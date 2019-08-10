Chico's FAS, Inc. (CHS) Analysts See $0.01 EPS; 4 Analysts Are Bullish Entertainment One Ltd. (LON:ETO) Last Week

Among 4 analysts covering Entertainment One Group (LON:ETO), 4 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Entertainment One Group had 18 analyst reports since March 14, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of Entertainment One Ltd. (LON:ETO) has “Outperform” rating given on Friday, April 5 by RBC Capital Markets. Numis Securities maintained Entertainment One Ltd. (LON:ETO) on Thursday, May 16 with “Buy” rating. The stock of Entertainment One Ltd. (LON:ETO) earned “Buy” rating by Investec on Friday, April 5. JP Morgan maintained Entertainment One Ltd. (LON:ETO) on Monday, April 15 with “Overweight” rating. JP Morgan maintained Entertainment One Ltd. (LON:ETO) on Thursday, March 14 with “Overweight” rating. Numis Securities upgraded the shares of ETO in report on Friday, April 5 to “Buy” rating. RBC Capital Markets maintained Entertainment One Ltd. (LON:ETO) rating on Wednesday, May 22. RBC Capital Markets has “Outperform” rating and GBX 470 target. The firm has “Overweight” rating given on Friday, April 5 by JP Morgan. The rating was maintained by JP Morgan with “Overweight” on Tuesday, May 21. Stifel Nicolaus maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Friday, April 5 report. See Entertainment One Ltd. (LON:ETO) latest ratings:

09/07/2019 Broker: Berenberg Rating: Buy Old Target: GBX 475.00 Maintain

24/06/2019 Broker: Berenberg Rating: Buy New Target: GBX 475.00 Initiates Starts

17/06/2019 Broker: Numis Securities Rating: Buy Old Target: GBX 573.00 Maintain

06/06/2019 Broker: Numis Securities Rating: Buy Old Target: GBX 573.00 Maintain

23/05/2019 Broker: Numis Securities Rating: Buy Old Target: GBX 573.00 Maintain

22/05/2019 Broker: RBC Capital Markets Rating: Outperform Old Target: GBX 500.00 New Target: GBX 470.00 Maintain

21/05/2019 Broker: JP Morgan Rating: Overweight Old Target: GBX 655.00 New Target: GBX 649.00 Maintain

21/05/2019 Broker: Numis Securities Rating: Buy Old Target: GBX 573.00 Maintain

16/05/2019 Broker: Numis Securities Rating: Buy Old Target: GBX 555.00 New Target: GBX 573.00 Maintain

15/04/2019 Broker: JP Morgan Rating: Overweight Old Target: GBX 623.00 New Target: GBX 655.00 Maintain

Analysts expect Chico's FAS, Inc. (NYSE:CHS) to report $0.01 EPS on September, 4.They anticipate $0.12 EPS change or 92.31% from last quarter’s $0.13 EPS. CHS’s profit would be $1.18M giving it 77.00 P/E if the $0.01 EPS is correct. After having $0.05 EPS previously, Chico's FAS, Inc.’s analysts see -80.00% EPS growth. The stock decreased 4.64% or $0.15 during the last trading session, reaching $3.08. About 1.30M shares traded. Chico's FAS, Inc. (NYSE:CHS) has declined 64.12% since August 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 64.12% the S&P500. Some Historical CHS News: 23/03/2018 – Aben Resources Operator Eagle Plain’s Suspends Drilling Program at the Chico Gold Project, Saskatchewan; 26/04/2018 – Sen. Manchin: Manchin Makes Good on Wager with Toomey – Delivers Chico’s Pepperoni Rolls; 15/05/2018 – Chico’s FAS May Benefit, Industry Sales Best in More Than 2 Yrs; 09/05/2018 – Selling its products on Amazon is driving traffic to Chico’s boutiques, said CEO and President Shelley Broader; 08/05/2018 – In April, the parent company of Chico’s announced plans to sell products on e-commerce giant Amazon; 16/04/2018 – DEEP ECO: Chico’s FAS May Benefit, Industry Sales Best in 22 Mos; 06/03/2018 – Chico’s FAS Announces National Partnership with Habitat for Humanity; 30/04/2018 – CHICO’S FAS TO OFFER CHICO’S BRAND APPAREL & ACCESSORIES ON AMA; 30/04/2018 – Chico’s FAS: New Sales Channel Is Not Expected to Be Material to 2018 Results; 27/04/2018 – Chico’s FAS, Inc. Declares Cash Dividend of $0.085 Per Share

Chico's FAS, Inc. operates as an omni-channel specialty retailer of women's private branded, casual-to-dressy clothing, intimates, and complementary accessories. The company has market cap of $363.27 million. The company's portfolio of brands consists of the Chico's, White House Black Market , and Soma. It has a 47.38 P/E ratio. The Chico's brand primarily sells private branded clothing focusing on women 45 and older.

