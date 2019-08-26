Chieftain Capital Management Has Lowered Discovery (DISCK) Position by $116.03 Million; Market Valuation Declined; Brookside Capital Management Upped Its Voya Finl (VOYA) Stake by $22.26 Million as Valuation Rose

Brookside Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Voya Finl Inc (VOYA) by 180.53% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Brookside Capital Management Llc bought 454,246 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.14% . The hedge fund held 705,860 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $35.27 million, up from 251,614 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Brookside Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Voya Finl Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $7.02 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 3.24% or $1.64 during the last trading session, reaching $49.01. About 1.81 million shares traded or 40.65% up from the average. Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA) has risen 10.03% since August 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.03% the S&P500. Some Historical VOYA News: 15/03/2018 – Voya Equity Closed End Funds Declare Distributions; 11/05/2018 – Voya Financial To Acquire Pen-Cal Administrators; 16/05/2018 – Moody’s Assigns Definitive Ratings To Seven Classes Of Notes Issued By Voya Euro Clo I Designated Activity Company; 23/04/2018 – VOYA FINL: AUM OF COMPANY’S IM SEGMENT $222B AS OF MARCH 31; 08/03/2018 – S&PGR Asgns Voya CLO 2018-1 Ltd.’s Nts Prelim Rtgs; 23/04/2018 – VOYA FINANCIAL INC – AS OF MARCH 31, 2018, AUM OF COMPANY’S IM SEGMENT WAS $222 BLN – SEC FILING; 04/04/2018 – BofA Finance LLC Launches Offering of Cash-Settled Equity-Linked Notes Linked to the Common Stk of Voya Fincl, Inc. Due May 1, 2023; 11/05/2018 – VOYA FINANCIAL INC – PEN-CAL WILL BECOME PART OF VOYA’S RETIREMENT BUSINESS OPERATING UNIT; 01/05/2018 – VOYA FINL 1Q ADJ. OPER EPS $0.77, EST. 85C; 17/04/2018 – Voya Recognizes 100 Best W!se High Schools Teaching Personal Finance

Chieftain Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Discovery Inc (DISCK) by 99.6% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Chieftain Capital Management Inc sold 4.64 million shares as the company’s stock declined 2.15% . The hedge fund held 18,471 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $470,000, down from 4.66M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Chieftain Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Discovery Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $13.94 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 3.54% or $0.93 during the last trading session, reaching $25.33. About 2.86M shares traded. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCK) has risen 16.21% since August 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.21% the S&P500. Some Historical DISCK News: 08/03/2018 – Tech Jollof: Discovery and Scripps in merger talks: sources (Reuters) – Discovery Communications and Scripps Networks Intera; 12/03/2018 – DISCOVERY IS SAID TO PLAN MOVING HQ TO 230 PARK AVE. SOUTH: NYP; 05/03/2018 – DISCOVERY REPORTS EXCHANGE OFFER FOR SCRIPPS NOTES; 06/03/2018 – Discovery Communications Completes Acquisition Of Scripps Networks Interactive; Changes Company Name To Discovery, Inc; 05/03/2018 – DISCOVERY COMMUNICATIONS INC – EXCHANGE OFFERS WILL EXPIRE IMMEDIATELY FOLLOWING 11:59 P.M., NEW YORK CITY TIME, ON MARCH 30, 2018, UNLESS EXTENDED; 06/03/2018 – Discovery, HGTV and Food Network Prep for a Skinny TV Bundle as Merger Closes; 05/05/2018 – DJ Discovery Communications Inc Clas, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (DISCK); 20/03/2018 – PROSIEBENSAT 1 MEDIA SE PSMGn.DE SAYS PROSIEBENSAT.1 AND DISCOVERY COMMUNICATIONS STREAMING SERVICE COLLABORATES WITH EXTERNAL CHANNEL PARTNERS FOR FIRST TIME; 05/03/2018 – Discovery Commun Announces Exchange Offer and Consent Solicitation for Scripps Notes; 06/03/2018 – Correction to Discovery Skinny TV Bundle Story

Investors sentiment increased to 1.01 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.20, from 0.81 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 22 investors sold VOYA shares while 114 reduced holdings. 48 funds opened positions while 90 raised stakes. 145.15 million shares or 1.71% less from 147.67 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Strs Ohio reported 0% in Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA). Pzena Investment Management Limited stated it has 8.12 million shares or 2.21% of all its holdings. Toth Advisory, Virginia-based fund reported 1,560 shares. Bessemer Group owns 5 shares. River Mercantile Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability Partnership stated it has 0.71% in Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA). Rhumbline Advisers accumulated 126,116 shares. Proshare Advisors Limited stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA). Marshall Wace Llp reported 101,261 shares. Samlyn Ltd Liability Corporation has invested 3.91% in Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA). Wells Fargo And Mn owns 142,162 shares. Pinebridge Invs LP reported 0% of its portfolio in Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA). Smith Asset Management Gp Lp has 0.3% invested in Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA). Sg Americas Securities Limited Liability Corp, New York-based fund reported 9,042 shares. Earnest Ltd Llc holds 0% of its portfolio in Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA) for 77 shares. Savings Bank Of America Corporation De, North Carolina-based fund reported 818,698 shares.

Since February 28, 2019, it had 3 insider purchases, and 0 sales for $147,409 activity. $46,852 worth of Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA) was bought by GILLIS RUTH ANN M.

Brookside Capital Management Llc, which manages about $1.05B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Docusign Inc by 217,433 shares to 3.05 million shares, valued at $158.17 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Wex Inc (NYSE:WEX) by 46,080 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 143,327 shares, and cut its stake in General Dynamics Corp (NYSE:GD).

