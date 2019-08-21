Childrens Pl (PLCE) Holder Wellington Management Group Llp Increased Its Holding; Taylor Asset Management Increases Position in Toronto Dominion Bk Ont (TD)

Taylor Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Toronto Dominion Bk Ont (TD) by 27.79% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Taylor Asset Management Inc bought 65,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.16% . The hedge fund held 298,900 shares of the commercial banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $16.22M, up from 233,900 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Taylor Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Toronto Dominion Bk Ont for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $100.04 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.64% or $0.35 during the last trading session, reaching $54.49. About 469,569 shares traded. The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) has declined 0.92% since August 21, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.92% the S&P500. Some Historical TD News: 22/05/2018 – Walter E. Smithe Furniture & Design Selects TD Bank as New Financing Partner; 24/05/2018 – TORONTO-DOMINION BANK – COMMON EQUITY TIER 1 CAPITAL RATIO AT QTR-END ON A BASEL lll FULLY PHASED-IN BASIS WAS 11.8%; 25/05/2018 – TORONTO-DOMINION BANK TD.TO : ALL FIGURES IN C$; 15/04/2018 – Stealthy Cyber: Cybersecurity Incidents Plague U.S. Finance Operations, According to TD Bank Survey -; 27/03/2018 – TD BANK’S BRACA ENDS EVENT IN MONTREAL; 05/03/2018 – TD BANK GROUP ANNOUNCES INCREASE TO NVCC PREFERRED SHARE ISSUE; 24/05/2018 – Toronto-Dominion 2Q U.S. Retail Net C$979M, up 16%; 05/03/2018 – TD BANK GROUP REPORTS BOOST TO NVCC PFD SHARE ISSUE; 05/03/2018 PRICED: TD BANK EU1.25B 1/2023 COVERED MS -5; 06/03/2018 – OrangeCo BizJrnl: AutoGravity Signs TD Bank

Wellington Management Group Llp increased its stake in Childrens Pl Inc (PLCE) by 15.77% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wellington Management Group Llp bought 111,120 shares as the company’s stock declined 13.60% . The institutional investor held 815,664 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $79.35 million, up from 704,544 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wellington Management Group Llp who had been investing in Childrens Pl Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.17B market cap company. The stock decreased 5.38% or $4.2 during the last trading session, reaching $73.81. About 4.53M shares traded or 626.03% up from the average. The Children's Place, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLCE) has declined 19.15% since August 21, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.15% the S&P500. Some Historical PLCE News: 17/05/2018 – The Children’s Place Continues Capital Return Program, Declares Quarterly Dividend; 20/03/2018 – Children’s Place Increases Authorized Stk Repurchases by $250M; 20/03/2018 – The Children’s Place Announces License Agreement With China’s Zhejiang Semir Garment Co. Ltd; 17/05/2018 – Children’s Place Sees FY Comparable Retail Sales Up 3.5%-4.5%; 20/03/2018 – CHILDRENS PLACE INC – BOARD DECLARED A QUARTERLY CASH DIVIDEND OF $0.50 PER SHARE; 20/03/2018 – The Children’s Place Expands Capital Return Program; 20/03/2018 – CHILDRENS PLACE INC – DURING 2018 TO 2020 PERIOD, EXPECT CAPEX TO BE IN $75 MLN TO $85 MLN RANGE ANNUALLY; 20/03/2018 – CHILDRENS PLACE INC PLCE.O SEES FY 2018 SHR $7.95 TO $8.20; 20/03/2018 – The Children’s Place Might Better Off With a Bigger Dividend, Fewer Buybacks — Barron’s Blog; 10/05/2018 – The Children’s Place to Webcast Review of First Quarter 2018 Financial Results

Taylor Asset Management Inc, which manages about $153.55 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Mdc Partners Inc (NASDAQ:MDCA) by 619,460 shares to 257,631 shares, valued at $580,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Forterra Inc by 112,309 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 241,149 shares, and cut its stake in Allstate Corp (NYSE:ALL).

More notable recent The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) news were published by: Fool.ca which released: “Warren Buffett Is Loading Up on American Banks: Here’s a TSX Index Stock That Mirrors His Moves – The Motley Fool Canada” on August 06, 2019, also Fool.ca with their article: “Better Buy: Toronto-Dominion Bank (TSX:TD) vs. Canadian Western Bank (TSX:CWB) – The Motley Fool Canada” published on August 11, 2019, Fool.ca published: “TD Bank (TSX:TD) vs Bank of America (NYSE:BAC): Which Is the Better Buy? – The Motley Fool Canada” on July 23, 2019. More interesting news about The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) were released by: Fool.ca and their article: “3 Things Investors Should Look for When TD Bank (TSX:TD) Releases Earnings Next Month – The Motley Fool Canada” published on July 28, 2019 as well as Fool.ca‘s news article titled: “Which Stock Should You Buy: TD Bank (TSX:TD) or RBC (TSX:RY)? – The Motley Fool Canada” with publication date: August 21, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.51 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.68, from 0.83 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 39 investors sold PLCE shares while 41 reduced holdings. 49 funds opened positions while 72 raised stakes. 19.93 million shares or 10.00% more from 18.12 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Alliancebernstein Lp has 0% invested in The Children's Place, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLCE). Natl Bank Of Montreal Can holds 0% or 6,517 shares. Morgan Stanley reported 14,563 shares. 20 were reported by Parkside Retail Bank. Segall Bryant & Hamill Lc accumulated 0.38% or 254,806 shares. Federated Invsts Pa reported 0% of its portfolio in The Children's Place, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLCE). Renaissance Ltd Llc has invested 0.02% of its portfolio in The Children's Place, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLCE). Quantitative Invest Limited Com accumulated 25,100 shares or 0.14% of the stock. New York State Teachers Retirement has invested 0.01% in The Children's Place, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLCE). Swiss Commercial Bank holds 0% or 29,800 shares in its portfolio. Northern Tru Corp owns 302,350 shares. State Of Wisconsin Invest Board has 106,350 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. New York-based Citigroup Inc has invested 0% in The Children's Place, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLCE). 137,500 were accumulated by Davidson Kempner Capital Mngmt L P. State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue has invested 0.01% in The Children's Place, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLCE).