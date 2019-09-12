Chico's FAS, Inc. (CHS) Reaches $4.15 After 4.00% Up Move; Amkor Technology (AMKR)’s Sentiment Is 1.14

Amkor Technology Inc (AMKR) investors sentiment decreased to 1.14 in 2019 Q2. It’s down -0.02, from 1.16 in 2019Q1. The ratio dropped, as 75 funds increased or started new stock positions, while 66 reduced and sold stock positions in Amkor Technology Inc. The funds in our database now have: 91.50 million shares, up from 89.58 million shares in 2019Q1. Also, the number of funds holding Amkor Technology Inc in top ten stock positions was flat from 0 to 0 for the same number . Sold All: 23 Reduced: 43 Increased: 49 New Position: 26.

The stock of Chico's FAS, Inc. (NYSE:CHS) is a huge mover today! The stock increased 3.62% or $0.145 during the last trading session, reaching $4.145. About 1.73 million shares traded. Chico's FAS, Inc. (NYSE:CHS) has declined 64.12% since September 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 64.12% the S&P500. Some Historical CHS News: 08/05/2018 – Chico’s FAS’ Intimate Apparel Brand, Soma, Debuts on QVC; 21/03/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Chico Fire – 03/21/2018 09:18 AM; 16/04/2018 – DEEP ECO: Chico’s FAS May Benefit, Industry Sales Best in 22 Mos; 30/05/2018 – Chico’s FAS Sees FY18 Sales Down Mid-Single Digits; 08/03/2018 – Chico’s FAS Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 26/04/2018 – Sen. Manchin: Manchin Makes Good on Wager with Toomey – Delivers Chico’s Pepperoni Rolls; 23/03/2018 – Aben Resources Operator Eagle Plain’s Suspends Drilling Program at the Chico Gold Project, Saskatchewan; 05/03/2018 CHICO’S FAS INC CHS.N : INSTINET RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $11 FROM $10; 20/04/2018 – DJ Chico’s FAS Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CHS); 04/04/2018 – Forever Fierce Revolution Emboldened by Chico’s Campaign Launches YouTube Channel With “Chicy Blinders” VideoThe move comes after 9 months positive chart setup for the $488.59M company. It was reported on Sep, 12 by Barchart.com. We have $4.31 PT which if reached, will make NYSE:CHS worth $19.54M more.

Since June 13, 2019, it had 3 buys, and 0 insider sales for $158,083 activity. 28,700 shares valued at $100,298 were bought by Brooks Bonnie R. on Thursday, June 13. 14,000 Chico's FAS, Inc. (NYSE:CHS) shares with value of $50,645 were bought by TOFALLI KIMBERLY ROY. Baker Gregory S bought $7,140 worth of Chico's FAS, Inc. (NYSE:CHS) on Thursday, June 13.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.98 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.09, from 1.07 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 33 investors sold Chico's FAS, Inc. shares while 56 reduced holdings. 40 funds opened positions while 47 raised stakes. 105.28 million shares or 8.27% less from 114.77 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Aqr Cap Management Limited Com accumulated 123,147 shares. Goldman Sachs Group Inc invested in 0% or 803,160 shares. Mutual Of America Cap Mgmt Limited Liability Co has 4,265 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Moreover, Hsbc Public Ltd Co has 0% invested in Chico's FAS, Inc. (NYSE:CHS). 182,958 were reported by Arizona State Retirement Systems. Cubist Systematic Strategies Llc holds 0% or 31,792 shares in its portfolio. Prudential holds 0.01% or 1.18 million shares in its portfolio. Mirae Asset Global Invests Limited holds 0.04% or 1.91M shares in its portfolio. Gabelli Funds Lc has 0% invested in Chico's FAS, Inc. (NYSE:CHS) for 50,600 shares. Fifth Third Savings Bank, a Ohio-based fund reported 13,000 shares. Coatue Mgmt Ltd Liability Company owns 115,542 shares. Paloma Prns has 154,985 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Art Advsrs Limited Liability stated it has 0.08% of its portfolio in Chico's FAS, Inc. (NYSE:CHS). California Public Employees Retirement has invested 0% of its portfolio in Chico's FAS, Inc. (NYSE:CHS). Rafferty Asset Management Ltd Limited Liability Company has 41,500 shares.

Analysts await Chico's FAS, Inc. (NYSE:CHS) to report earnings on November, 27. They expect $-0.05 earnings per share, down 200.00% or $0.10 from last year’s $0.05 per share.

Among 2 analysts covering Chico’s FAS (NYSE:CHS), 0 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 0 are positive. Chico’s FAS has $4.5 highest and $300 lowest target. $3’s average target is -27.62% below currents $4.145 stock price. Chico’s FAS had 4 analyst reports since March 14, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The company was maintained on Thursday, August 29 by Telsey Advisory Group. Morgan Stanley maintained Chico's FAS, Inc. (NYSE:CHS) rating on Thursday, August 29. Morgan Stanley has “Equal-Weight” rating and $300 target. Morgan Stanley maintained Chico's FAS, Inc. (NYSE:CHS) on Thursday, March 14 with “Hold” rating.

ChicoÂ’s FAS, Inc. operates as an omni-channel specialty retailer of womenÂ’s private branded, casual-to-dressy clothing, intimates, and complementary accessories. The company has market cap of $488.59 million. The company's portfolio of brands consists of the ChicoÂ’s, White House Black Market , and Soma. It currently has negative earnings. The Chico's brand primarily sells private branded clothing focusing on women 45 and older.

Amkor Technology, Inc. provides outsourced semiconductor packaging and test services in the United States and internationally. The company has market cap of $2.22 billion. The firm offers turnkey packaging and test services, including semiconductor wafer bumps, wafer probes, wafer back-grinds, package design, packaging, and test and drop shipment services. It has a 44.05 P/E ratio. The Company’s packages employ wirebond, flip chip, and copper clip and other interconnect technologies.

Analysts await Amkor Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMKR) to report earnings on November, 4. They expect $0.07 EPS, down 70.83% or $0.17 from last year’s $0.24 per share. AMKR’s profit will be $16.78 million for 33.04 P/E if the $0.07 EPS becomes a reality. After $-0.04 actual EPS reported by Amkor Technology, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -275.00% EPS growth.

Matarin Capital Management Llc holds 0.82% of its portfolio in Amkor Technology, Inc. for 1.54 million shares. Zebra Capital Management Llc owns 123,528 shares or 0.48% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Alpha Windward Llc has 0.34% invested in the company for 64,380 shares. The Vermont-based Hanson & Doremus Investment Management has invested 0.26% in the stock. Denali Advisors Llc, a California-based fund reported 123,900 shares.

The stock increased 0.11% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $9.25. About 227,879 shares traded. Amkor Technology, Inc. (AMKR) has risen 2.67% since September 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.67% the S&P500. Some Historical AMKR News: 26/04/2018 – Amkor Technology Sees 2Q Loss/Shr 2c-EPS 10c; 16/04/2018 – Amkor Factories Receive Key Automotive Certification