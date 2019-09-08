Chieftain Capital Management Position in Hca Healthcare (HCA) Has Trimmed as Stock Rose; Advisory Alpha Holds Position in Apple (AAPL)

Chieftain Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Hca Healthcare Inc (HCA) by 99.59% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Chieftain Capital Management Inc sold 729,428 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.59% . The hedge fund held 3,006 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $392,000, down from 732,434 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Chieftain Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Hca Healthcare Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $41.60 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.49% or $1.85 during the last trading session, reaching $126.1. About 1.44 million shares traded. HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) has risen 7.63% since September 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.63% the S&P500.

Advisory Alpha Llc increased its stake in Apple Inc (AAPL) by 25.05% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Advisory Alpha Llc bought 1,887 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.20% . The institutional investor held 9,420 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.89B, up from 7,533 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Advisory Alpha Llc who had been investing in Apple Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $943.25 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.01% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $213.26. About 17.67 million shares traded. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 12.18% since September 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.18% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 12/03/2018 – CORRECT: APPLE’S CUE SUGGESTS CO. WON’T BUY NETFLIX; 15/05/2018 – GREENLIGHT CAPITAL INC – CHANGE IN HOLDINGS ARE AS OF MARCH 31, 2018 AND COMPARED WITH THE PREVIOUS QUARTER ENDED AS OF DEC 31, 2017; 01/04/2018 – Teachers weigh in on Apple’s push for more iPads in school. Via @verge:; 27/03/2018 – APPLE: NEW IPAD COSTS $299 FOR SCHOOLS, $329 FOR END USERS; 01/05/2018 – Puget Sound Business Journal: At Two Union, Regus is moving out to make way for a growing Apple, sources tell @MarcStilesPSBJ:; 23/05/2018 – Apple Avoids Amazon’s Beauty Contest, Searches Secretly for New Campus; 07/03/2018 – Apple’s Push to Clean Up Supply Chain Gained Momentum in 2017; 25/04/2018 – Apple CEO Tim Cook is on Capitol Hill for meetings, including one at the White House; 24/03/2018 – China warns U.S. it will defend own trade interests; 27/03/2018 – APPLE LAUNCHES NEW IPAD GEARED TOWARD EDUCATION

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.96 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.01, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 79 investors sold AAPL shares while 847 reduced holdings. 150 funds opened positions while 735 raised stakes. 2.60 billion shares or 8.28% less from 2.83 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Davis owns 13,559 shares for 1.51% of their portfolio. Utd Secs (D B A Uas Asset Management) has invested 10.42% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Brown Capital Mngmt Limited Liability Company holds 0.05% or 26,503 shares in its portfolio. Wealthcare Management holds 0.05% or 1,677 shares in its portfolio. Northwest Invest Counselors Ltd stated it has 1.67% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Connecticut-based Ellington Management Gru Lc has invested 0.73% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Ameriprise has invested 1.79% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Cullinan Associate Incorporated reported 2.46% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Trexquant Inv Limited Partnership owns 57,681 shares. Piedmont Inv Advsrs invested in 4.47% or 580,196 shares. Charles Schwab Inv Advisory holds 1.01M shares. The Massachusetts-based Highvista Strategies Ltd Liability Com has invested 0.46% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Capital Interest Invsts holds 6.81 million shares. First Interstate Retail Bank invested in 3.1% or 73,237 shares. Marco Investment Lc holds 3.93% or 111,518 shares in its portfolio.

Advisory Alpha Llc, which manages about $200.07 million and $276.20 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in First Tr Exchange Traded Fd (FXL) by 1,544 shares to 42,191 shares, valued at $2.78B in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Peoples Utd Finl Inc (NASDAQ:PBCT) by 250 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 10,290 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Tr (AOR).

Since August 6, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 insider sales for $31,024 activity.