Chico’s FAS Inc. (CHS) and DSW Inc. (:) Contrasting side by side

Chico’s FAS Inc. (NYSE:CHS) and DSW Inc. (:) compete with each other in the Apparel Stores sector. We will analyze and compare their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Chico’s FAS Inc. 3 -2.35 107.73M 0.03 113.93 DSW Inc. N/A 0.00 N/A -0.26 0.00

Table 1 highlights Chico’s FAS Inc. and DSW Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of both companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Chico’s FAS Inc. 3,160,071,573.14% 0% 0% DSW Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Recommendations

Chico’s FAS Inc. and DSW Inc. Recommendations and Ratings are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Chico’s FAS Inc. 0 2 0 2.00 DSW Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

$3 is Chico’s FAS Inc.’s consensus price target while its potential downside is -24.05%.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Chico’s FAS Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 1.8%.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Chico’s FAS Inc. -2.45% -5.06% -7% -44.71% -64.12% -43.24% DSW Inc. 0% 0% 0% 0% 0% 0%

Summary

On 7 of the 9 factors Chico’s FAS Inc. beats DSW Inc.

ChicoÂ’s FAS, Inc. operates as an omni-channel specialty retailer of womenÂ’s private branded, casual-to-dressy clothing, intimates, and complementary accessories. The company's portfolio of brands consists of the ChicoÂ’s, White House Black Market (WHBM), and Soma. The Chico's brand primarily sells private branded clothing focusing on women 45 and older. The WHBM brand sells private branded clothing and accessories, such as shoes, belts, scarves, handbags, and jewelry focusing on women who are 35 years and older. The Soma brand sells designed private branded lingerie, sleepwear, loungewear, activewear, and beauty products focusing on women who are 35 and older. As of January 28, 2017, it operated 1,501 retail stores in the United States and Canada. The company also sells through its Websites and catalogs. Chico's FAS, Inc. was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in Fort Myers, Florida.

DSW Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a branded footwear and accessories retailer in the United States. The company operates through two segments, DSW and Affiliated Business Group. The company offers dresses, casual and athletic footwear, and accessories under various brands for women, men, and kids. It also provides handbags, hosiery, jewelry, and other accessories. As of October 5, 2017, the company operated 513 stores in 43 states; dsw.com, an e-commerce site; and m.dsw.com, a mobile site, as well as supplied footwear to 351 leased locations in the United States. DSW Inc. was founded in 1917 and is headquartered in Columbus, Ohio.