Chilton Capital Management Decreased Its Merck & Co (MRK) Position; Esperion Therapeutics (ESPR) Sentiment Is 1.39

Chilton Capital Management Llc decreased Merck & Co Inc (MRK) stake by 39.67% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Chilton Capital Management Llc sold 20,690 shares as Merck & Co Inc (MRK)’s stock declined 1.86%. The Chilton Capital Management Llc holds 31,462 shares with $2.62M value, down from 52,152 last quarter. Merck & Co Inc now has $213.70B valuation. The stock increased 0.62% or $0.51 during the last trading session, reaching $83. About 10.22M shares traded or 1.05% up from the average. Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) has risen 29.94% since July 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 25.51% the S&P500. Some Historical MRK News: 15/05/2018 – Merck KGaA’s Warhorse Defies Logic by Getting Pricier With Age; 18/04/2018 – BRISTOL-MYERS SQUIBB – OPDIVO SUBMISSION BASED ON SAFETY AND EFFICACY DATA FROM SCLC COHORT OF PHASE 1/2 CHECKMATE -032 TRIAL; 03/05/2018 – Merck Provides Update on KEYNOTE-407 Trial; 19/04/2018 – Moody’s Affirms Procter & Gamble’s Aa3 Rating Following Announced Acquisition Of Merck’s Consumer Health Business; Outlook Stable; 07/03/2018 – EISAI, MERCK & CO. TO JOINTLY DEVELOP & COMMERCIALIZE LENVIMA; 14/05/2018 – Merck & Co Presenting at Bank of America Conference May 16; 02/05/2018 – MERCK KGAA TO DEVELOP ABITUZUMAB WITH SFJ PHARMACEUTICALS GROUP; 26/03/2018 – BRISTOL-MYERS SQUIBB GETS POSITIVE CHMP OPINION ON OPDIVO; 23/05/2018 – STAT Plus: Solicitor general urges Supreme Court to review Merck case about warnings; 16/03/2018 – Massachusetts court: Merck can be sued over generic drug injury

Esperion Therapeutics Inc (ESPR) investors sentiment increased to 1.39 in Q1 2019. It’s up 0.39, from 1 in 2018Q4. The ratio is positive, as 68 hedge funds increased or started new positions, while 49 sold and reduced equity positions in Esperion Therapeutics Inc. The hedge funds in our database now own: 25.02 million shares, up from 24.06 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of hedge funds holding Esperion Therapeutics Inc in top ten positions decreased from 3 to 2 for a decrease of 1. Sold All: 17 Reduced: 32 Increased: 47 New Position: 21.

Analysts await Esperion Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ESPR) to report earnings on August, 1. They expect $-1.86 earnings per share, down 8.77% or $0.15 from last year’s $-1.71 per share. After $3.07 actual earnings per share reported by Esperion Therapeutics, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -160.59% negative EPS growth.

Meditor Group Ltd holds 20.17% of its portfolio in Esperion Therapeutics, Inc. for 2.68 million shares. Bb Biotech Ag owns 3.52 million shares or 3.56% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Rhenman & Partners Asset Management Ab has 2.25% invested in the company for 479,767 shares. The California-based Partner Fund Management L.P. has invested 1.44% in the stock. Pentwater Capital Management Lp, a Illinois-based fund reported 2.48 million shares.

Esperion Therapeutics, Inc., a lipid management company, focuses on developing and commercializing oral therapies for the treatment of patients with elevated low-density lipoprotein cholesterol . The company has market cap of $1.11 billion. The Company’s lead product candidate is Bempedoic acid, an inhibitor of ATP-citrate lyase that reduces cholesterol biosynthesis that is in Phase III long-term safety and tolerability study. It currently has negative earnings.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.81 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.11, from 0.92 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 50 investors sold MRK shares while 702 reduced holdings. 141 funds opened positions while 468 raised stakes. 1.86 billion shares or 4.24% less from 1.94 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Alpine Woods Investors Limited holds 0.16% or 8,714 shares in its portfolio. Woodstock owns 119,591 shares. First Trust Advisors LP reported 1.62 million shares. Cadence Capital Mngmt Limited Liability Co reported 71,191 shares or 0.53% of all its holdings. Credit Suisse Ag holds 5.01M shares. Telos Cap Mngmt Incorporated reported 15,551 shares or 0.4% of all its holdings. Hamel Associate holds 3.03% in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) or 81,044 shares. Wagner Bowman Mngmt Corporation holds 0.06% or 22,738 shares in its portfolio. 1,248 are owned by Essex Mgmt Limited. The Netherlands-based Robeco Institutional Asset Mgmt Bv has invested 1.17% in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK). The Texas-based Syntal Cap Partners Limited Liability has invested 0.29% in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK). Moreover, Schaper Benz And Wise Invest Counsel Inc Wi has 0.68% invested in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK). Mercer Advisers Inc has 43,743 shares for 2.44% of their portfolio. Brown Brothers Harriman And has invested 0.18% in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK). Modera Wealth Mgmt Ltd holds 0.34% or 21,880 shares.

Among 6 analysts covering Merck & Company (NYSE:MRK), 5 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 83% are positive. Merck & Company had 18 analyst reports since February 20, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Buy” rating by Cantor Fitzgerald given on Friday, March 22. BMO Capital Markets maintained the shares of MRK in report on Friday, March 1 with “Hold” rating. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Thursday, February 21 by Cantor Fitzgerald. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Monday, February 25 by UBS. The company was maintained on Friday, June 21 by Morgan Stanley. As per Wednesday, February 20, the company rating was maintained by Argus Research. The stock has “Buy” rating by Bank of America on Friday, June 21. The company was initiated on Tuesday, March 12 by Cantor Fitzgerald. The stock of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) earned “Buy” rating by Cantor Fitzgerald on Monday, March 4.