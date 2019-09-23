Chilton Capital Management Cut By $7.32 Million Its American Tower New (AMT) Holding; Calamp (CAMP) Sentiment Is 0.79

Chilton Capital Management Llc decreased American Tower Corp New (AMT) stake by 30.79% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Chilton Capital Management Llc sold 35,859 shares as American Tower Corp New (AMT)’s stock rose 9.70%. The Chilton Capital Management Llc holds 80,590 shares with $16.48 million value, down from 116,449 last quarter. American Tower Corp New now has $100.03B valuation. The stock increased 0.18% or $0.4 during the last trading session, reaching $225.96. About 659,681 shares traded. American Tower Corporation (NYSE:AMT) has risen 48.28% since September 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 48.28% the S&P500.

Calamp Corp (CAMP) investors sentiment decreased to 0.79 in Q2 2019. It’s down -0.16, from 0.95 in 2019Q1. The ratio turned negative, as 56 investment managers increased or started new positions, while 71 reduced and sold stakes in Calamp Corp. The investment managers in our database now have: 25.38 million shares, down from 25.87 million shares in 2019Q1. Also, the number of investment managers holding Calamp Corp in top ten positions increased from 0 to 1 for an increase of 1. Sold All: 17 Reduced: 54 Increased: 33 New Position: 23.

Analysts await CalAmp Corp. (NASDAQ:CAMP) to report earnings on September, 26. They expect $0.03 earnings per share, down 87.50% or $0.21 from last year’s $0.24 per share. CAMP’s profit will be $1.01 million for 91.17 P/E if the $0.03 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.06 actual earnings per share reported by CalAmp Corp. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -50.00% negative EPS growth.

The stock decreased 0.95% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $10.94. About 144,106 shares traded. CalAmp Corp. (CAMP) has declined 50.44% since September 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 50.44% the S&P500. Some Historical CAMP News: 22/05/2018 – CalAmp Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 19/03/2018 – CalAmp Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 26/04/2018 – CALAMP 4Q ADJ EPS 30C, EST. 29C; 11/04/2018 – CalAmp Announces Plans for Partnership with TransUnion to Help Insurers Better Manage Risk; 26/04/2018 – CalAmp 4Q Loss/Shr 13c; 26/04/2018 – CalAmp 4Q Rev $94.4M; 26/04/2018 – CALAMP CORP QTRLY SHR LOSS $0.13; 11/04/2018 – Northpointe Capital Buys New 1.2% Position in CalAmp; 07/05/2018 – CalAmp Announces $30 Million Share Repurchase Program; 20/03/2018 – LoJack Goes Nationwide with Next-Generation Connected Car and Stolen Vehicle Recovery Technology

CalAmp Corp. provides Internet of Things enablement solutions for various mobile and fixed applications worldwide. The company has market cap of $368.08 million. The firm provides solutions for mobile resource management and applications for the IoT market, which enable clients in the transportation, government, construction, automotive, and energy markets to optimize their activities by collecting, monitoring, and reporting business-critical data and desired intelligence from remote and mobile assets. It has a 312.71 P/E ratio. It also offers a portfolio of wireless communications products, such as asset tracking devices, mobile telemetry units, fixed and mobile wireless gateways, and multi-mode wireless routers; and cloud telematics software-as-a-service and platform-as-a-service applications.

Roumell Asset Management Llc holds 3.8% of its portfolio in CalAmp Corp. for 137,430 shares. Kestrel Investment Management Corp owns 221,700 shares or 1.22% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Falcon Point Capital Llc has 0.83% invested in the company for 131,615 shares. The Colorado-based Tributary Capital Management Llc has invested 0.78% in the stock. Alphaone Investment Services Llc, a Pennsylvania-based fund reported 85,043 shares.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.03 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.25, from 1.28 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 29 investors sold AMT shares while 349 reduced holdings. 95 funds opened positions while 295 raised stakes. 394.58 million shares or 1.56% less from 400.84 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Ballentine Partners Ltd Limited Liability Company stated it has 3,039 shares. Gulf Intll Financial Bank (Uk) Ltd has invested 0.36% of its portfolio in American Tower Corporation (NYSE:REIT). Lincoln Corporation owns 5,985 shares or 0.05% of their US portfolio. East Coast Asset Management Llc accumulated 3,295 shares or 0.18% of the stock. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board owns 36,168 shares. State Street accumulated 18.37M shares. Cibc Ww Mkts Incorporated holds 0.05% or 59,540 shares. Vident Inv Advisory Limited Liability Corporation owns 5,727 shares or 0.09% of their US portfolio. Janney Montgomery Scott Llc holds 0.1% or 65,149 shares in its portfolio. Oppenheimer Asset Management reported 0.29% stake. Spinnaker Tru has 2,991 shares for 0.06% of their portfolio. Natl Asset Mngmt holds 4,480 shares or 0.1% of its portfolio. Hills Natl Bank & Tru stated it has 12,229 shares or 0.65% of all its holdings. Bancorp has invested 0.16% in American Tower Corporation (NYSE:REIT). Moreover, Peregrine Asset Advisers has 0.59% invested in American Tower Corporation (NYSE:REIT).

Chilton Capital Management Llc increased Washington Prime Group New stake by 356,780 shares to 1.19 million valued at $4.57M in 2019Q2. It also upped Sl Green Rlty Corp (NYSE:SLG) stake by 11,770 shares and now owns 56,405 shares. Honeywell Intl Inc (NYSE:HON) was raised too.

Among 6 analysts covering American Tower (NYSE:AMT), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 4 Hold. Therefore 33% are positive. American Tower has $25300 highest and $20100 lowest target. $225.67’s average target is -0.13% below currents $225.96 stock price. American Tower had 11 analyst reports since April 15, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Outperform” rating given on Thursday, May 9 by RBC Capital Markets. KeyBanc Capital Markets maintained American Tower Corporation (NYSE:REIT) rating on Monday, July 15. KeyBanc Capital Markets has “Overweight” rating and $22500 target. Morgan Stanley maintained the stock with “Equal-Weight” rating in Monday, May 20 report. KeyBanc Capital Markets maintained American Tower Corporation (NYSE:REIT) rating on Monday, August 19. KeyBanc Capital Markets has “Overweight” rating and $25300 target. UBS downgraded the stock to “Neutral” rating in Friday, June 7 report. The stock of American Tower Corporation (NYSE:REIT) earned “Neutral” rating by JP Morgan on Thursday, August 1. The firm has “Equal-Weight” rating by Morgan Stanley given on Thursday, September 19. Citigroup maintained American Tower Corporation (NYSE:REIT) rating on Wednesday, September 4. Citigroup has “Neutral” rating and $24000 target.