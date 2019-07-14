Chieftain Capital Management Has Trimmed Position in Hca Healthcare (HCA) by $94.83 Million; Altria (MO) Shareholder Keystone Financial Planning Has Upped Holding

Keystone Financial Planning Inc increased its stake in Altria (MO) by 8.15% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Keystone Financial Planning Inc bought 7,103 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.39% with the market. The institutional investor held 94,263 shares of the farming and seeds and milling company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.41 million, up from 87,160 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Keystone Financial Planning Inc who had been investing in Altria for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $92.61B market cap company. The stock increased 0.49% or $0.24 during the last trading session, reaching $49.5. About 5.80 million shares traded. Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) has declined 5.25% since July 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.68% the S&P500. Some Historical MO News: 26/04/2018 – Altria: Sees Full Yr Adjusted Diluted EPS Growth 15% to 19%; 26/04/2018 – Altria Sees FY Adj EPS $3.90-Adj EPS $4.03; 26/04/2018 – Altria’s Pricier Cigarettes Help Offset Continuing Volume Drop; 09/04/2018 – Fitch: Altria Ratings Apply to About $14 Billion of Total Outstanding Debt at End of 2017; 22/05/2018 – ALTRIA FORMS 2 DIVISIONS: CORE TOBACCO, INNOVATIVE TOBACCO PDTS; 15/05/2018 – Valinor Adds VICI Properties Inc., Exits Altria: 13F; 26/04/2018 – Altria Earnings Beat Even As Cigarette Sales Decline Further — MarketWatch; 09/04/2018 – Fitch Sees Altria as Well-Positioned Through Its Licensing Agreement With Philip Morris; 17/05/2018 – ALTRIA GROUP INC – DECLARES REGULAR QUARTERLY DIVIDEND OF $0.70 PER SHARE; 29/05/2018 – Altria, Reynolds, Lorillard, and Philip Morris Ordered to Issue Corrective Statements on Nicotine Addiction; 22nd Century’s

Chieftain Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Hca Healthcare Inc (HCA) by 99.59% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Chieftain Capital Management Inc sold 729,428 shares as the company’s stock declined 12.57% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 3,006 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $392,000, down from 732,434 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Chieftain Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Hca Healthcare Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $48.44 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.06% or $2.86 during the last trading session, reaching $141.51. About 1.20M shares traded. HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) has risen 21.03% since July 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.60% the S&P500. Some Historical HCA News: 21/03/2018 – HCA Healthcare: Current Far West Division Pres Bryan Rogers to Retire; 17/05/2018 – HCA Healthcare’s Gulf Coast Division’s Nations, Kimmel Named HBJ Healthcare Heroes; 14/03/2018 – Fitch Assigns ‘BB+’/’RR1’ Ratings to HCA Inc.’s Term Loans; 20/03/2018 – Ravi Chari Appointed President of HCA’s West Florida Division; 01/05/2018 – HCA Healthcare 1Q Rev $11.42B; 21/05/2018 – CNBC: HCA and KKR team up for Envision bid; 17/05/2018 – HCA Healthcare’s Gulf Coast Division’s Nations, Kimmel Named HBJ Healthcare Heroes; 01/05/2018 – HCA HEALTHCARE 1Q ADJ EBITDA $2.12B, EST. $2.10B; 08/05/2018 – HCA Healthcare at Deutsche Bank Health Care Conference Tomorrow; 01/05/2018 – HCA Healthcare Sees 2018 EPS $8.50-EPS $9

Since February 21, 2019, it had 2 buys, and 0 sales for $122,481 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.96 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.20, from 0.76 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 59 investors sold MO shares while 485 reduced holdings. 145 funds opened positions while 378 raised stakes. 1.18 billion shares or 1.61% less from 1.19 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Broderick Brian C invested in 3,746 shares. Smithfield Tru Communications holds 3,713 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Moreover, Guardian Capital Ltd Partnership has 0.01% invested in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) for 7,532 shares. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc owns 303,149 shares. Td Asset has 0.1% invested in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) for 1.09M shares. Alpha Cubed Invs Lc holds 11,339 shares or 0.08% of its portfolio. Lpl Finance Limited Liability Corporation owns 0.17% invested in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) for 1.31 million shares. Linscomb & Williams Incorporated has invested 0.06% in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO). Naples Glob Advisors Lc owns 26,253 shares. Hilltop Holding Incorporated holds 30,188 shares or 0.37% of its portfolio. Dean Assoc Ltd Liability Co holds 0.34% in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) or 41,223 shares. Pennsylvania-based Staley Capital Advisers Inc has invested 0.06% in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO). Thomasville Savings Bank reported 20,754 shares or 0.22% of all its holdings. London Comm Of Virginia holds 2.2% in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) or 4.48M shares. Cim Invest Mangement reported 8,592 shares.

Since January 29, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 13 insider sales for $28.14 million activity. Another trade for 200 shares valued at $27,896 was sold by Whalen Kathleen M. Morrow J William sold $36,979 worth of stock. On Thursday, February 7 CAMPBELL VICTOR L sold $3.90 million worth of HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) or 28,084 shares. $4.63M worth of HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) was sold by Foster Jon M. STEELE JOHN M sold $4.72 million worth of stock or 33,670 shares. $5.24 million worth of HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) was sold by RUTHERFORD BILL B.

Analysts await HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) to report earnings on July, 24. They expect $2.47 earnings per share, up 7.86% or $0.18 from last year’s $2.29 per share. HCA’s profit will be $845.50M for 14.32 P/E if the $2.47 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.97 actual earnings per share reported by HCA Healthcare, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -16.84% negative EPS growth.