Childrens Pl (PLCE) Shareholder Alpine Woods Capital Investors Upped Holding; Wright Investors Service Has Decreased American Express Co (AXP) Holding by $499,329; Share Value Rose

Wright Investors Service Inc decreased its stake in American Express Co (AXP) by 7.82% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wright Investors Service Inc sold 4,581 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.28% . The institutional investor held 54,021 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.90M, down from 58,602 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wright Investors Service Inc who had been investing in American Express Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $104.68 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.70% or $0.88 during the last trading session, reaching $126.17. About 2.08 million shares traded. American Express Company (NYSE:AXP) has risen 23.32% since August 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.32% the S&P500. Some Historical AXP News: 26/04/2018 – American Express Co Bond Trading 2x Average; Clients Net Sellers; 15/03/2018 – AMERICAN EXPRESS-U.S.SMALL BUSINESS CARD MEMBER LOANS NET WRITE-OFF RATE-PRINCIPAL ONLY 1.7 PCT AT FEB END VS 1.4 PCT AT JAN END; 18/04/2018 – AMERICAN EXPRESS 1Q EPS $1.86; 15/03/2018 – AMERICAN EXPRESS-USCS CARD MEMBER LOANS 30 DAYS PAST DUE LOANS AS A % OF TOTAL 1.4 PCT AT FEB END VS 1.4 PCT AT JAN END; 14/03/2018 – Fitch to Rate American Express Credit Account Master Trust, Series 2018-1; Presale Issued; 15/05/2018 – AMERICAN EXPRESS-U.S.SMALL BUSINESS CARD MEMBER LOANS 30 DAYS PAST DUE LOANS AS A%OF TOTAL 1.2 PCT AT APRIL END VS 1.3 PCT AT MARCH END; 21/03/2018 – AmEx Hires Standard Chartered’s Marrs to Lead Commercial Unit; 13/03/2018 – American Express Company Elects Christopher D. Young to Board of Directors; 18/04/2018 – After-hours buzz: AXP, SNBR, AA & more; 16/05/2018 – American Express Co at AllianceBernstein Conference May 31

Alpine Woods Capital Investors Llc increased its stake in Childrens Pl Inc (PLCE) by 47.99% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Alpine Woods Capital Investors Llc bought 4,895 shares as the company’s stock declined 13.60% . The institutional investor held 15,095 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.47 million, up from 10,200 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Alpine Woods Capital Investors Llc who had been investing in Childrens Pl Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.32 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 4.02% or $3.49 during the last trading session, reaching $83.35. About 551,257 shares traded. The Children's Place, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLCE) has declined 19.15% since August 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.15% the S&P500. Some Historical PLCE News: 17/05/2018 – Children’s Place Sees 2Q EPS 51c-EPS 61c; 20/03/2018 – CHILDRENS PLACE INC – SEES $125 MLN ACCELERATED SHARE REPURCHASE PROGRAM IN 2018; 20/03/2018 – THE CHILDRENS PLACE INC – SIGNED EXCLUSIVE LICENSE AGREEMENT FOR GREATER CHINA MARKET, WITH ZHEJIANG SEMIR GARMENT CO. LTD, PARENT OF BALABALA; 13/03/2018 The Children’s Place to Webcast Review of Fourth Quarter and Fiscal Year 2017 Financial Results; 20/03/2018 – CHILDRENS PLACE INC – DURING 2018 TO 2020 PERIOD, EXPECT CAPEX TO BE IN $75 MLN TO $85 MLN RANGE ANNUALLY; 17/05/2018 – CHILDRENS PLACE INC PLCE.O FY SHR VIEW $8.16, REV VIEW $1.91 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 20/03/2018 – Children’s Place 4Q Loss/Shr 57c; 23/05/2018 – Report: Exploring Fundamental Drivers Behind StoneMor Partners, Carvana, Children’s Place, Orchids Paper Products, Aerojet Rock; 20/03/2018 – Children’s Place Increases Authorized Stk Repurchases by $250M; 20/03/2018 – CHILDRENS PLACE INC – ANNOUNCES $125 MLN ACCELERATED SHARE REPURCHASE PROGRAM

