Urban League of Eastern Massachusetts Partners with TJX and Jobcase for the Seventh Annual Jobs Rebuild Boston Community Confer; 22/05/2018 – TJX SEES 2Q EPS $1.02 TO $1.04, EST. $1.10; 22/05/2018 – TJX Cos Sees FY19 Adj EPS $4.04-Adj EPS $4.10; 17/05/2018 – Home Furn News: TJX Lays Off Hundreds of Employees in IT Restructuring; 04/04/2018 – TJX Companies Plans to Increase Share Buyback Program, With About $2.5 Billion to $3 Billion of Repurchases Planned for Fiscal 2019

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.23 in Q1 2019. Its down 7.11, from 8.34 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 43 investors sold TJX shares while 353 reduced holdings. 119 funds opened positions while 370 raised stakes. 1.03 billion shares or 51.70% less from 2.12 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Jefferies Group Ltd Llc accumulated 0.04% or 84,263 shares. Lau Assoc Ltd Liability Com reported 20,150 shares or 0.55% of all its holdings. Motco holds 0.62% or 117,117 shares in its portfolio. Arrowstreet Capital Ltd Partnership holds 12.39M shares or 1.56% of its portfolio. Employees Retirement Systems Of Texas stated it has 0.27% in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX). Moreover, Raub Brock Lp has 4.63% invested in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX). First Comml Bank Sioux Falls reported 7,020 shares. 179,747 were accumulated by Tokio Marine Asset Mgmt Company. First Republic Inv has invested 0.25% in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX). Bartlett & Ltd Liability Co holds 2.25% or 1.10 million shares. Mason Street Advsr Lc owns 176,549 shares for 0.19% of their portfolio. Moreover, Ycg Ltd Llc has 0.09% invested in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX). Everett Harris & Ca has invested 1.71% of its portfolio in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX). Matarin Cap Management Ltd holds 83,882 shares or 0.32% of its portfolio. Argent Trust Comm holds 0.06% in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) or 11,442 shares.

Chilton Capital Management Llc, which manages about $1.18 billion and $1.13B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Rexford Indl Rlty Inc (NYSE:REXR) by 34,384 shares to 334,430 shares, valued at $11.98M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Wells Fargo Co New (NYSE:WFC) by 8,537 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 43,994 shares, and cut its stake in Invitation Homes Inc.

Since March 6, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 selling transactions for $171,050 activity.

