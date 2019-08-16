Chico's FAS, Inc. (CHS) EPS Estimated At $0.01; Two Sigma Securities Upped Its Lam Research (Put) (LRCX) Position

Two Sigma Securities Llc increased Lam Research Corp (Put) (LRCX) stake by 26.86% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Two Sigma Securities Llc acquired 6,500 shares as Lam Research Corp (Put) (LRCX)’s stock rose 2.28%. The Two Sigma Securities Llc holds 30,700 shares with $5.50 million value, up from 24,200 last quarter. Lam Research Corp (Put) now has $28.73B valuation. The stock increased 0.22% or $0.43 during the last trading session, reaching $198.93. About 939,462 shares traded. Lam Research Corporation (NASDAQ:LRCX) has risen 11.06% since August 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.06% the S&P500. Some Historical LRCX News: 17/04/2018 – LAM RESEARCH – DEFERRED REVENUE AND DEFERRED PROFIT AT END OF MARCH 2018 QUARTER AT $1.1 BLN AND $749 MLN, RESPECTIVELY; 15/05/2018 – Pointstate Capital Buys New 1.1% Position in Lam Research; 17/04/2018 – LAM RESEARCH CORP LRCX.O QUARTERLY GAAP SHR $4.33; 06/03/2018 Lam Research Corporation Announces Capital Return Program; 17/04/2018 – The analysis identified several other names with similarly optimistic analyst expectations, including Caterpillar and three chipmakers: Advanced Micro Devices, Lam Research and Cypress Semiconductor; 27/03/2018 – LAM RESEARCH CORP LRCX.O : MIZUHO STARTS WITH BUY; TARGET PRICE $250; 17/04/2018 – LAM RESEARCH CORP – QTRLY DEFERRED REV BALANCE DOES NOT INCLUDE SHIPMENTS TO CUSTOMERS IN JAPAN; 17/04/2018 – Lam Research 3Q Adj EPS $4.79; 17/04/2018 – Lam Research Beats Revenue, EPS Expectations– Earnings Review; 27/03/2018 – Lam Research Corporation Announces March Quarter Financial Conference Call

Analysts expect Chico's FAS, Inc. (NYSE:CHS) to report $0.01 EPS on September, 4.They anticipate $0.12 EPS change or 92.31% from last quarter’s $0.13 EPS. CHS’s profit would be $1.18M giving it 70.75 P/E if the $0.01 EPS is correct. After having $0.05 EPS previously, Chico's FAS, Inc.’s analysts see -80.00% EPS growth. The stock decreased 5.03% or $0.15 during the last trading session, reaching $2.83. About 2.23 million shares traded. Chico's FAS, Inc. (NYSE:CHS) has declined 64.12% since August 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 64.12% the S&P500. Some Historical CHS News: 08/05/2018 – Chico’s FAS’ lntimate Apparel Brand, Soma, Debuts on QVC; 09/05/2018 – Selling its products on Amazon is driving traffic to Chico’s boutiques, said CEO and President Shelley Broader; 06/03/2018 – Chico’s FAS Announces National Partnership with Habitat for Humanity; 30/05/2018 – Chico’s FAS Sees FY18 Sales Down Mid-Single Digits; 16/04/2018 – DEEP ECO: Chico’s FAS May Benefit, Industry Sales Best in 22 Mos; 12/03/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – CHP – CHico – 03/12/2018 11:02 AM; 27/04/2018 – Chico’s FAS, Inc. Declares Cash Dividend of $0.085 Per Share; 23/03/2018 – Aben Resources Operator Eagle Plain’s Suspends Drilling Program at the Chico Gold Project, Saskatchewan; 30/04/2018 – Chico’s, Joining Nike and Sears, Turns to Amazon to Sell Its Products; 26/04/2018 – Sen. Manchin: Manchin Makes Good on Wager with Toomey – Delivers Chico’s Pepperoni Rolls

Investors sentiment increased to 1.07 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.17, from 0.9 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 29 investors sold Chico's FAS, Inc. shares while 56 reduced holdings. 35 funds opened positions while 56 raised stakes. 114.77 million shares or 4.68% less from 120.41 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Arrowstreet Partnership stated it has 2.77M shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. 32,033 are owned by Coatue Mgmt Limited Liability Company. Great West Life Assurance Can reported 171,979 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Moreover, Goldman Sachs Grp Inc has 0% invested in Chico's FAS, Inc. (NYSE:CHS) for 1.08M shares. Reilly Fincl Advsrs Lc reported 100 shares stake. 91,477 were accumulated by Hsbc Public Limited Co. Manufacturers Life The accumulated 84,304 shares or 0% of the stock. Ameritas Investment Partners owns 11,271 shares. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) invested in 7,084 shares. 115 were accumulated by First Manhattan Company. Gsa Cap Prns Ltd Liability Partnership, United Kingdom-based fund reported 100,664 shares. Benjamin F Edwards & reported 0% in Chico's FAS, Inc. (NYSE:CHS). 305,000 are owned by Hbk Limited Partnership. Jpmorgan Chase And Co holds 570,809 shares. Citigroup holds 132,100 shares.

