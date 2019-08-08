Chieftain Capital Management Has Decreased Position in Cbs New (CBS) by $63.01 Million as Valuation Rose; Tuttle Tactical Management Has Raised Stake in Procter And Gamble Co (PG) by $1.53 Million as Stock Rose

Tuttle Tactical Management Llc increased its stake in Procter And Gamble Co (PG) by 66.19% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tuttle Tactical Management Llc bought 14,680 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.49% . The institutional investor held 36,859 shares of the package goods and cosmetics company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.84 million, up from 22,179 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tuttle Tactical Management Llc who had been investing in Procter And Gamble Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $299.39B market cap company. The stock increased 0.75% or $0.87 during the last trading session, reaching $116.39. About 881,725 shares traded. The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) has risen 47.18% since August 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 47.18% the S&P500.

Chieftain Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Cbs Corp New (CBS) by 99.56% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Chieftain Capital Management Inc sold 1.34M shares as the company’s stock rose 0.74% . The hedge fund held 5,948 shares of the broadcasting company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $283,000, down from 1.35 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Chieftain Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Cbs Corp New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $18.95 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.52% or $1.24 during the last trading session, reaching $50.42. About 458,768 shares traded. CBS Corporation (NYSE:CBS) has risen 0.45% since August 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.45% the S&P500. Some Historical CBS News: 05/03/2018 – Hollywood Reporter: Nickelodeon to launch SlimeFest Music Festival in the U.S; 10/05/2018 – CBS New York: JUST IN: Two NYPD officers that handled the call have been placed on modified duty. Sources tell CBS they failed; 17/05/2018 – Redstone Family’s Holding Company, National Amusements, Will Not Be Restricted From Making Changes at CBS; 02/04/2018 – CBS set to make below-market bid for Viacom; 06/04/2018 – CBS Doesn’t Want to Do a Viacom Deal, Says BTIG’s Greenfield (Video); 11/04/2018 – Atlanta CBS: Bank of America to stop lending to makers of assault-style weapons; 03/05/2018 – CBS Tops Sales Views on Subscriber Growth; 14/05/2018 – RT @CNBCnow: NEW: CBS & Viacom had agreed on share ratio for merger deal before lawsuit; 14/05/2018 – Redstones’ National Amusements Says It’s Outraged by CBS Lawsuit -Statement; 24/05/2018 – SCRIPPS HAS RENEWED AFFILIATION PACTS FOR ABC, CBS STATIONS IN

Tuttle Tactical Management Llc, which manages about $198.63 million and $497.74 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Jpmorgan Chase & Co (AMJ) by 29,689 shares to 146,995 shares, valued at $3.79 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Facebook Inc (NASDAQ:FB) by 9,210 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 20,342 shares, and cut its stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ).

Since February 11, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 8 selling transactions for $248.77 million activity. Francisco Ma. Fatima also sold $891,000 worth of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) shares. Posada Juan Fernando sold $294,750 worth of stock. Taylor David S sold $2.97M worth of stock. 20,000 shares were sold by Matthew Price, worth $1.98 million on Friday, February 15. Another trade for 22,264 shares valued at $2.20M was sold by Coombe Gary A.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.78 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.06, from 0.84 in 2018Q4.

