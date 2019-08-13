Chilton Capital Management Decreased Its Holding in Liberty Ppty Tr (LPT) by $1.48 Million; Range Resources (RRC) Holder S&Co Lowered Its Holding

S&Co Inc decreased its stake in Range Resources Corp (RRC) by 52.63% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. S&Co Inc sold 83,046 shares as the company’s stock declined 36.99% . The institutional investor held 74,755 shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $840,000, down from 157,801 at the end of the previous reported quarter. S&Co Inc who had been investing in Range Resources Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.12B market cap company. The stock increased 2.30% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $4.44. About 6.88M shares traded. Range Resources Corporation (NYSE:RRC) has declined 60.95% since August 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 60.95% the S&P500. Some Historical RRC News: 25/04/2018 – RANGE RESOURCES 1Q ADJ EPS 46C, EST. 44C; 16/05/2018 – Range Resources Presenting at Conference Jun 5; 22/05/2018 – Range Resources at J.P. Morgan Energy Equity Conference Jun 18; 24/04/2018 – OilVoice: [Press] Range Resources: Quarterly Activities Report; 02/05/2018 – RANGE RESOURCES HOLDER SAILINGSTONE HAD, MAY SEEK ADDED TALKS; 27/03/2018 – RRC of Texas: Chairman Craddick Furthers Efficiency, Modernization of RRC – Releases Texas Oilfield Relief Initiative Phase Two; 15/05/2018 – 3G REDUCED DPZ, TECK, MSFT, MTN, RRC IN 1Q: 13F; 23/04/2018 – DJ Range Resources Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (RRC); 16/04/2018 – Range Resources: Maturity of Facility Extended to April 2023; 23/03/2018 – ProactiveInvstrs: Range Resources: Broker repeats `buy’ recommendation with 200% upside

Chilton Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Liberty Ppty Tr (LPT) by 10.36% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Chilton Capital Management Llc sold 30,843 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.08% . The institutional investor held 266,941 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $12.93M, down from 297,784 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Chilton Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Liberty Ppty Tr for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $7.67B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.79% or $0.41 during the last trading session, reaching $51.72. About 435,105 shares traded. Liberty Property Trust (NYSE:LPT) has risen 24.76% since August 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.76% the S&P500.

Chilton Capital Management Llc, which manages about $1.18 billion and $1.13 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Citigroup Inc (NYSE:C) by 5,731 shares to 79,427 shares, valued at $4.94M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ishares Inc (IEMG) by 7,184 shares in the quarter, for a total of 53,916 shares, and has risen its stake in Bank Amer Corp (NYSE:BAC).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.19 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.30, from 0.89 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 39 investors sold RRC shares while 92 reduced holdings. 39 funds opened positions while 117 raised stakes. 252.93 million shares or 1.65% less from 257.18 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc has 1,027 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Eaton Vance Mngmt accumulated 730,630 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Stelliam Mgmt Limited Partnership holds 3.73% or 1.60 million shares. Highlander Cap Management Lc invested in 0.01% or 1,250 shares. Earnest Ptnrs Ltd owns 0.02% invested in Range Resources Corporation (NYSE:RRC) for 191,821 shares. Jennison Assocs Limited Liability accumulated 1.11 million shares. Arizona State Retirement System has invested 0.02% in Range Resources Corporation (NYSE:RRC). Great West Life Assurance Can, a Manitoba – Canada-based fund reported 132,526 shares. Usca Ria Lc stated it has 0.07% of its portfolio in Range Resources Corporation (NYSE:RRC). Essex Inv Mngmt Lc owns 23,138 shares. Westwood Holdg Group owns 14,825 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Rhumbline Advisers has invested 0.01% in Range Resources Corporation (NYSE:RRC). Snow Capital Mgmt Lp holds 2.02% in Range Resources Corporation (NYSE:RRC) or 2.85M shares. Dimensional Fund LP reported 12.87 million shares. Fuller Thaler Asset Mgmt stated it has 4.19M shares.

Analysts await Range Resources Corporation (NYSE:RRC) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $-0.02 EPS, down 107.69% or $0.28 from last year’s $0.26 per share. After $0.02 actual EPS reported by Range Resources Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -200.00% negative EPS growth.

Since March 1, 2019, it had 5 insider purchases, and 0 selling transactions for $624,843 activity. 20,000 shares were bought by GRAY STEVEN D, worth $175,390. 10,000 shares were bought by FUNK JAMES M, worth $97,997 on Monday, March 11.

S&Co Inc, which manages about $1.33B and $898.30M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Athene Holding Ltd. Class A by 30,200 shares to 87,545 shares, valued at $3.57M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Liberty Global Plc (NASDAQ:LBTYK) by 16,960 shares in the quarter, for a total of 434,935 shares, and has risen its stake in Parsley Energy Inc Cl A (NYSE:PE).