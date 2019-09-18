Childrens Pl (PLCE) Holder Westwood Holdings Group Lowered Stake as Market Value Declined; As Sprint (Put) (S) Share Value Rose, Shareholder Apollo Management Holdings LP Has Cut by $9.00 Million Its Stake

Apollo Management Holdings Lp decreased its stake in Sprint Corporation (Put) (S) by 50% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Apollo Management Holdings Lp sold 1.50M shares as the company’s stock rose 31.83% . The institutional investor held 1.50M shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $9.86M, down from 3.00 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Apollo Management Holdings Lp who had been investing in Sprint Corporation (Put) for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $27.75 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.88% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $6.78. About 9.40M shares traded. Sprint Corporation (NYSE:S) has risen 33.52% since September 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 33.52% the S&P500. Some Historical S News: 21/05/2018 – Founder and Former CEO of Boost Mobile USA Raises Concerns that Prepaid Customers are Being Forgotten in Sprint/T-Mobile Merger Plan; 27/04/2018 – MacDailyNews: T-Mobile and Sprint are finalizing merger terms; 30/04/2018 – T-Mobile, Sprint Bonds Are Most-active In High-yield Market On Merger News — MarketWatch; 27/05/2018 – As Ireland Joins Europe’s Sprint From Catholic Fold, Francis Looks South; 24/05/2018 – Sprint Magic Box Continues its Winning Streak; Brings Home Two More Awards; 14/05/2018 – COOLPAD IN TALKS TO SELL PHONES THROUGH VERIZON, SPRINT, AT&T; 30/04/2018 – T-Mobile CEO Legere on Deal to Buy Sprint (Video); 26/04/2018 – Yahoo! UK: Exclusive – T-Mobile, Sprint make progress in talks, aim for deal next week; 29/04/2018 – Moody’s Places Sprint’s Ratings On Review For Upgrade Following T-Mobile’s Announcement To Merge With Sprint; 01/05/2018 – On a call with investors T-Mobile COO Mike Sievert said the proposed merger with Sprint will open the door to quadruple play bundling

Westwood Holdings Group Inc decreased its stake in Childrens Pl Inc (PLCE) by 4.34% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Westwood Holdings Group Inc sold 20,361 shares as the company’s stock declined 13.60% . The institutional investor held 448,885 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $42.82M, down from 469,246 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc who had been investing in Childrens Pl Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.30 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.84% or $1.57 during the last trading session, reaching $83.54. About 544,391 shares traded. The Children's Place, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLCE) has declined 19.15% since September 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.15% the S&P500. Some Historical PLCE News: 20/03/2018 – The Children’s Place Might Better Off With a Bigger Dividend, Fewer Buybacks — Barron’s Blog; 17/05/2018 – Children’s Place Sees 2Q EPS 51c-EPS 61c; 20/03/2018 – CHILDRENS PLACE INC – SEES $125 MLN ACCELERATED SHARE REPURCHASE PROGRAM IN 2018; 20/03/2018 – CHILDRENS PLACE INC – ANNOUNCES A 25% INCREASE IN ITS QUARTERLY DIVIDEND; 20/03/2018 – CHILDRENS PLACE INC PLCE.O SEES FY 2018 SHR $7.95 TO $8.20; 20/03/2018 – CHILDRENS PLACE INC – BOARD DECLARED A QUARTERLY CASH DIVIDEND OF $0.50 PER SHARE; 17/05/2018 – Children’s Place Backs FY Adj EPS $7.95-Adj EPS $8.20; 17/05/2018 – CHILDRENS PLACE INC PLCE.O FY SHR VIEW $8.16, REV VIEW $1.91 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 17/05/2018 – Children’s Place 1Q Net $31.5M; 17/05/2018 – Children’s Place 1Q Adj EPS $1.87

Park West Asset Mgmt Limited has 0.5% invested in The Children's Place, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLCE).

Analysts await The Children's Place, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLCE) to report earnings on December, 5. They expect $3.03 earnings per share, down 1.30% or $0.04 from last year’s $3.07 per share. PLCE’s profit will be $47.19 million for 6.89 P/E if the $3.03 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.19 actual earnings per share reported by The Children's Place, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 1,494.74% EPS growth.

Westwood Holdings Group Inc, which manages about $9.18B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Catchmark Timber Trust Inc (NYSE:CTT) by 30,625 shares to 33,325 shares, valued at $348,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Vanguard Intl Equity Index F (VWO) by 7,961 shares in the quarter, for a total of 330,423 shares, and has risen its stake in Callon Petroleum Co (NYSE:CPE).

Nomura accumulated 2.18 million shares. Highvista Strategies Limited Liability Corporation holds 2.22% of its portfolio in Sprint Corporation (NYSE:S) for 661,157 shares.

Analysts await Sprint Corporation (NYSE:S) to report earnings on October, 30. They expect $-0.02 EPS, down 140.00% or $0.07 from last year’s $0.05 per share. After $-0.03 actual EPS reported by Sprint Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -33.33% EPS growth.