Since June 13, 2019, it had 3 insider buys, and 0 selling transactions for $158,083 activity. 14,000 shares valued at $50,645 were bought by TOFALLI KIMBERLY ROY on Thursday, June 13. Baker Gregory S also bought $7,140 worth of Chico's FAS, Inc. (NYSE:CHS) on Thursday, June 13. 28,700 shares valued at $100,298 were bought by Brooks Bonnie R. on Thursday, June 13.

Chico's FAS, Inc. operates as an omni-channel specialty retailer of women's private branded, casual-to-dressy clothing, intimates, and complementary accessories. The company has market cap of $333.78 million. The company's portfolio of brands consists of the Chico's, White House Black Market , and Soma. It has a 43.54 P/E ratio. The Chico's brand primarily sells private branded clothing focusing on women 45 and older.

Among 2 analysts covering Chico’s FAS (NYSE:CHS), 0 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 0 are positive. Chico’s FAS has $5 highest and $4.5 lowest target. $4.75’s average target is 67.84% above currents $2.83 stock price. Chico’s FAS had 3 analyst reports since March 11, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. On Thursday, March 14 the stock rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley with “Hold”. The stock of Chico's FAS, Inc. (NYSE:CHS) has “Hold” rating given on Monday, March 11 by Nomura.

Among 8 analysts covering Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX), 4 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 4 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. Lam Research has $25200 highest and $180 lowest target. $217.25’s average target is 9.21% above currents $198.93 stock price. Lam Research had 14 analyst reports since February 22, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock has “Neutral” rating by DA Davidson on Monday, July 8. As per Thursday, April 25, the company rating was maintained by UBS. The rating was maintained by Deutsche Bank with “Hold” on Monday, February 25. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Monday, July 22 by Goldman Sachs. On Monday, April 22 the stock rating was upgraded by FBR Capital to “Buy”. The company was maintained on Thursday, April 25 by Deutsche Bank. KeyBanc Capital Markets maintained the stock with “Overweight” rating in Thursday, August 1 report. FBR Capital maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Thursday, April 25 report. The stock of Lam Research Corporation (NASDAQ:LRCX) earned “Buy” rating by Citigroup on Friday, March 15. The firm has “Overweight” rating by KeyBanc Capital Markets given on Thursday, April 25.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.84 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.09, from 0.75 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 56 investors sold LRCX shares while 255 reduced holdings. 86 funds opened positions while 175 raised stakes. 128.30 million shares or 12.41% less from 146.47 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Winch Advisory Serv Limited stated it has 0% in Lam Research Corporation (NASDAQ:LRCX). 4,117 were accumulated by Wright Service. Moreover, Guinness Atkinson Asset Mngmt Incorporated has 4.32% invested in Lam Research Corporation (NASDAQ:LRCX) for 32,200 shares. Thrivent For Lutherans has invested 0.05% in Lam Research Corporation (NASDAQ:LRCX). Amer Financial Bank owns 0.22% invested in Lam Research Corporation (NASDAQ:LRCX) for 3,885 shares. Alphamark Advsrs Llc reported 400 shares. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board owns 0.1% invested in Lam Research Corporation (NASDAQ:LRCX) for 12,893 shares. Guinness Asset Management Ltd reported 1.14% stake. Bank Pictet & Cie (Asia) Ltd stated it has 4,807 shares or 0.41% of all its holdings. Intrust State Bank Na holds 0.18% or 4,051 shares. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board holds 0.01% or 2,866 shares in its portfolio. State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue reported 0.07% of its portfolio in Lam Research Corporation (NASDAQ:LRCX). Moreover, Renaissance Technology Ltd Liability has 0.09% invested in Lam Research Corporation (NASDAQ:LRCX). Caisse De Depot Et Placement Du Quebec reported 14,407 shares. Valley National Advisers Inc holds 26 shares or 0% of its portfolio.

Two Sigma Securities Llc decreased Bank Amer Corp (Call) (NYSE:BAC) stake by 526,600 shares to 259,200 valued at $7.15 million in 2019Q1. It also reduced Dollar Tree Inc (Call) (NASDAQ:DLTR) stake by 3,800 shares and now owns 3,300 shares. Apple Inc (Call) (NASDAQ:AAPL) was reduced too.