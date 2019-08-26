Childrens Place (PLCE) to pay $0.56 on Oct 4, 2019; Last Week Daily Mail and General Trust plc (LON:DMGT) Coverage

Among 4 analysts covering Daily Mail and General Trust PLC (LON:DMGT), 2 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. Daily Mail and General Trust PLC has GBX 870 highest and GBX 562 lowest target. GBX 760.50’s average target is -1.36% below currents GBX 771 stock price. Daily Mail and General Trust PLC had 17 analyst reports since March 4, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of Daily Mail and General Trust plc (LON:DMGT) earned “Sell” rating by Goldman Sachs on Monday, June 3. The stock has “Overweight” rating by JP Morgan on Thursday, July 4. The stock has “Neutral” rating by Credit Suisse on Thursday, May 30. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Thursday, July 4 by Berenberg. The stock of Daily Mail and General Trust plc (LON:DMGT) earned “Sell” rating by Goldman Sachs on Wednesday, April 17. Liberum Capital downgraded it to “Hold” rating and GBX 620 target in Tuesday, April 9 report. Deutsche Bank maintained the shares of DMGT in report on Friday, May 31 with “Hold” rating. The firm has “Buy” rating by Berenberg given on Friday, May 31. The firm has “Overweight” rating by JP Morgan given on Friday, July 26. See Daily Mail and General Trust plc (LON:DMGT) latest ratings:

Childrens Place Inc (NASDAQ:PLCE) is expected to pay $0.56 on Oct 4, 2019. (NASDAQ:PLCE) shareholders before Sep 20, 2019 will receive the $0.56 dividend. Childrens Place Inc’s current price of $78.45 translates into 0.71% yield. Childrens Place Inc’s dividend has Sep 23, 2019 as record date. Aug 21, 2019 is the announcement. The stock decreased 4.29% or $3.52 during the last trading session, reaching $78.45. About 1.22M shares traded or 62.37% up from the average. The Children's Place, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLCE) has declined 19.15% since August 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.15% the S&P500. Some Historical PLCE News: 17/05/2018 – Children’s Place 1Q Adj EPS $1.87; 20/03/2018 – CHILDRENS PLACE INC – SEES NEW $250 MLN SHARE REPURCHASE AUTHORIZATION IN 2018; 20/03/2018 – CHILDRENS PLACE INC PLCE.O SEES FY 2018 SHR $7.95 TO $8.20; 20/03/2018 – The Children’s Place Announces License Agreement With China’s Zhejiang Semir Garment Co. Ltd; 17/05/2018 – CHILDREN’S PLACE REAFFIRMS FORECAST; 17/05/2018 – Children’s Place Backs FY Adj EPS $7.95-Adj EPS $8.20; 20/03/2018 – The Children’s Place Expands Capital Return Program; 20/03/2018 – CHILDRENS PLACE INC – ANNOUNCES A 25% INCREASE IN ITS QUARTERLY DIVIDEND; 20/03/2018 – CHILDREN’S PLACE SEES YEAR COMP SALES UP 2.5%-3.5%; 20/03/2018 – The Children’s Place Might Better Off With a Bigger Dividend, Fewer Buybacks — Barron’s Blog

Among 6 analysts covering Children’s Place (NASDAQ:PLCE), 5 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 83% are positive. Children’s Place has $130 highest and $9000 lowest target. $109.75’s average target is 39.90% above currents $78.45 stock price. Children’s Place had 15 analyst reports since March 5, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The company was maintained on Tuesday, March 5 by Telsey Advisory. Monness maintained The Children's Place, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLCE) rating on Monday, March 4. Monness has “Buy” rating and $128 target. The company was maintained on Thursday, March 21 by Wolfe Research. Wedbush maintained The Children's Place, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLCE) on Wednesday, March 6 with “Outperform” rating. The firm has “Buy” rating by Wedbush given on Friday, June 21. Citigroup maintained it with “Hold” rating and $90 target in Thursday, March 7 report. The company was maintained on Tuesday, March 5 by FBR Capital.

The Children's Place, Inc. operates as a children's specialty apparel retailer. The company has market cap of $1.24 billion. The firm operates in two divisions, The Children's Place U.S. and The Children's Place International. It has a 18.68 P/E ratio. It sells apparel, accessories, footwear, and other items for children; and designs, contracts to manufacture, and sells merchandise under the proprietary The Children's Place, Place, and Baby Place brand names.

Another recent and important Daily Mail and General Trust plc (LON:DMGT) news was published by Finance.Yahoo.com which published an article titled: “Why We Like Daily Mail and General Trust plcâ€™s (LON:DMGT) 12% Return On Capital Employed – Yahoo Finance” on July 15, 2019.