Chico’s FAS Inc. (CHS) and Its Peers Contrasting side by side.

Chico’s FAS Inc. (NYSE:CHS) is a company in the Apparel Stores industry and that’s how we contrast it to its peers. The contrasting will be based on the profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

0% of Chico’s FAS Inc.’s shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 74.54% of all Apparel Stores’s companies shares are held by institutional investors. 1.8% of Chico’s FAS Inc. shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 4.31% of all Apparel Stores companies shares are held by company insiders.

Profitability

Table 1 has Chico’s FAS Inc. and its peers’ return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Chico’s FAS Inc. 0.00% 0.00% 0.00% Industry Average 2.01% 20.35% 8.08%

Valuation and Earnings

In next table we are contrasting Chico’s FAS Inc. and its peers’ net income, valuation and gross revenue.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio Chico’s FAS Inc. N/A 4 113.93 Industry Average 113.30M 5.65B 21.68

Chico’s FAS Inc. has lower revenue, but higher P/E Ratio than its rivals. With presently higher P/E ratio Chico’s FAS Inc. is more expensive than its competitors.

Analyst Ratings

Table 3 shows breakdown of current ratings for Chico’s FAS Inc. and its peers.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Chico’s FAS Inc. 0 3 0 2.00 Industry Average 1.25 3.00 2.92 2.51

With average target price of $3.67, Chico’s FAS Inc. has a potential upside of 15.23%. The potential upside of the competitors is 65.37%. By having stronger average rating and higher possible upside, Chico’s FAS Inc. make equities research analysts believe that the business is more favorable than its rivals.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of Chico’s FAS Inc. and its peers.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Chico’s FAS Inc. -2.45% -5.06% -7% -44.71% -64.12% -43.24% Industry Average 3.25% 9.25% 8.42% 21.99% 21.56% 22.00%

For the past year Chico’s FAS Inc. has -43.24% weaker performance while Chico’s FAS Inc.’s peers have 22.00% stronger performance.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Chico’s FAS Inc. are 1.1 and 0.5. Competitively, Chico’s FAS Inc.’s rivals have 1.43 and 0.57 for Current and Quick Ratio. Chico’s FAS Inc.’s rivals have better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Chico’s FAS Inc.

Volatility and Risk

Chico’s FAS Inc. has a beta of 0.27 and its 73.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. Competitively, Chico’s FAS Inc.’s rivals are 11.57% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500, because of the 0.88 beta.

Dividends

Chico’s FAS Inc. does not pay a dividend.

Summary

Chico’s FAS Inc.’s rivals beat on 5 of the 6 factors Chico’s FAS Inc.

ChicoÂ’s FAS, Inc. operates as an omni-channel specialty retailer of womenÂ’s private branded, casual-to-dressy clothing, intimates, and complementary accessories. The company's portfolio of brands consists of the ChicoÂ’s, White House Black Market (WHBM), and Soma. The Chico's brand primarily sells private branded clothing focusing on women 45 and older. The WHBM brand sells private branded clothing and accessories, such as shoes, belts, scarves, handbags, and jewelry focusing on women who are 35 years and older. The Soma brand sells designed private branded lingerie, sleepwear, loungewear, activewear, and beauty products focusing on women who are 35 and older. As of January 28, 2017, it operated 1,501 retail stores in the United States and Canada. The company also sells through its Websites and catalogs. Chico's FAS, Inc. was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in Fort Myers, Florida.