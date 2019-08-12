Chilton Capital Management Cut American Tower New (AMT) Stake by $2.80 Million; Robertson Opportunity Capital Cut Tower Semiconductor LTD (TSEM) Position by $1.04 Million; Stock Price Rose

Robertson Opportunity Capital Llc decreased its stake in Tower Semiconductor Ltd (TSEM) by 61.9% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Robertson Opportunity Capital Llc sold 65,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.78% . The hedge fund held 40,000 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $662,000, down from 105,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Robertson Opportunity Capital Llc who had been investing in Tower Semiconductor Ltd for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.20 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.32% or $0.26 during the last trading session, reaching $19.45. About 559,134 shares traded or 28.87% up from the average. Tower Semiconductor Ltd. (NASDAQ:TSEM) has declined 4.00% since August 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 4.00% the S&P500. Some Historical TSEM News: 13/03/2018 – TowerJazz launches initial silicon photonics design kit based on the Mentor Calibre nmPlatform; 02/05/2018 – TowerJazz Announces Release of Advanced 300mm 65nm BCD Power Management Platform Addressing the Massive Power Products Market O; 13/03/2018 TowerJazz Announces Industry’s First Open Foundry SiPho Design Kits with Leading EDA Tool Support; 20/03/2018 – Tower Semiconductor Non-Deal Roadshow Set By Drexel for Mar. 27; 14/05/2018 – TowerJazz Achieves IATF 16949 Automotive Quality Certification Expanding its High Quality Automotive Manufacturing Capabilities; 09/05/2018 – TowerJazz and Newsight Imaging Announce Advanced CMOS Image Sensor Chips for LiDAR used in ADAS and Autonomous Vehicles; 17/05/2018 – HAREL INSURANCE INVESTMENTS & FINANCIAL SERVICES LTD REPORTS 5.2 PCT PASSIVE STAKE IN TOWER SEMICONDUCTOR LTD AS OF MAY 10 – SEC FILING; 07/05/2018 – TOWERJAZZ SEES 2Q REV. UP 7% VS 1Q, MID-RANGE VIEW OF $335M; 14/03/2018 – New Research: Key Drivers of Growth for Tower Semiconductor, ServiceSource International, IHS Markit, CONSOL Coal Resources LP,; 07/05/2018 – Tower Semiconductor 1Q EBITDA $84M

Chilton Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in American Tower Corp New (AMT) by 10.88% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Chilton Capital Management Llc sold 14,216 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.70% . The institutional investor held 116,449 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $22.95 million, down from 130,665 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Chilton Capital Management Llc who had been investing in American Tower Corp New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $98.38 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.55% or $1.21 during the last trading session, reaching $222.23. About 1.25M shares traded. American Tower Corporation (NYSE:AMT) has risen 48.28% since August 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 48.28% the S&P500.

Chilton Capital Management Llc, which manages about $1.18 billion and $1.13 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Anadarko Pete Corp (NYSE:APC) by 12,537 shares to 209,001 shares, valued at $9.51 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) by 86,218 shares in the quarter, for a total of 497,703 shares, and has risen its stake in Host Hotels & Resorts Inc (NYSE:HST).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.28 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.15, from 1.13 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 33 investors sold AMT shares while 307 reduced holdings. 115 funds opened positions while 321 raised stakes. 400.84 million shares or 1.44% less from 406.71 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Ubs Asset Americas reported 0% in American Tower Corporation (NYSE:REIT). Field And Main Bancorp has invested 0.06% in American Tower Corporation (NYSE:REIT). The Kentucky-based Stock Yards State Bank And Trust Company has invested 1.87% in American Tower Corporation (NYSE:REIT). Benjamin F Edwards & Inc owns 0.22% invested in American Tower Corporation (NYSE:REIT) for 12,167 shares. Csat Advisory Lp has invested 0% in American Tower Corporation (NYSE:REIT). 3.81 million were accumulated by Wells Fargo & Mn. Tiverton Asset Ltd Liability Corporation reported 0.5% stake. Tobam owns 0% invested in American Tower Corporation (NYSE:REIT) for 421 shares. Korea Corporation invested in 312,674 shares. Lmr Prtnrs Llp owns 6,035 shares for 0.06% of their portfolio. Parkside Bank & Trust, a Missouri-based fund reported 415 shares. Sheets Smith Wealth holds 0.08% or 1,844 shares. 93,862 are owned by Nomura Asset Mngmt Comm Limited. Factory Mutual Insurance Communication owns 337,600 shares. 30,000 are held by Cincinnati Specialty Underwriters Insurance.

