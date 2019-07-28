Childrens Pl (PLCE) Shares Rose While Alpine Woods Capital Investors Has Lifted Holding; Pitcairn Company Trimmed Its Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) Position by $368,072

Alpine Woods Capital Investors Llc increased its stake in Childrens Pl Inc (PLCE) by 47.99% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Alpine Woods Capital Investors Llc bought 4,895 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.55% with the market. The institutional investor held 15,095 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.47 million, up from 10,200 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Alpine Woods Capital Investors Llc who had been investing in Childrens Pl Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.53 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.57% or $0.55 during the last trading session, reaching $96.76. About 412,292 shares traded. The Children's Place, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLCE) has declined 21.85% since July 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 26.28% the S&P500. Some Historical PLCE News: 20/03/2018 – Children’s Place Announces $125M Accelerated Shr Repurchase Program; 20/03/2018 – CHILDREN’S PLACE SEES YEAR COMP SALES UP 2.5%-3.5%; 20/03/2018 – CHILDRENS PLACE INC – ANNOUNCES A 25% INCREASE IN ITS QUARTERLY DIVIDEND; 20/03/2018 – CHILDRENS PLACE INC – DURING 2018 TO 2020 PERIOD, EXPECT CAPEX TO BE IN $75 MLN TO $85 MLN RANGE ANNUALLY; 20/03/2018 – CHILDRENS PLACE INC – SEES NEW $250 MLN SHARE REPURCHASE AUTHORIZATION IN 2018; 20/03/2018 – The Children’s Place Announces License Agreement With China’s Zhejiang Semir Garment Co. Ltd; 20/03/2018 – CHILDRENS PLACE INC – NOW EXPECT TO ACHIEVE A 12% OPERATING MARGIN MILESTONE BY END OF 2020 WITH EPS OF $12.00; 17/05/2018 – Children’s Place Backs FY Adj EPS $7.95-Adj EPS $8.20; 17/05/2018 – Children’s Place 1Q Net $31.5M; 20/03/2018 – The Children’s Place Expands Capital Return Program

Pitcairn Company decreased its stake in Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) by 7.1% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pitcairn Company sold 2,648 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.83% with the market. The institutional investor held 34,627 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.84 million, down from 37,275 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pitcairn Company who had been investing in Johnson & Johnson for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $347.10 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.30% or $0.39 during the last trading session, reaching $130.73. About 4.89 million shares traded. Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) has risen 8.61% since July 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.18% the S&P500. Some Historical JNJ News: 27/03/2018 – Johnson & Johnson, Be The Match, and DoSomething.org Team Up With Duo Ayo & Teo For Give a Spit About Cancer Campaign; 08/05/2018 – J&J’s Janssen: FDA Approval Marks the Fifth Indication for Darzalex, Which Is the First CD38-Directed Antibody to Be Approved Anywhere; 16/03/2018 – J&J REPORTS BINDING OFFER FROM PLATINUM EQUITY TO BUY LIFESCAN,; 16/04/2018 – THE JANSSEN PHARMACEUTICAL COMPANIES – ENTERED WORLDWIDE COLLABORATION WITH BRISTOL-MYERS TO DEVELOP, COMMERCIALIZE FACTOR XIA INHIBITORS; 12/04/2018 – Socrates Health Solutions, Developer of Socrates Companion™ Noninvasive Blood Glucose Self-Monitoring Device, Announces Expanded Role of John Maynard; 30/05/2018 – JANSSEN – PHASE 1B/2, OPEN-LABEL, STUDY WILL EVALUATE SAFETY AND EFFICACY OF JNJ-68284528 IN ADULTS WITH RELAPSED/REFRACTORY MULTIPLE MYELOMA; 17/04/2018 – Johnson & Johnson To Post Pretax Restructuring Charges of $1.9B-$2.3B; 24/05/2018 – Drug Overview 2018: lnvega Sustenna/lnvega Trinza (Paliperidone Palmitate; Johnson & Johnson) – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 26/04/2018 – Johnson & Johnson Raises Quarterly Dividend to 90c Vs. 84c; 16/04/2018 – Boehringer Ingelheim and Lilly announce an academic collaboration with University of Oxford to investigate the effects of Jardiance® in adults with chronic kidney disease

