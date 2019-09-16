Chilton Capital Management Boosted Its Consolidated Tomoka Ld Co (CTO) Holding; Lincoln Educational Services Has 2 Sentiment

Chilton Capital Management Llc increased Consolidated Tomoka Ld Co (CTO) stake by 695.63% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Chilton Capital Management Llc acquired 119,857 shares as Consolidated Tomoka Ld Co (CTO)’s stock rose 1.57%. The Chilton Capital Management Llc holds 137,087 shares with $8.18 million value, up from 17,230 last quarter. Consolidated Tomoka Ld Co now has $333.12M valuation. The stock increased 0.90% or $0.6 during the last trading session, reaching $67.6. About 4,494 shares traded. Consolidated-Tomoka Land Co. (NYSEMKT:CTO) has declined 1.32% since September 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.32% the S&P500. Some Historical CTO News: 19/04/2018 – CONSOLIDATED TOMOKA HOLDER WINTERGREEN: ISS REPORT ‘MISLEADING’; 15/03/2018 – Consolidated-Tomoka: Two of Wintergreen Nominees Have ‘Significant Conflict’; 13/04/2018 – ISS Recommends Consolidated-Tomoka Shareholders Vote “FOR” All Seven of the Company’s Director Nominees; 22/04/2018 – DJ Consolidated-Tomoka Land Co, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CTO); 26/03/2018 – Consolidated-Tomoka Short-Interest Ratio Rises 34% to 29 Days; 13/04/2018 – CONSOLIDATED-TOMOKA LAND CO – ISS RECOMMENDS CONSOLIDATED-TOMOKA SHAREHOLDERS VOTE “FOR” ALL SEVEN OF CO’S DIRECTOR NOMINEES; 15/03/2018 – Consolidated-Tomoka Files Definitive Proxy Materials and Mails Letter to Hldrs; 17/04/2018 – CONSOLIDATED-TOMOKA LAND CO – QTRLY DILUTED NET INCOME PER SHARE $1.96; 17/04/2018 – Consolidated-Tomoka 1Q EPS $1.96; 04/05/2018 – Consolidated Tomoka Announces Final Results of the 2018 Annual Meeting of Shareholders

Lincoln Educational Services Corp (LINC) investors sentiment increased to 2 in 2019 Q2. It’s up 0.71, from 1.29 in 2019Q1. The ratio is more positive, as 12 funds increased and opened new holdings, while 6 sold and reduced positions in Lincoln Educational Services Corp. The funds in our database now own: 15.20 million shares, up from 14.56 million shares in 2019Q1. Also, the number of funds holding Lincoln Educational Services Corp in top ten holdings was flat from 0 to 0 for the same number . Sold All: 1 Reduced: 5 Increased: 8 New Position: 4.

The stock increased 4.65% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $2.25. About 29,354 shares traded. Lincoln Educational Services Corporation (LINC) has risen 4.52% since September 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.52% the S&P500. Some Historical LINC News: 09/05/2018 – LINCOLN EDUCATIONAL SERVICES CORP – COMPANY REITERATES 2018 GUIDANCE; 13/03/2018 Lincoln Tech Expands Welding Training to Indianapolis; 09/05/2018 – LINCOLN EDUCATIONAL SERVICES CORP – CO IS REITERATING GUIDANCE PROVIDED ON FEBRUARY 28, 2018; 09/05/2018 – LINCOLN EDUCATIONAL SERVICES CORP – ON A SAME SCHOOL BASIS, GENERATED 1.5% REVENUE GROWTH AND STUDENT START GROWTH OF 2.2% IN QTR; 23/04/2018 – DJ Lincoln Educational Services Corpor, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (LINC); 09/05/2018 – Lincoln Educational Backs FY18 Revenue View of Low Single-Digit Growth; 09/05/2018 – Lincoln Educational 1Q Loss/Shr 28c; 20/03/2018 – Lincoln Tech Extends Sponsorship of Schmidt Peterson Motorsports for 2018; 09/05/2018 – Lincoln Educational Short-Interest Ratio Rises 68% to 12 Days; 09/05/2018 – Lincoln Educational 1Q Loss $6.9M

More notable recent Lincoln Educational Services Corporation (NASDAQ:LINC) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “What Kind Of Investor Owns Most Of Lincoln Educational Services Corporation (NASDAQ:LINC)? – Yahoo Finance” on August 22, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Top Ranked Growth Stocks to Buy for August 19th – Nasdaq” published on August 19, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Top Ranked Growth Stocks to Buy for September 10th – Nasdaq” on September 10, 2019. More interesting news about Lincoln Educational Services Corporation (NASDAQ:LINC) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Top Ranked Growth Stocks to Buy for September 12th – Nasdaq” published on September 12, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Adtalem’s RUSM Partners With CSUDH, Boosts Physician Diversity – Nasdaq” with publication date: September 11, 2019.

Lincoln Educational Services Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides various career-oriented post-secondary education services in the United States. The company has market cap of $54.98 million. It offers bachelor's degree, associate's degree, and diploma and certificate programs in automotive technology, skilled trades, healthcare services, hospitality services, and business and information technology areas to recent high school graduates and working adults. It currently has negative earnings. The firm operates 28 schools in 15 states under the Lincoln Technical Institute, Lincoln College of Technology, Lincoln College of New England, Lincoln Culinary Institute, Euphoria Institute of Beauty Arts and Sciences, and associated brand names.

Heartland Advisors Inc holds 0.57% of its portfolio in Lincoln Educational Services Corporation for 3.38 million shares. Paradice Investment Management Llc owns 2.61 million shares or 0.46% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. has 0.34% invested in the company for 596,734 shares. The Connecticut-based Nantahala Capital Management Llc has invested 0.17% in the stock. Zpr Investment Management, a Florida-based fund reported 33,565 shares.

Analysts await Lincoln Educational Services Corporation (NASDAQ:LINC) to report earnings on November, 6. They expect $0.09 EPS, up 550.00% or $0.11 from last year’s $-0.02 per share. LINC’s profit will be $2.20M for 6.25 P/E if the $0.09 EPS becomes a reality. After $-0.12 actual EPS reported by Lincoln Educational Services Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -175.00% EPS growth.

Chilton Capital Management Llc decreased Crown Castle Intl Corp New (NYSE:CCI) stake by 7,862 shares to 161,555 valued at $21.06M in 2019Q2. It also reduced Camden Ppty Tr (NYSE:CPT) stake by 2,969 shares and now owns 180,064 shares. Simon Ppty Group Inc New (NYSE:SPG) was reduced too.