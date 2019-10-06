Chilton Capital Management Decreased Disney Walt Co (DIS) Stake by $541,127; Grubhub (GRUB) Shares Declined While Scholtz & Company Upped Holding

Chilton Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Disney Walt Co (DIS) by 3.18% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Chilton Capital Management Llc sold 3,893 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.86% . The institutional investor held 118,673 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $16.57 million, down from 122,566 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Chilton Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Disney Walt Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $236.48B market cap company. The stock increased 1.65% or $2.12 during the last trading session, reaching $130.27. About 6.80 million shares traded. The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) has risen 26.97% since October 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.97% the S&P500. Some Historical DIS News: 09/05/2018 – CMO Today: Disney Upbeat on Fox Deal; Facebook Management Reshuffle; Google I/O Announcements; 14/03/2018 – WALT DISNEY CO – EXPECTS TO TRANSITION TO FINANCIAL REPORTING UNDER NEW STRUCTURE BY BEGINNING OF FISCAL 2019; 30/05/2018 – Michael Jackson’s estate sues ABC for copyright infringement; 07/03/2018 – There’s not only a lot of action in the Disney-Marvel blockbuster “Black Panther, “there are important wealth lessons, too; 08/05/2018 – DISNEY 2Q REV. $14.55B, EST. $14.13B; 14/03/2018 – Disney, Universal Studios and Other Local Companies Support MusicHelpsHeal.org and the Students from Puerto Rico/Virgin Islands; 23/05/2018 – Comcast Confirms It Is Preparing Bid for 21st Century Fox Assets, Threatening Disney Deal — 3rd Update; 05/03/2018 – James Pitaro Named President of ESPN and Co-Chair, Disney Media Networks; 30/05/2018 – Michael Jackson’s Estate Files Federal Copyright Infringement Suit Against The Walt Disney Company And Disney’s ABC Network; 03/04/2018 – FOX FOXA.O PROPOSES FORMING NEW COMPANY CONTAINING SKY NEWS AS A POTENTIAL REMEDY FOR UK REGULATOR’S OBJECTIONS TO SKY SKYB.L TAKEOVER

Scholtz & Company Llc increased its stake in Grubhub Inc (GRUB) by 89.14% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Scholtz & Company Llc bought 15,105 shares as the company's stock declined 5.29% . The institutional investor held 32,050 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.50M, up from 16,945 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Scholtz & Company Llc who had been investing in Grubhub Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $5.07B market cap company. The stock increased 4.29% or $2.32 during the last trading session, reaching $56.4. About 4.76M shares traded or 97.89% up from the average. Grubhub Inc. (NYSE:GRUB) has declined 45.58% since October 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 45.58% the S&P500.

More notable recent The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) news were published by: Fool.com which released: "3 Reasons Hulu Will Survive the Streaming Wars – Motley Fool" on October 01, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: "SLV, SHY And More 'Fast Money' Picks For October 4 – Benzinga" published on October 04, 2019, Fool.com published: "Where Will Disney Be in 10 Years? – The Motley Fool" on September 28, 2019.

Chilton Capital Management Llc, which manages about $1.18B and $1.16B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Douglas Emmett Inc (NYSE:DEI) by 45,734 shares to 339,679 shares, valued at $13.53 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in 3M Co (NYSE:MMM) by 2,736 shares in the quarter, for a total of 7,153 shares, and has risen its stake in Vanguard Index Fds (VB).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.21 in Q2 2019. Its down 1.59, from 2.8 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 78 investors sold DIS shares while 627 reduced holdings. 195 funds opened positions while 660 raised stakes. 1.17 billion shares or 7.23% more from 1.09 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Moreover, Freestone Hldg Ltd Co has 0.06% invested in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) for 16,194 shares. Nichols Pratt Advisers Llp Ma reported 23,961 shares stake. Torch Wealth Limited Liability Company holds 2.49% or 29,778 shares in its portfolio. Northwest Inv Counselors Limited Liability Com accumulated 1.24% or 24,127 shares. Utah Retirement reported 330,595 shares stake. Cullen Frost Bankers holds 0.86% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) or 198,839 shares. Hendershot Investments owns 44,013 shares or 2.02% of their US portfolio. Glenmede Tru Na holds 0.24% or 392,254 shares. Smith Moore And holds 0.73% of its portfolio in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) for 23,236 shares. Litman Gregory Asset Ltd Liability Corporation has invested 0% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Bingham Osborn & Scarborough Lc invested 0.07% of its portfolio in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Maryland-based Lafayette Invests has invested 2.3% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Boltwood Capital Management invested in 2.04% or 22,879 shares. Smith Chas P Associates Pa Cpas accumulated 170,923 shares or 2.81% of the stock. Dana holds 1.33% or 192,135 shares.

Analysts await The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) to report earnings on November, 14. They expect $1.08 EPS, down 27.03% or $0.40 from last year’s $1.48 per share. DIS’s profit will be $1.96B for 30.16 P/E if the $1.08 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.35 actual EPS reported by The Walt Disney Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -20.00% negative EPS growth.

More notable recent Grubhub Inc. (NYSE:GRUB) news were published by: Investorplace.com which released: "10 Big IPO Stocks From 2019 to Watch – Investorplace.com" on September 12, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: "Grubhub Inc. (NYSE:GRUB) Insiders Increased Their Holdings – Yahoo Finance" published on July 05, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: "GrubHub: Better Price For Better Results – Seeking Alpha" on April 26, 2019.