Alpine Woods Capital Investors Llc, which manages about $4.50B and $459.04M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Aberdeen Total Dynamic Divd by 125,000 shares to 276,559 shares, valued at $2.28 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Northrop Grumman Corp (NYSE:NOC) by 1,500 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 2,527 shares, and cut its stake in Twilio Inc.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.51 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.68, from 0.83 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 39 investors sold PLCE shares while 41 reduced holdings. 49 funds opened positions while 72 raised stakes. 19.93 million shares or 10.00% more from 18.12 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 75 are owned by Ftb Advisors. United Service Automobile Association holds 2,520 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Etrade Cap Limited Liability reported 0.01% stake. 10,181 were reported by Gotham Asset Mngmt Lc. Wells Fargo & Mn invested in 68,947 shares. Pennsylvania-based Federated Invsts Inc Pa has invested 0% in The Children's Place, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLCE). Copper Rock Prtn Lc stated it has 104,758 shares. Amer Intll Gp holds 0% or 11,936 shares in its portfolio. Park West Asset Limited Co has invested 0.47% in The Children's Place, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLCE). Pnc Fin Service Grp Inc stated it has 0% of its portfolio in The Children's Place, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLCE). Plante Moran Advsr Ltd Liability Co has 100 shares. Westwood Hldg Grp Incorporated invested 0.47% in The Children's Place, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLCE). Northern Tru Corp invested in 302,350 shares. Tiverton Asset Mngmt Limited holds 0.13% of its portfolio in The Children's Place, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLCE) for 30,340 shares. Stone Ridge Asset Mgmt Ltd invested in 0.02% or 4,258 shares.

More notable recent The Children's Place, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLCE) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “American Eagle Down 22% in 3 Months: Is a Turnaround Likely? – Nasdaq” on July 01, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Bear of the Day: Gap Inc. (GPS) – Nasdaq” published on July 05, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Abercrombie to Boost Customer Experience With Klarna Deal – Nasdaq” on July 02, 2019. More interesting news about The Children's Place, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLCE) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “What Kind Of Share Price Volatility Should You Expect For The Children’s Place, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLCE)? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 19, 2019 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “3 Top Dividend Stocks to Buy in July – The Motley Fool” with publication date: July 07, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.84 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.02, from 0.86 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 57 investors sold JNJ shares while 837 reduced holdings. 129 funds opened positions while 620 raised stakes. 1.84 billion shares or 2.89% more from 1.79 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Greystone Managed Invests Inc holds 23,576 shares. Karpas Strategies Ltd reported 137,170 shares. Grassi Investment Mgmt owns 68,523 shares for 1.42% of their portfolio. The Maryland-based Fulton Breakefield Broenniman Ltd Liability Company has invested 2.61% in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Jfs Wealth Advsr Ltd Com owns 20,444 shares. Mechanics Savings Bank Department owns 82,672 shares for 2.63% of their portfolio. Lederer & Assoc Investment Counsel Ca has invested 2.57% of its portfolio in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Wealthcare Capital Mgmt owns 0.02% invested in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) for 969 shares. Beach Inv Mgmt Limited has invested 4.42% of its portfolio in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). 124,174 were reported by Carlson Capital L P. Evermay Wealth Management Lc invested 0.51% of its portfolio in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Security Natl owns 1.7% invested in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) for 37,927 shares. Monetary Mngmt Gp reported 21,075 shares. Trexquant Invest Lp accumulated 28,777 shares. Lazard Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability Corp reported 1.53% of its portfolio in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ).

Since June 11, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 selling transactions for $419,040 activity.

More notable recent Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Should You Be Holding Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)? – Yahoo Finance” on June 07, 2019, also 247Wallst.com with their article: “5 Medtech Companies May Be Winning at Johnson & Johnsonâ€™s Expense – 24/7 Wall St.” published on July 18, 2019, Investorplace.com published: “Dow Jones Today: Earnings Disappointments – Investorplace.com” on July 16, 2019. More interesting news about Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “Social Media Earnings: Facebook And Twitter Prepare To Share – Benzinga” published on July 23, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “Johnson & Johnson Wins New Trial In Talc Case – Benzinga” with publication date: July 10, 2019.

Pitcairn Company, which manages about $920.88M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Bb&T Corp (NYSE:BBT) by 8,323 shares to 16,096 shares, valued at $749,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Western Alliance Bancorp (NYSE:WAL) by 9,634 shares in the quarter, for a total of 15,227 shares, and has risen its stake in Autozone Inc (NYSE:AZO).