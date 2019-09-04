Childrens Place (PLCE) to pay $0.56 on Oct 4, 2019; Dynagas Lng Partners Lpunits (DLNG) Sellers Decreased By 13.99% Their Shorts

Dynagas Lng Partners Lpunits (NYSE:DLNG) had a decrease of 13.99% in short interest. DLNG’s SI was 209,100 shares in September as released by FINRA. Its down 13.99% from 243,100 shares previously. With 110,200 avg volume, 2 days are for Dynagas Lng Partners Lpunits (NYSE:DLNG)’s short sellers to cover DLNG’s short positions. The SI to Dynagas Lng Partners Lpunits’s float is 1.05%. The stock increased 1.55% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $1.31. About 80,933 shares traded or 11.68% up from the average. Dynagas LNG Partners LP (NYSE:DLNG) has declined 82.17% since September 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 82.17% the S&P500. Some Historical DLNG News: 27/04/2018 – DYNAGAS OUTLOOK REVISED TO NEGATIVE FROM STABLE BY MOODY’S; 27/04/2018 – Moody’s Revises Dynagas’ Outlook To Negative; 24/04/2018 – Dynagas LNG Partners LP Declares Cash Distribution on its Series A Preferred Units; 16/05/2018 – Dynagas LNG Partners 1Q Rev $33.9M; 16/05/2018 – Dynagas LNG Partners 1Q Adj EPS 16c; 18/04/2018 – DYNAGAS LNG CUTS QTR DIV/SHR TO 25C FROM 42.25C, EST. 42.25C; 16/05/2018 – Dynagas LNG Partners LP Reports Results for the Three Months Ended March 31, 2018; 27/04/2018 – DYNAGAS CORP FAMILY RATING AFFIRMED AT B3 BY MOODY’S; 18/04/2018 – Dynagas LNG Partners LP Announces Reduction in Quarterly Distribution to $0.25 Per Common Unit; 05/03/2018 S&P: DYNAGAS LNG PARTNERS LP ‘B’ RATING AFFIRMED

Childrens Place Inc (NASDAQ:PLCE) is expected to pay $0.56 on Oct 4, 2019. (NASDAQ:PLCE) shareholders before Sep 20, 2019 will receive the $0.56 dividend. Childrens Place Inc's current price of $87.64 translates into 0.64% yield. Childrens Place Inc's dividend has Sep 23, 2019 as record date. Aug 21, 2019 is the announcement. The stock increased 0.45% or $0.39 during the last trading session, reaching $87.64. About 978,916 shares traded or 30.19% up from the average. The Children's Place, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLCE) has declined 19.15% since September 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.15% the S&P500.

Dynagas LNG Partners LP, through its subsidiaries, operates in the seaborne transportation industry worldwide. The company has market cap of $46.49 million. The firm owns and operates liquefied natural gas carriers. It currently has negative earnings. As of March 20, 2017, its fleet consisted of six LNG carriers with an aggregate carrying capacity of approximately 913,980 cubic meters.

Among 5 analysts covering Children’s Place (NASDAQ:PLCE), 4 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 80% are positive. Children’s Place has $130 highest and $9000 lowest target. $107.14’s average target is 22.25% above currents $87.64 stock price. Children’s Place had 13 analyst reports since March 5, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Buy” rating by Wolfe Research given on Thursday, March 21. The company was maintained on Tuesday, March 5 by Telsey Advisory. The rating was maintained by Wedbush with “Outperform” on Wednesday, March 6. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Friday, June 21 by Wedbush. The rating was maintained by FBR Capital on Tuesday, March 5 with “Buy”. Citigroup maintained it with “Hold” rating and $90 target in Thursday, March 7 report.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.51 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.68, from 0.83 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 39 investors sold The Children's Place, Inc. shares while 41 reduced holdings. 49 funds opened positions while 72 raised stakes. 19.93 million shares or 10.00% more from 18.12 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. New York-based Etrade Capital Management Limited Liability has invested 0.01% in The Children's Place, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLCE). Cooper Creek Prns Mngmt Ltd Liability Com has invested 3.5% in The Children's Place, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLCE). Clarivest Asset Mngmt owns 1,200 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Cibc World stated it has 2,899 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Nuveen Asset Management Ltd Llc invested 0.02% of its portfolio in The Children's Place, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLCE). Legal And General Public Limited Company holds 0% or 42,273 shares. Amer International Grp Incorporated invested in 11,936 shares. Davidson Kempner Cap Limited Partnership has invested 0.37% in The Children's Place, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLCE). State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement System stated it has 6,422 shares. Hsbc Hldgs Public Ltd Limited Liability Company invested 0% of its portfolio in The Children's Place, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLCE). Moreover, Aqr Cap Management Limited Liability Co has 0.01% invested in The Children's Place, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLCE). Gm Advisory Grp Inc has invested 0.1% in The Children's Place, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLCE). Moreover, Credit Suisse Ag has 0% invested in The Children's Place, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLCE) for 28,216 shares. Scopus Asset Mngmt Ltd Partnership invested 0.33% of its portfolio in The Children's Place, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLCE). Shellback Capital L P has invested 0.24% in The Children's Place, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLCE).

The Children's Place, Inc. operates as a children's specialty apparel retailer. The company has market cap of $1.37 billion. The firm operates in two divisions, The Children's Place U.S. and The Children's Place International. It has a 20.87 P/E ratio. It sells apparel, accessories, footwear, and other items for children; and designs, contracts to manufacture, and sells merchandise under the proprietary The Children's Place, Place, and Baby Place brand names.