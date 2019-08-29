Chilton Capital Management Boosted Its Stake in Bank Amer (BAC) as Stock Value Rose; As Facebook (FB) Stock Price Rose, Boltwood Capital Management Has Increased Its Position by $483,392

Chilton Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Bank Amer Corp (BAC) by 6.54% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Chilton Capital Management Llc bought 16,936 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.39% . The institutional investor held 275,865 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.61M, up from 258,929 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Chilton Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Bank Amer Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $251.84 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.76% or $0.2 during the last trading session, reaching $27.06. About 12.10 million shares traded. Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) has declined 2.01% since August 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.01% the S&P500. Some Historical BAC News: 26/03/2018 – U.S. banks provide rescue financing for gunmaker Remington; 22/05/2018 – 8×8 Presenting at Bank of America Conference Jun 5; 19/03/2018 – Whistleblowers Helped SEC Bring $415 Million Settlement Against Bank of America; 15/05/2018 – Array BioPharma at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow; 18/04/2018 – MERRILL LYNCH’S FRANCISCO BLANCH ON BLOOMBERG RADIO; 23/03/2018 – Apple is working on a ‘foldable’ iPhone for release in 2020, says Bank of America; 03/05/2018 – BofA’s Woo See Broad Agreement Between U.S. and China on Trade (Video); 15/03/2018 – KCS’ Mike Upchurch to Address the Bank of America Merrill Lynch 2018 Global Industrials Conference; 11/05/2018 – BofA Financials Co-Head Is Said to Be Among Two Bankers Exiting; 16/04/2018 – Kangyo Yokohama Securities Comments on Bank of America’s Double Digit Growth

Boltwood Capital Management increased its stake in Facebook Inc (FB) by 77.02% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Boltwood Capital Management bought 2,912 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.62% . The institutional investor held 6,693 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.12 million, up from 3,781 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Boltwood Capital Management who had been investing in Facebook Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $525.66B market cap company. The stock increased 1.37% or $2.49 during the last trading session, reaching $184.25. About 2.77M shares traded. Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) has risen 13.54% since August 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.54% the S&P500. Some Historical FB News: 21/03/2018 – EU reveals a new digital tax plan that could hit the likes of Google, Amazon and Facebook; 05/04/2018 – CNBC Wires: U.S. congressional panels probe whether Russia got Facebook data; 28/03/2018 – FACEBOOK UNVEILS PRIVACY TOOLS FOR BETTER DATA CONTROL: CNBC; 20/05/2018 – FACEBOOK 24 HOUR DEADLINE ALERT: Approximately 24 Hours Remain; ClaimsFiler Reminds Investors of Deadline in Class Action; 24/04/2018 – Cambridge University Researcher Lays Out Links With Facebook; 07/03/2018 – Facebook COO Sheryl Sandberg discusses the discovery that almost half of male managers in the U.S. are afraid to do common work activities with women, on the Recode Decode podcast:; 27/04/2018 – Norway Oil Fund: Nestle, Facebook and Wells Fargo Made Biggest Negative Contribution; 03/04/2018 – Jennifer Ablan: Exclusive: Facebook CEO says not planning to extend European privacy law globally; 19/03/2018 – Rebecca Blumenstein: Breaking: Facebook Security Chief Said to Leave After Clashes Over Disinformation, via @nytimes @sheeraf; 21/03/2018 – His comments follow days of tech insiders, lawmakers and even Facebook employees calling for input from Facebook’s highest executive

Boltwood Capital Management, which manages about $481.07M and $153.41M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Select Sector Spdr Tr (XLV) by 8,512 shares to 28,045 shares, valued at $2.57 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Tr (CMF) by 5,566 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 53,804 shares, and cut its stake in Select Sector Spdr Tr.

Chilton Capital Management Llc, which manages about $1.18B and $1.13 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in American Tower Corp New (NYSE:AMT) by 14,216 shares to 116,449 shares, valued at $22.95M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Halliburton Co (NYSE:HAL) by 16,598 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 41,416 shares, and cut its stake in Vanguard Bd Index Fd Inc (BND).