Investors sentiment increased to 1.51 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.68, from 0.83 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 39 investors sold PLCE shares while 41 reduced holdings. 49 funds opened positions while 72 raised stakes. 19.93 million shares or 10.00% more from 18.12 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Mason Street Advsrs stated it has 5,201 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. 22 were accumulated by Pathstone Family Office Limited Liability Co. 15,912 were reported by Sg Americas Limited Liability Company. The New York-based Davidson Kempner Cap Mgmt LP has invested 0.37% in The Children's Place, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLCE). Ny State Teachers Retirement owns 35,202 shares. 103,865 were reported by Citadel Limited Liability Co. Shellback Cap Lp stated it has 20,800 shares. Strs Ohio holds 0.01% in The Children's Place, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLCE) or 33,000 shares. Moreover, Smithfield Com has 0% invested in The Children's Place, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLCE). Moreover, Daruma Capital Management Limited Com has 3.26% invested in The Children's Place, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLCE) for 294,810 shares. Yorktown Mngmt Inc accumulated 5,431 shares or 0.17% of the stock. 6,272 were reported by Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund. Principal Fin Gru Inc has invested 0.01% in The Children's Place, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLCE). Tiverton Asset Mngmt Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 30,340 shares. Vanguard Inc, Pennsylvania-based fund reported 1.64 million shares.

Alpine Woods Capital Investors Llc, which manages about $4.50 billion and $459.04 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Northrop Grumman Corp (NYSE:NOC) by 1,500 shares to 2,527 shares, valued at $681,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Mohawk Inds Inc (NYSE:MHK) by 2,600 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 7,000 shares, and cut its stake in Twilio Inc.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.96 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.07, from 0.89 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 39 investors sold AXP shares while 438 reduced holdings. 130 funds opened positions while 328 raised stakes. 680.70 million shares or 2.14% less from 695.57 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Markston Int Limited Com holds 1.8% or 140,908 shares. Philadelphia reported 0.15% of its portfolio in American Express Company (NYSE:AXP). Savings Bank Of Hawaii holds 9,893 shares or 0.08% of its portfolio. Wesbanco Savings Bank accumulated 7,338 shares. Parthenon Ltd Liability Company has invested 1.33% in American Express Company (NYSE:AXP). Tru Of Vermont accumulated 17,038 shares. Utah Retirement holds 0.27% or 124,801 shares. Check Mngmt Ca owns 542,250 shares or 3.14% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Avalon Limited Co has 0.48% invested in American Express Company (NYSE:AXP). Westchester Capital Management holds 0.02% in American Express Company (NYSE:AXP) or 500 shares. Pioneer Tru State Bank N A Or has invested 0.14% of its portfolio in American Express Company (NYSE:AXP). Moreover, Proffitt Goodson Inc has 0% invested in American Express Company (NYSE:AXP). Navellier & Incorporated owns 2,932 shares for 0.05% of their portfolio. Lowe Brockenbrough Communication reported 0.19% of its portfolio in American Express Company (NYSE:AXP). Arcadia Mi accumulated 0.42% or 13,411 shares.

Wright Investors Service Inc, which manages about $1.36B and $247.47 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Chevron Corp New (NYSE:CVX) by 6,645 shares to 16,536 shares, valued at $2.04M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Eaton Corp Plc (NYSE:ETN) by 5,384 shares in the quarter, for a total of 15,190 shares, and has risen its stake in International Business Machs (NYSE:IBM).

Analysts await American Express Company (NYSE:AXP) to report earnings on October, 17. They expect $2.08 earnings per share, up 10.64% or $0.20 from last year’s $1.88 per share. AXP’s profit will be $1.73 billion for 15.16 P/E if the $2.08 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.07 actual earnings per share reported by American Express Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.48% EPS growth.

