Chico’s FAS Inc. (CHS) and Boot Barn Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BOOT) Comparing side by side

We are comparing Chico’s FAS Inc. (NYSE:CHS) and Boot Barn Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BOOT) on their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership. They both are Apparel Stores companies, competing one another.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Chico’s FAS Inc. 4 0.18 N/A 0.03 113.93 Boot Barn Holdings Inc. 30 1.11 N/A 1.35 23.13

Table 1 highlights Chico’s FAS Inc. and Boot Barn Holdings Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation. Boot Barn Holdings Inc. seems to has higher revenue and earnings compared to Chico’s FAS Inc. When business has higher P/E means it is more expensive than its counterpart presently. Chico’s FAS Inc. is thus presently the expensive of the two stocks because it has a higher P/E ratio.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of Chico’s FAS Inc. and Boot Barn Holdings Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Chico’s FAS Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Boot Barn Holdings Inc. 0.00% 15.9% 6.2%

Volatility and Risk

Chico’s FAS Inc. has a 0.27 beta, while its volatility is 73.00% which is less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. Boot Barn Holdings Inc.’s 133.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 volatility due to the stock’s 2.33 beta.

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of Chico’s FAS Inc. is 0.5 while its Current Ratio is 1.1. Meanwhile, Boot Barn Holdings Inc. has a Current Ratio of 1.8 while its Quick Ratio is 0.2. Boot Barn Holdings Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Chico’s FAS Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The following table shown below contains the ratings and recommendations for Chico’s FAS Inc. and Boot Barn Holdings Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Chico’s FAS Inc. 0 2 0 2.00 Boot Barn Holdings Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

Chico’s FAS Inc. has a consensus price target of $4.75, and a 47.06% upside potential. Competitively the average price target of Boot Barn Holdings Inc. is $41, which is potential 31.16% upside. The information presented earlier suggests that Chico’s FAS Inc. looks more robust than Boot Barn Holdings Inc. as far as analyst belief.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

1.8% are Chico’s FAS Inc.’s share owned by insiders. Competitively, 0.7% are Boot Barn Holdings Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Chico’s FAS Inc. -2.45% -5.06% -7% -44.71% -64.12% -43.24% Boot Barn Holdings Inc. -5.47% -12.74% 7.49% 34.06% 34% 83.73%

For the past year Chico’s FAS Inc. has -43.24% weaker performance while Boot Barn Holdings Inc. has 83.73% stronger performance.

Summary

On 10 of the 12 factors Boot Barn Holdings Inc. beats Chico’s FAS Inc.

ChicoÂ’s FAS, Inc. operates as an omni-channel specialty retailer of womenÂ’s private branded, casual-to-dressy clothing, intimates, and complementary accessories. The company's portfolio of brands consists of the ChicoÂ’s, White House Black Market (WHBM), and Soma. The Chico's brand primarily sells private branded clothing focusing on women 45 and older. The WHBM brand sells private branded clothing and accessories, such as shoes, belts, scarves, handbags, and jewelry focusing on women who are 35 years and older. The Soma brand sells designed private branded lingerie, sleepwear, loungewear, activewear, and beauty products focusing on women who are 35 and older. As of January 28, 2017, it operated 1,501 retail stores in the United States and Canada. The company also sells through its Websites and catalogs. Chico's FAS, Inc. was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in Fort Myers, Florida.

Boot Barn Holdings, Inc., a lifestyle retail chain, operates specialty retail stores in the United States. The companyÂ’s specialty retail stores offer western and work-related footwear, apparel, and accessories for men, ladies, and kids. It offers boots, shirts, jackets, hats, belts and belt buckles, western-style jewelry, rugged footwear, outerwear, overalls, denim, and flame-resistant and high-visibility clothing. The company also provides gifts and home merchandise. As of June 6, 2017, it operated approximately 219 stores in 31 states. The company also sells its products through e-commerce Websites, including bootbarn.com, sheplers.com, and countryoutfitter.com. The company was formerly known as WW Top Investment Corporation and changed its name to Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. in June 2014. Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. was founded in 1978 and is based in Irvine, California.