Since June 13, 2019, it had 3 insider purchases, and 0 selling transactions for $158,083 activity. Another trade for 14,000 shares valued at $50,645 was bought by TOFALLI KIMBERLY ROY. $7,140 worth of Chico's FAS, Inc. (NYSE:CHS) shares were bought by Baker Gregory S. Shares for $100,298 were bought by Brooks Bonnie R..

Among 2 analysts covering Chico’s FAS (NYSE:CHS), 0 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 0 are positive. Chico’s FAS has $5 highest and $4.5 lowest target. $4.75’s average target is 54.22% above currents $3.08 stock price. Chico’s FAS had 3 analyst reports since March 11, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Morgan Stanley maintained Chico's FAS, Inc. (NYSE:CHS) on Thursday, March 14 with “Hold” rating. The stock has “Hold” rating by Nomura on Monday, March 11.

More notable recent Chico's FAS, Inc. (NYSE:CHS) news were published by: Prnewswire.com which released: “Soma Celebrates 15 Years with $15 In-Store Only Bra Sale Event – PRNewswire” on August 08, 2019, also Bizjournals.com with their article: “Court certifies $891 million class-action suit against CHS – Nashville Business Journal” published on August 02, 2019, Prnewswire.com published: “Soma Announces New Partnership that Brings its Innovations in Form, Fabric and Fit to Even More Customers and Loyal Fans – PRNewswire” on July 17, 2019. More interesting news about Chico's FAS, Inc. (NYSE:CHS) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “2 Ultra-High-Yield Dividends That May Be on Their Deathbeds – Motley Fool” published on July 18, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “New 52-Week Lows For Monday Morning – Benzinga” with publication date: August 05, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.07 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.17, from 0.9 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 29 investors sold Chico's FAS, Inc. shares while 56 reduced holdings. 35 funds opened positions while 56 raised stakes. 114.77 million shares or 4.68% less from 120.41 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Panagora Asset Mgmt invested in 3,600 shares. California Employees Retirement Sys holds 0% or 241,965 shares. Dimensional Fund Advsrs Lp has invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Chico's FAS, Inc. (NYSE:CHS). Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) reported 7,084 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Invesco holds 0% or 1.38 million shares in its portfolio. Meeder Asset Mngmt owns 2,705 shares. Bb&T Secs Limited Com reported 16,800 shares. Charles Schwab Invest Mngmt Inc accumulated 1.03M shares. The Switzerland-based Credit Suisse Ag has invested 0% in Chico's FAS, Inc. (NYSE:CHS). 115,200 were accumulated by Td Asset Mngmt. Goldman Sachs Group Incorporated invested in 1.08 million shares. Cibc Asset Mgmt holds 16,782 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Moreover, Barclays Public Limited Com has 0% invested in Chico's FAS, Inc. (NYSE:CHS). Moreover, State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue has 0% invested in Chico's FAS, Inc. (NYSE:CHS). Engineers Gate Manager Limited Partnership invested in 631,629 shares.

The stock decreased 0.19% or GBX 0.8 during the last trading session, reaching GBX 424.2. About 358,592 shares traded. Entertainment One Ltd. (LON:ETO) has 0.00% since August 10, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

More news for Entertainment One Ltd. (LON:ETO) were recently published by: Finance.Yahoo.com, which released: “Should You Be Pleased About The CEO Pay At Entertainment One Ltd.’s (LON:ETO) – Yahoo Finance” on July 14, 2019. Finance.Yahoo.com‘s article titled: “Does Market Volatility Impact Entertainment One Ltd.’s (LON:ETO) Share Price? – Yahoo Finance” and published on June 16, 2019 is yet another important article.

Entertainment One Ltd. focuses on the acquisition, production, and distribution of television , family, film, and music content rights across various media worldwide. The company has market cap of 2.11 billion GBP. The firm operates in three divisions: Television, Family, and Film. It has a 169.68 P/E ratio. It sells and distributes films on screens in theatres, on DVD, and digitally and on TV; develops, produces, and distributes TV programming content; develops, produces, sells, distributes, and licenses characters, stories, and series to kids and families; and records, distributes, and licenses albums and songs.