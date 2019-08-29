Chico's FAS, Inc. (CHS) EPS Estimated At $0.01; Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co Decreased Its Pool Com (POOL) Stake

Analysts expect Chico's FAS, Inc. (NYSE:CHS) to report $0.01 EPS on September, 4.They anticipate $0.12 EPS change or 92.31% from last quarter’s $0.13 EPS. CHS’s profit would be $1.18M giving it 76.25 P/E if the $0.01 EPS is correct. After having $0.05 EPS previously, Chico's FAS, Inc.’s analysts see -80.00% EPS growth. The stock increased 21.03% or $0.53 during the last trading session, reaching $3.05. About 8.45M shares traded or 217.58% up from the average. Chico's FAS, Inc. (NYSE:CHS) has declined 64.12% since August 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 64.12% the S&P500. Some Historical CHS News: 12/03/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – CHP – CHico – 03/12/2018 11:02 AM; 26/04/2018 – Sen. Manchin: Manchin Makes Good on Wager with Toomey – Delivers Chico’s Pepperoni Rolls; 30/05/2018 – Chico’s FAS Sees FY18 Capex $60 Million to $70 Million; 23/03/2018 – Aben Resources Operator Eagle Plain’s Suspends Drilling Program at the Chico Gold Project, Saskatchewan; 15/05/2018 – Chico’s FAS May Benefit, Industry Sales Best in More Than 2 Yrs; 24/04/2018 – USGS: M 1.3 – 7km WSW of Chico, CA; 06/04/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – CHP – Chico – 04/06/2018 03:55 PM; 08/05/2018 – Chico’s FAS’ Intimate Apparel Brand, Soma, Debuts on QVC; 30/05/2018 – Chico’s FAS 1Q EPS 23c; 30/05/2018 – Chico’s FAS Sees FY18 Comparable Sales Down Low-to-Mid Single Digits

Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co Llc decreased Pool Corp Com (POOL) stake by 1.29% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co Llc sold 5,041 shares as Pool Corp Com (POOL)’s stock rose 4.28%. The Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co Llc holds 385,482 shares with $63.59 million value, down from 390,523 last quarter. Pool Corp Com now has $7.89B valuation. The stock decreased 0.09% or $0.18 during the last trading session, reaching $197.5. About 183,901 shares traded. Pool Corporation (NASDAQ:POOL) has risen 25.53% since August 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 25.53% the S&P500. Some Historical POOL News: 03/05/2018 – POOL CORP – BOARD AUTHORIZED ADDITIONAL $200.0 MLN UNDER EXISTING SHARE REPURCHASE PROGRAM; 19/04/2018 – POOL CORP POOL.O FY2018 SHR VIEW $5.51 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 03/05/2018 – Pool Corp Raises Quarterly Dividend 22% To 45 Cents A Share, Boosts Share Buyback Program — MarketWatch; 24/05/2018 – Pool Corp Presenting at KeyCorp Conference May 31; 19/04/2018 – POOL BOOSTS YR EPS VIEW TO INCLUDE ADDED TAX BENEFIT; 31/05/2018 – Pool Corporation to Participate in Citi’s 2018 Small & Mid Cap Conference; 03/05/2018 – POOL CORP – REPURCHASE AMOUNT ADDS TO $36.7 MLN REMAINING UNDER EXISTING AUTHORIZATION AS OF MAY 2, 2018; 13/03/2018 – Pool Corp at Company Marketing Hosted By Stephens Inc. Today; 19/04/2018 – POOL CORP SEES FY EPS $5.45 TO $5.70; 30/05/2018 – Pool Corp Presenting at KeyCorp Conference Tomorrow

Among 2 analysts covering Chico’s FAS (NYSE:CHS), 0 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 0 are positive. Chico’s FAS has $5 highest and $4.5 lowest target. $4.75’s average target is 55.74% above currents $3.05 stock price. Chico’s FAS had 3 analyst reports since March 11, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Nomura maintained Chico's FAS, Inc. (NYSE:CHS) rating on Monday, March 11. Nomura has “Hold” rating and $5 target. The company was maintained on Thursday, March 14 by Morgan Stanley.

Since June 13, 2019, it had 3 insider buys, and 0 selling transactions for $158,083 activity. The insider Baker Gregory S bought 2,000 shares worth $7,140. Another trade for 14,000 shares valued at $50,645 was bought by TOFALLI KIMBERLY ROY. Brooks Bonnie R. bought 28,700 shares worth $100,298.

Chico's FAS, Inc. operates as an omni-channel specialty retailer of women's private branded, casual-to-dressy clothing, intimates, and complementary accessories. The company has market cap of $359.73 million. The company's portfolio of brands consists of the Chico's, White House Black Market , and Soma. It has a 46.92 P/E ratio. The Chico's brand primarily sells private branded clothing focusing on women 45 and older.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.07 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.17, from 0.9 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 29 investors sold Chico's FAS, Inc. shares while 56 reduced holdings. 35 funds opened positions while 56 raised stakes. 114.77 million shares or 4.68% less from 120.41 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System stated it has 43,700 shares. Canada Pension Plan Inv Board owns 4.44 million shares for 0.04% of their portfolio. Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Pub School Empls Retrmt, Pennsylvania-based fund reported 39,983 shares. Regions Corporation reported 0% in Chico's FAS, Inc. (NYSE:CHS). Prudential Fincl invested 0.01% in Chico's FAS, Inc. (NYSE:CHS). State Bank Of Ny Mellon Corp has invested 0% in Chico's FAS, Inc. (NYSE:CHS). Nj State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan accumulated 10,000 shares. D E Shaw Incorporated holds 1.01 million shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Td Asset Mgmt reported 0% stake. Wedge Capital Management L Lp Nc accumulated 64,422 shares or 0% of the stock. Schroder Mgmt Group owns 377,300 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. New Jersey-based Landscape Cap Ltd has invested 0.34% in Chico's FAS, Inc. (NYSE:CHS). Goldman Sachs Gru accumulated 1.08M shares or 0% of the stock. Proshare Limited Com has 17,143 shares. Ubs Asset Mngmt Americas has 0% invested in Chico's FAS, Inc. (NYSE:CHS).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.18 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.20, from 0.98 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 18 investors sold POOL shares while 94 reduced holdings. 42 funds opened positions while 90 raised stakes. 34.61 million shares or 6.43% less from 36.99 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Opus Cap Grp Ltd Liability invested 0.32% in Pool Corporation (NASDAQ:POOL). 3,098 were accumulated by Df Dent Commerce Inc. Ameriprise Fincl invested in 710,937 shares. The Pennsylvania-based Brinker Capital has invested 0.07% in Pool Corporation (NASDAQ:POOL). Congress Asset Management Co Ma holds 656,889 shares. Chilton Inv Company holds 0.79% in Pool Corporation (NASDAQ:POOL) or 136,473 shares. Old Natl Financial Bank In reported 2,295 shares. Tower Research Capital Limited Liability Corporation (Trc) reported 0.02% stake. 650,749 were accumulated by Wells Fargo & Communications Mn. Logan Cap Management Inc reported 12,178 shares. Oak Ridge Invests Ltd Llc owns 103,295 shares for 1.08% of their portfolio. Virginia Retirement Et Al accumulated 9,200 shares. Intl Gru Inc holds 78,797 shares. Manchester Capital Mngmt Limited Liability holds 571 shares. Pictet Asset Mngmt Limited invested in 0.07% or 187,388 shares.

Since August 2, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 insider sales for $93,598 activity. $93,598 worth of stock was bought by Arvan Peter D on Friday, August 2.