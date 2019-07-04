Chilton Capital Management Decreased By $2.31 Million Its Avalonbay Cmntys (AVB) Holding; Conduent (CNDT) Shorts Increased By 3.36%

Chilton Capital Management Llc decreased Avalonbay Cmntys Inc (AVB) stake by 9.45% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Chilton Capital Management Llc sold 11,551 shares as Avalonbay Cmntys Inc (AVB)’s stock rose 2.36%. The Chilton Capital Management Llc holds 110,667 shares with $22.21M value, down from 122,218 last quarter. Avalonbay Cmntys Inc now has $29.18 billion valuation. The stock increased 1.83% or $3.77 during the last trading session, reaching $209.33. About 391,394 shares traded. AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB) has risen 21.98% since July 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.55% the S&P500. Some Historical AVB News: 25/04/2018 – AvalonBay 1Q EPS $1.03; 23/05/2018 – AvalonBay Communities, Inc. Declares Second Quarter 2018 Dividends; 22/04/2018 – DJ AvalonBay Communities Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (AVB); 26/04/2018 – NEW SUPPLY IN AVB’S MARKETS IS 25,000 PER QUARTER IN ’18: CEO; 20/03/2018 TIM NAUGHTON, CEO AVALONBAY, SPEAKS AT NYU CONFERENCE IN NYC; 25/04/2018 – AVALONBAY 1Q CORE FFO/SHR $2.18, EST. $2.19; 29/03/2018 – Recent Analysis Shows Net Element, McGrath RentCorp, AvalonBay Communities, American Tower Corporation (REIT), Earthstone Energ; 25/04/2018 – AvalonBay 1Q Rev $560.8M; 25/04/2018 – AVALONBAY SEES 2Q CORE FFO/SHR $2.16 TO $2.22, EST. $2.21; 20/03/2018 – AVALONBAY HAVING TO REPURPOSE LOBBIES TO MEET CO-WORK DEMAND

Conduent Incorporated (NYSE:CNDT) had an increase of 3.36% in short interest. CNDT’s SI was 6.92M shares in July as released by FINRA. Its up 3.36% from 6.70M shares previously. With 1.34M avg volume, 5 days are for Conduent Incorporated (NYSE:CNDT)’s short sellers to cover CNDT’s short positions. The SI to Conduent Incorporated’s float is 3.4%. The stock increased 1.46% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $9.73. About 761,408 shares traded. Conduent Incorporated (NYSE:CNDT) has declined 53.30% since July 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 57.73% the S&P500. Some Historical CNDT News: 19/04/2018 – DJ Conduent Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CNDT); 30/04/2018 – CNDT TO SELL NON-CORE CONSULTING-ACTUARIAL SEGMENT; 25/04/2018 – Conduent: Off-Street Part of Announced Plan to Divest Up to $500 M in Rev in 2018 Associated With Non-Core Assets; 22/05/2018 – Conduent to Host Analyst Day on June 8, 2018; 17/04/2018 – Conduent Wins Contract to Deliver Comprehensive Transportation Ticketing System in Northern Italy; 09/05/2018 – CONDUENT 1Q ADJ EBITDA $161M, EST. $161.1M; 09/05/2018 – Conduent Cuts 2018 View To Rev $5.44B-$5.64B; 18/05/2018 – CONDUENT INC – DIVESTITURE IS PART OF PREVIOUSLY ANNOUNCED CONDUENT PLAN TO DIVEST $250 TO $500 MLN IN REVENUE ASSOCIATED WITH NON-CORE ASSETS; 09/05/2018 – Conduent Had Seen 2018 Rev $5.63B-$5.8B; 12/03/2018 – Loan Processing Made Easy: Conduent Introduces Simplified Consumer Finance Platform

Analysts await AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB) to report earnings on July, 29. They expect $2.31 EPS, up 4.52% or $0.10 from last year’s $2.21 per share. AVB’s profit will be $322.02M for 22.65 P/E if the $2.31 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.30 actual EPS reported by AvalonBay Communities, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.43% EPS growth.

Among 4 analysts covering AvalonBay Communities (NYSE:AVB), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. AvalonBay Communities had 13 analyst reports since February 21, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Barclays Capital maintained the stock with “Equal-Weight” rating in Thursday, April 11 report. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Tuesday, March 19 by KeyBanc Capital Markets. Citigroup downgraded the stock to “Neutral” rating in Thursday, February 21 report. The rating was maintained by BMO Capital Markets with “Buy” on Monday, March 25.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.25 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.08, from 1.17 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 30 investors sold AVB shares while 139 reduced holdings. 59 funds opened positions while 153 raised stakes. 124.21 million shares or 1.53% less from 126.14 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Duncker Streett & owns 160 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Lazard Asset Management Limited Liability Company reported 12,577 shares stake. Federated Pa holds 0% of its portfolio in AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB) for 1,699 shares. Boothbay Fund Lc holds 0.07% of its portfolio in AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB) for 3,696 shares. Prelude Mgmt Lc has 13,744 shares for 0.16% of their portfolio. Financial Serv Corporation holds 0.01% in AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB) or 237 shares. Texas Permanent School Fund holds 0.09% of its portfolio in AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB) for 26,947 shares. Cubist Systematic Strategies Limited Company, a Connecticut-based fund reported 1,130 shares. Tarbox Family Office has 0% invested in AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB). 120,515 are held by Los Angeles Cap And Equity Inc. Mason Street Advsr Limited Liability reported 19,760 shares or 0.08% of all its holdings. Weiss Multi holds 195,000 shares or 0.98% of its portfolio. Moreover, Cbre Clarion Securities Lc has 3.73% invested in AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB). Jfs Wealth Advsrs Ltd Liability Corp has 0% invested in AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB) for 96 shares. Acadian Asset Ltd Liability Co reported 0% in AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB).

Chilton Capital Management Llc increased Ishares Inc (IEMG) stake by 7,184 shares to 53,916 valued at $2.79 million in 2019Q1. It also upped Medtronic Plc (NYSE:MDT) stake by 4,072 shares and now owns 124,596 shares. Royal Dutch Shell Plc was raised too.

Conduent Incorporated provides business process services with capabilities in transaction-intensive processing, analytics, and automation to government and commercial clients in the United States and internationally. The company has market cap of $2.05 billion. It operates in three divisions: Commercial Industries, Healthcare, and Public Sector. It currently has negative earnings. The Commercial Industries segment provides business process services and customized solutions to clients in various industries.