Chico's FAS, Inc. (CHS) Reaches $3.23 After 7.00% Up Move; Profile of 5 Analysts Covering Galapagos NV (GLPG)

The stock of Chico's FAS, Inc. (NYSE:CHS) is a huge mover today! The stock increased 2.06% or $0.065 during the last trading session, reaching $3.225. About 999,179 shares traded. Chico's FAS, Inc. (NYSE:CHS) has declined 64.12% since August 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 64.12% the S&P500. Some Historical CHS News: 30/05/2018 – Chico’s FAS Sees FY18 Sales Down Mid-Single Digits; 20/04/2018 – DJ Chico’s FAS Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CHS); 30/05/2018 – CHICO’S FAS – FOR FY FISCAL 2018, ANTICIPATING MID-SINGLE DIGIT DECLINE IN NET SALES & LOW-TO-MID SINGLE DIGIT DECLINE IN CONSOLIDATED COMP SALES; 06/03/2018 – Chico’s FAS Announces National Partnership with Habitat for Humanity; 04/04/2018 – Forever Fierce Revolution Emboldened by Chico’s Campaign Launches YouTube Channel With “Chicy Blinders” Video; 30/04/2018 – Chico’s FAS to offer Chico’s Brand Apparel and Accessories on Amazon; 21/03/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Chico Fire – 03/21/2018 09:18 AM; 30/05/2018 – Chico’s FAS 1Q EPS 23c; 26/04/2018 – Sen. Manchin: Manchin Makes Good on Wager with Toomey – Delivers Chico’s Pepperoni Rolls; 04/04/2018 – Chico’s FAS Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: TechnicalsThe move comes after 5 months positive chart setup for the $380.37M company. It was reported on Aug, 30 by Barchart.com. We have $3.45 PT which if reached, will make NYSE:CHS worth $26.63M more.

Among 5 analysts covering Galapagos NV (NASDAQ:GLPG), 5 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Galapagos NV has $20900 highest and $130 lowest target. $160.40’s average target is -4.60% below currents $168.13 stock price. Galapagos NV had 8 analyst reports since March 26, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Stifel Nicolaus maintained it with “Buy” rating and $18800 target in Monday, July 15 report. Nomura maintained it with “Buy” rating and $20900 target in Monday, July 29 report. The stock of Galapagos NV (NASDAQ:GLPG) has “Overweight” rating given on Monday, April 29 by Morgan Stanley. The stock of Galapagos NV (NASDAQ:GLPG) has “Buy” rating given on Tuesday, March 26 by Cantor Fitzgerald. See Galapagos NV (NASDAQ:GLPG) latest ratings:

Investors sentiment increased to 1.07 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.17, from 0.9 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 29 investors sold Chico's FAS, Inc. shares while 56 reduced holdings. 35 funds opened positions while 56 raised stakes. 114.77 million shares or 4.68% less from 120.41 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Everence Capital Mgmt Incorporated accumulated 0.02% or 24,560 shares. Paloma Prtnrs Mngmt reported 24,470 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Td Asset stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Chico's FAS, Inc. (NYSE:CHS). Numerixs Incorporated owns 0.05% invested in Chico's FAS, Inc. (NYSE:CHS) for 82,600 shares. Landscape Capital Ltd Liability Corporation stated it has 0.34% in Chico's FAS, Inc. (NYSE:CHS). Tiaa Cref Investment Lc holds 0% in Chico's FAS, Inc. (NYSE:CHS) or 281,613 shares. Raymond James & Associates has invested 0% in Chico's FAS, Inc. (NYSE:CHS). Kennedy Capital Mgmt reported 931,003 shares. Js Cap Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 0.05% of its portfolio in Chico's FAS, Inc. (NYSE:CHS) for 50,800 shares. Charles Schwab Invest Mngmt accumulated 0% or 1.03M shares. Moreover, Quantitative Inv Mgmt Limited Liability Corporation has 0.05% invested in Chico's FAS, Inc. (NYSE:CHS). Renaissance Llc owns 6.29 million shares or 0.02% of their US portfolio. Lpl Fincl Lc invested 0% in Chico's FAS, Inc. (NYSE:CHS). Federated Inc Pa holds 0.01% or 488,146 shares. Metropolitan Life Co Ny holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Chico's FAS, Inc. (NYSE:CHS) for 36,971 shares.

Among 3 analysts covering Chico’s FAS (NYSE:CHS), 0 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 0 are positive. Chico’s FAS has $5 highest and $300 lowest target. $3.67’s average target is 13.80% above currents $3.225 stock price. Chico’s FAS had 5 analyst reports since March 11, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock has “Equal-Weight” rating by Morgan Stanley on Thursday, August 29. The firm has “Hold” rating given on Monday, March 11 by Nomura. On Thursday, March 14 the stock rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley with “Hold”. The rating was maintained by Telsey Advisory Group on Thursday, August 29 with “Market Perform”.

Since June 13, 2019, it had 3 insider buys, and 0 selling transactions for $158,083 activity. On Thursday, June 13 Brooks Bonnie R. bought $100,298 worth of Chico's FAS, Inc. (NYSE:CHS) or 28,700 shares. $50,645 worth of Chico's FAS, Inc. (NYSE:CHS) was bought by TOFALLI KIMBERLY ROY. Baker Gregory S bought $7,140 worth of Chico's FAS, Inc. (NYSE:CHS) on Thursday, June 13.

ChicoÂ’s FAS, Inc. operates as an omni-channel specialty retailer of womenÂ’s private branded, casual-to-dressy clothing, intimates, and complementary accessories. The company has market cap of $380.37 million. The company's portfolio of brands consists of the ChicoÂ’s, White House Black Market , and Soma. It currently has negative earnings. The Chico's brand primarily sells private branded clothing focusing on women 45 and older.

Analysts await Chico's FAS, Inc. (NYSE:CHS) to report earnings on September, 4. They expect $0.01 EPS, down 92.31% or $0.12 from last year’s $0.13 per share. CHS’s profit will be $1.18M for 80.63 P/E if the $0.01 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.05 actual EPS reported by Chico's FAS, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -80.00% negative EPS growth.

