Chilton Capital Management Has Boosted Its Coca Cola Co (KO) Stake by $835,774; Stock Price Rose; Exelon (EXC) Stake Lifted by Moody National Bank Trust Division

Moody National Bank Trust Division increased its stake in Exelon Corp (EXC) by 18851.49% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Moody National Bank Trust Division bought 107,265 shares as the company’s stock declined 10.40% . The institutional investor held 107,834 shares of the power generation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.41 million, up from 569 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division who had been investing in Exelon Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $46.42B market cap company. The stock increased 1.09% or $0.53 during the last trading session, reaching $48.65. About 168,506 shares traded. Exelon Corporation (NYSE:EXC) has risen 7.80% since September 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.80% the S&P500. Some Historical EXC News: 12/04/2018 – EXELON RAISES POWER AT BYRON 2 REACTOR TO 100% FROM 90%: NRC; 02/05/2018 – Exelon 1Q Adj EPS 96c; 26/04/2018 – Exelon Will Reduce Emissions From Internal Ops by 15 % by 2022; 02/05/2018 – EXELON 1Q EARNINGS CALL ENDS; 17/05/2018 – Exelon Group Dinner Set By Loop Capital Markets for May. 24; 13/03/2018 Vectren draws three suitors in second round; 02/05/2018 – EXELON SEES 2Q EPS 55C TO 65C; 22/04/2018 – DJ Exelon Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (EXC); 27/04/2018 – EXELON RAISES CALVERT CLIFFS 2 REACTOR TO FULL POWER: OPERATOR; 21/05/2018 – EXELON RAISES CLINTON REACTOR TO 1% POWER FROM 0% FRIDAY: NRC

Chilton Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Coca Cola Co (KO) by 7.74% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Chilton Capital Management Llc bought 18,169 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.31% . The institutional investor held 252,879 shares of the beverages (production and distribution) company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $11.85M, up from 234,710 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Chilton Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Coca Cola Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $235.35B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.15% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $55.04. About 546,610 shares traded. The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) has risen 13.84% since September 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.84% the S&P500. Some Historical KO News: 07/03/2018 – Coca-Cola’s Move to Juice Up Sales in Japan: Add a Splash of Booze; 24/04/2018 – COCA-COLA SAYS DUE TO REFORMULATIONS. PACKAGING CHANGES ABOUT 2/3 OF PORTFOLIO WILL NOT PAY U.K. SUGAR TAX; 24/04/2018 – COCA-COLA SAYS ON TRACK TO DELIVER FULL YEAR TARGETS; 30/03/2018 – COCA-COLA’S OUTLOOK CHANGED TO NEGATIVE BY MOODY’S; 24/04/2018 – COCA-COLA CEO: 1/3 OF IMPROVEMENT OF DIET COKE FROM NEW FLAVORS; 16/04/2018 – COCA-COLA ICECEK AGM APPROVES 0.787 LIRA/SHR GROSS CASH DIV; 24/04/2018 – Coca-Cola 1Q Rev $7.6B; 24/04/2018 – The Coca-Cola Company Reports Solid Operating Results and a Positive Start to 2018; 21/05/2018 – Simply Introduces a New Line of Light Orange Juice Beverages and Light Lemonades with Less Sugar and Fewer Calories; 29/05/2018 – Coca-Cola Co says to invest $1.2 bln in Argentina 2019-21

Moody National Bank Trust Division, which manages about $3.64 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Kraft Heinz Co/The by 10,171 shares to 15,693 shares, valued at $513,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Centerpoint Energy Inc (NYSE:CNP) by 31,367 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 26,026 shares, and cut its stake in Starbucks Corp (NASDAQ:SBUX).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.13 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.07, from 1.06 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 45 investors sold EXC shares while 252 reduced holdings. 98 funds opened positions while 237 raised stakes. 742.04 million shares or 2.35% less from 759.93 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Rhumbline Advisers holds 0.17% in Exelon Corporation (NYSE:EXC) or 1.72M shares. Hexavest has 1.96M shares. Alps Advsr invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Exelon Corporation (NYSE:EXC). Brandywine Inv Mngmt Ltd Liability Co reported 424 shares. Park Avenue Securities Limited Liability reported 0.01% stake. Dimensional Fund LP holds 0.04% or 1.93 million shares. 237,717 were accumulated by Gulf National Bank & Trust (Uk) Ltd. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt accumulated 20,237 shares. Raab And Moskowitz Asset Mgmt Ltd Llc invested 0.09% in Exelon Corporation (NYSE:EXC). Kings Point Mgmt reported 588 shares. California-based Gemmer Asset Mngmt Ltd has invested 0% in Exelon Corporation (NYSE:EXC). 150 were accumulated by Baldwin Brothers Ma. Blb&B Advisors Limited Com invested in 15,788 shares or 0.09% of the stock. Whittier holds 7,093 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Davenport Limited Com holds 0.01% or 10,806 shares.

Chilton Capital Management Llc, which manages about $1.18B and $1.13B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Avalonbay Cmntys Inc (NYSE:AVB) by 11,551 shares to 110,667 shares, valued at $22.21M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Visa Inc (NYSE:V) by 26,803 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 98,722 shares, and cut its stake in Invitation Homes Inc.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.91 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.01, from 0.9 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 61 investors sold KO shares while 585 reduced holdings. 129 funds opened positions while 459 raised stakes. 2.77 billion shares or 0.80% less from 2.79 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 11,423 are held by Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Id. Williams Jones & Llc holds 0.18% or 173,952 shares in its portfolio. James Invest Rech Inc owns 196 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Essex Financial Svcs holds 0.27% or 19,143 shares. 32,151 were accumulated by Ledyard Commercial Bank. Marco Inv Ltd Liability Co holds 3.17% in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) or 364,596 shares. Lafayette Invests invested in 1.5% or 86,980 shares. Weiss Asset Mgmt LP reported 4,442 shares. Kemnay Advisory reported 1,250 shares. Gulf Intll Bancshares (Uk) Limited accumulated 960,925 shares. Allsquare Wealth Mgmt Limited Liability reported 1,396 shares stake. Semper Augustus Investments Gru Ltd Liability Com has invested 0.86% in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO). Curbstone Fin has invested 0.25% in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO). Howe And Rusling Inc has invested 0.01% in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO). Glovista Invests Ltd Liability Corp reported 6,876 shares.