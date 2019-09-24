Chilton Capital Management Has Boosted Facebook (FB) Holding; Omers Administration Boosted Dr Reddys Labs LTD (RDY) Stake by $1.15 Million as Stock Value Declined

Chilton Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Facebook Inc (FB) by 32.82% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Chilton Capital Management Llc bought 24,817 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.62% . The institutional investor held 100,435 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $19.38 million, up from 75,618 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Chilton Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Facebook Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $532.99 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.64% or $3.11 during the last trading session, reaching $186.82. About 13.40 million shares traded. Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) has risen 13.54% since September 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.54% the S&P500. Some Historical FB News: 21/03/2018 – Germany wants clarity from Facebook after reports of data abuse; 20/03/2018 – Facebook security chief reportedly leaving company after clashes over Russian disinformationvia @cnbctech; 22/03/2018 – TIMELINE-Cambridge Analytica lists events leading to Facebook data row; 23/05/2018 – Uber widens health cover in Europe as new CEO meets France’s Macron; 10/04/2018 – Zuckerberg Wants to Make Sure Facebook Is ‘Positive Force’; 14/03/2018 – WHATSAPP SIGNS COMMITMENT NOT TO SHARE DATA WITH FACEBOOK; 13/04/2018 – Tech Today: Arista Cut, Defending Facebook, Amazon’s Postal Math — Barron’s Blog; 20/03/2018 – Facebook facing a level of uncertainty it hasn’t seen before, Goldman Sachs says; 04/04/2018 – Zuckerberg to Testify to Congress on Facebook’s Handling of Data Next Week; 17/04/2018 – TRILLIUM ASSET MANAGEMENT URGES FACEBOOK SHAEHOLDERS TO VOTE IN FAVOR OF PROPOSAL REGARDING RISK OVERSIGHT COMMITTEE – SEC FILING

Omers Administration Corp increased its stake in Dr Reddys Labs Ltd (RDY) by 23.23% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Omers Administration Corp bought 31,200 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.83% . The institutional investor held 165,500 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $6.29M, up from 134,300 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Omers Administration Corp who had been investing in Dr Reddys Labs Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $6.43B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.82% or $0.32 during the last trading session, reaching $38.79. About 140,428 shares traded. Dr. Reddy's Laboratories Limited (NYSE:RDY) has risen 20.85% since September 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 20.85% the S&P500. Some Historical RDY News: 25/05/2018 – DR.REDDY’S LABORATORIES LTD REDY.NS – FILED LAWSUIT AGAINST PERRIGO UK FINCO, PERRIGO ISRAEL PHARMACEUTICALS, AND TARO PHARMACEUTICALS; 23/03/2018 – BIOGAIA ENTERED PARTNERSHIP W/ DR. REDDY’S FOR INDIAN MKT; 05/04/2018 – INDIVIOR FILES PATENT SUITS VS DR. REDDY’S, ACTAVIS, PAR; 10/04/2018 – DR.REDDY’S LABORATORIES LTD REDY.NS SAYS GETS EIR FROM US FDA FOR API CUERNAVACA PLANT IN MEXICO; 09/03/2018 – DR.REDDY’S HYDERABAD UNIT GETS FDA FORM 483 WITH 5 OBSERVATIONS; 16/03/2018 – DR.REDDY’S: FDA ISSUED 4 OBSERVATIONS FOR API HYDERABAD PLANT; 10/04/2018 – DR.REDDY’S GETS EIR FROM FDA FOR CUERNAVACA PLANT IN MEXICO; 29/03/2018 – DR.REDDY’S LABORATORIES LTD REDY.NS – APPOINTS EREZ ISRAELI AS CHIEF OPERATING OFFICER; 21/03/2018 – DR. REDDY’S GETS 5 OBSERVATIONS IN FDA FORM 483; 22/05/2018 – Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories posts surprise fall in profit amid US pricing pressure

Omers Administration Corp, which manages about $9.61 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Gpo Aeroportuario Del Pac Sa (NYSE:PAC) by 28,100 shares to 18,500 shares, valued at $1.96 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Enel Chile S A by 297,700 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 33,715 shares, and cut its stake in Waste Mgmt Inc Del (NYSE:WM).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.19 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.04, from 1.15 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 45 investors sold FB shares while 600 reduced holdings. 170 funds opened positions while 597 raised stakes. 1.72 billion shares or 2.09% more from 1.69 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported.

Chilton Capital Management Llc, which manages about $1.18 billion and $1.16 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Waste Mgmt Inc Del (NYSE:WM) by 3,851 shares to 138,404 shares, valued at $15.97 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Equinix Inc (NASDAQ:EQIX) by 4,265 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 79,211 shares, and cut its stake in Empire St Rlty Tr Inc (NYSE:ESRT).